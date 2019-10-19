Opportunities And Threats In Today's Stock Market

I look at multiple metrics across all sectors to uncover actionable themes investors can focus on.

By looking at sector medians, with no discrimination based on size, investors can uncover opportunities and threats in the stock market.

Written by Sam Kovacs

How should we measure stock market performance?

Vanguard's total market ETF (VTI) is an interesting beast. It is supposed to track the total US market, in a market cap weighted portfolio. Practically speaking, this means that the 1200 to 1300 largest names make up about 95% of the portfolio. That leaves over 2000 stocks which have to fight for the remaining 5%. In fact, the fund doesn't even bother buying all of these remaining shares, and contents itself in holding a "representative sample" of remaining stocks.

What this effectively means is that the VTI is closer to a Russell 1000 fund (IWB) than a true total market tracker. The Russell 2000 owns more American stocks than an ETF which markets itself as being a "total market" product.

So how should you think about the performance of market cap weighted indices? And what is actually going on in today's market, when we look at all stocks, without discriminating based on market cap?

This is what this article will attempt to look at.

Source: Open Domain

The S&P 500 (SPY) is usually used as a proxy for the market's overall health. It is used as a benchmark by active money managers and retail investors. If you beat the S&P 500, you're probably doing ok. Or at least, that's how the thinking goes. Yet 500 companies don't necessarily tell the whole story of US equities. Some might argue that looking at a total market index, like Vanguard's total market ETF, makes more sense. Yet since both are market cap weighted, you'd be hard pressed to notice much difference. Only about 9% of VTI is small cap exposure. What this means is that in either case, the portfolio looks very similar, only the weights of the biggest positions are slightly lower in VTI than in SPY. For instance Microsoft (MSFT) which is the largest US stock, represents 4.3% of SPY and only 3.6% of VTI.

So neither truly give a full representation of US stocks.

During the past 12 months the S&P 500 is up 6.4%, while VTI is up 5.4%. Not a fantastic 12 month, but not awful either when you consider the 20% decline which was sustained in the 3 months preceding the end of 2018.

Yet an investor looking at the performance of these indices would miss the fact that the Russell 2000 (IWM) is down 4.5%. It would seem that the smallest 2000 stocks of the Russell 3000 haven't had such a great year.

Source: mad-dividends.com

And looking at any of these 3 performance numbers tells us nothing about individual sectors.

If we use the S&P's SPDR ETFs as proxies for sector performance we can see yet a different story. The chart below tracks the following ETFs:

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Financials Select SPDR Fund (XLF)

Materials Select SPDR Fund (XLB)

Technology Select SPDR Fund (XLK)

Real Estate Select SPDR Fund (XLRE)

Industrials Select SPDR Fund (XLI)

Communication Services Select SPDR Fund (XLC)

Utilities Select SPDR Fund (XLU)

Healthcare Select SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Source: mad-dividends.com

Here the story is quite different. Real Estate and Utilities have led the way, while Energy is down drastically. Using these ETFs as proxies for the sectors works well for distinguishing sectors from one another (i.e. Utilities have done great, Energy has done bad), but they don't paint a clear picture of the actual sector's performance.

Remember just above, when we saw how the biggest stocks skewed the indices, making smaller stocks performance irrelevant? This is even more the case with the sector ETFs.

While the top 10 holdings of the S&P 500 make up about 20% of the portfolio, The top 10 holdings of SPDR ETFs are closer to 60% of the portfolio. The weight varies from sector to sector, but when you look at these trackers, you are mostly looking at the performance of the 10 largest stocks.

For indexers and closet indexers, this is most likely fine, since these are the stocks which you will be exposed to. But for active investors, who are just as likely to initiate a position in a small cap stock as they are in a large cap stock and who will not discriminate the weight of a position based on market cap, they fail to tell the whole picture.

What can be done?

One work-around can be to look at median values for each sector, and for all stocks. That is, we look at the performance of all stocks in a given sector, and look at the median performance. This will tell us that within a certain sector half of stocks have done better than this value, and half have done worse, regardless of size.

Using medians can be done for performance metrics, but also for valuation metrics. For instance, when you read that the Consumer Staples SPDR fund has a P/E of 28, you might fail to realize that this is a weighted average of the constituents, which is markedly different than the sector median, which in this case is 23x earnings.

I prefer using medians to averages, as we don't have to deal with the effects of outliers.

The rest of this article will dig into my MAD Dividends database, to look at median values across sectors of all 3600 stocks which are included in our database.

