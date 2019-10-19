Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 20

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Brunswick Corp. (BC) 11/18 12/13 0.21 0.24 14.29% 1.75% 7 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 12/12 12/31 1.125 1.2 6.67% 3.33% 6 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) 11/11 11/29 0.11 0.13 18.18% 0.78% 7 Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) 11/7 12/3 0.4 0.41 2.50% 3.47% 9 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 10/30 11/13 0.855 0.865 1.17% 6.30% 7

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday October 21 (Ex-Div 10/22)

None

Tuesday October 22 (Ex-Div 10/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) 11/14 0.4025 No Change 53.83 2.99% 7

Wednesday October 23 (Ex-Div 10/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years GEO Group Inc. (GEO) 11/1 0.48 No Change 15.47 12.41% 8 Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) 11/8 0.14 No Change 14.36 3.90% 7 Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) 11/15 0.6 No Change 98.15 2.45% 8 Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) 11/5 0.3 No Change 44.27 2.71% 8 Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 11/8 0.4 Increase 58.22 2.75% 10

Thursday October 24 (Ex-Div 10/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) 11/8 0.31 No Change 45.34 2.73% 9 Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) 11/7 0.31 No Change 32.15 3.86% 7

Friday October 25 (Ex-Div 10/28)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) 10/23 0.164 0.88% Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 10/28 0.12 0.40% First Busey Corp. (BUSE) 10/25 0.21 3.34% Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 10/23 0.35 3.00% Dollar General Corp. (DG) 10/22 0.32 0.78% Danaher Corp. (DHR) 10/25 0.17 0.49% Amdocs Limited (DOX) 10/25 0.285 1.72% First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) 10/22 0.3 4.32% Gentex Corp. (GNTX) 10/23 0.115 1.65% Humana Inc. (HUM) 10/25 0.55 0.76% Ingredion Inc. (INGR) 10/25 0.63 3.16% Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 10/25 0.17 1.13% Legg Mason Inc. (LM) 10/28 0.4 4.47% Life Storage Inc. (LSI) 10/28 1 3.72% Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) 10/25 1.76 3.02% NetApp Inc. (NTAP) 10/23 0.48 3.59% Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) 10/25 0.16 2.81% Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) 10/25 0.045 2.45% SYNNEX Corp. (SNX) 10/25 0.375 1.29% Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) 10/24 0.23 1.27%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