I will look at performance metrics, but also valuation metrics. I will also examine a few dividend metrics.

My hope is that these metrics will give investors a better understanding of current trends in each sector, and allow them to benchmark their own stocks in a more accurate manner.

Median Performance metrics.

As we've been talking about performance until now, it only makes sense we start with median performance metrics.

During the past 12 months, the median US stock has lost 4.5% of its value. Shorter term performance doesn't bode much better as the median US stock lost 3.4% and 1.95% of its value during the past 6 and 3 months respectively.

Materials Industrials Financials Utilities Consumer Disc Consumer Staples Real Estate Healthcare Technology Energy Communications Services All Stocks 3 month price appreciation -3.3% -0.70% -0.30% 2.70% -2.06% -1.87% 3.30% -12.30% -3.80% -15.40% -8.96% -1.95% 6 month price appreciation -6.2% -2.60% -0.50% 7.78% -8.45% -2.06% 4.85% -12.90% -4.40% -27.90% -14.40% -3.40% 12 month price appreciation -9.7% -3.60% -3.68% 14% -9.77% -3.30% 8.09% -17.49% 2.08% -37.70% -12.30% -4.50%

Source: mad-dividends.com

What is interesting to note here? In the last 12 months, over 50% of stocks in all but 3 sectors - utilities, real estate and technology-have lost money.

We find this trend continue in the past 3 and 6 months where only utilities and real estate continue to have positive median performance metrics.

This paints a picture which is significantly different than our initial statement that "the S&P 500 is up 6% year over year".

In Materials, half of the stocks in our database have lost at least 9.7% of their value, the same goes for Consumer Discretionary. In Healthcare and Communications services, 50% of stocks have lost at least 17.5% and 12.3% of their value, respectively. Energy stocks have by far been the worst. 50% of them have lost at least 37% of their value.

On the other hand the median utility is up 14% YoY and is up 8% during the past 6 months. In April we published a number of bullish pieces on utilities, only to see many of the opportunities dry up in following months as prices shot up. It has gotten to a point where in September I published a piece entitled "What to do when an entire industry becomes overvalued", calling out the absurd prices in water utilities. The madness has continued, with stocks like YORW up 16% since my article where I stated the stock was well too expensive. My view remains the same: if you're exposed to water utilities, you should shift your exposure to the not so overvalued power utilities, increase your income in the process, and tilt your portfolio away from overvaluation.

Which leads me to the next section: Amid this polarized market, where large caps have crushed small caps, and where certain sectors have soared while others have lost considerable amounts of value, what do valuations look like?

Median Valuation Metrics

When looking at valuation, I like to keep it simple: I look at multiples of earnings, sales and cashflows, and I compare those to the market, to competitors, to the sector, and to the company's historical valuation. I also look at shareholder yield, which is the combination of dividend yield & buyback yield. However given the low number of companies which have a capital return program, I won't include these numbers in this section. A section which focuses only on dividend stocks will be added at the end of the article, focusing on the dividend yield across sectors as well as payout ratios.

Materials Industrials Financials Utilities Consumer Disc Consumer Staples Real Estate Healthcare Technology Energy Communications Services Price Earnings 17 19 13 25 18 23 33 30.5 29.9 11.10 21.00 Price Sales 1 1 3 2.9 0.97 1.1 6.7 6 2.5 1.06 1.47 Price Cash from Operations 10 12 10 11.5 10.3 13.7 16.7 19.9 19.2 3.88 7.90

Source: mad-dividends.com

Now Price earnings isn't a perfect multiple. For instance, in the real estate sector it has little use, funds from operations being the preferred metric. Nonetheless, it allows us to get a decent idea of valuations across the board. Price to sales talks more to the cost structure of each business, whereby the technology sector can get away with a reasonable median P/S despite a high median P/E because of the sectors high margins. Inversely, relative to the low multiple of sales, the 23x P/E on Consumer Staples seems quite high, proving the sector's historically low net margins.

Relative to other sectors, the 3 sectors which performed the best during the past 12 months now have some of the highest multiples of earnings.

At the other end of the spectrum, the same holds true. Materials, Consumer Discretionary & Energy stocks have some of the lower multiples of earnings.

The only exception would be healthcare, which while the median stock lost considerable value during the past 12 months, the median P/E remains the second highest amongst all sectors. This is likely due to a large number of unprofitable small healthcare firms which bring median earnings down significantly and thus increase the multiple.

But let me type what follows in bold. Median Energy valuations have become extremely cheap. The median energy stock trades at less than 10 times earnings, less than even financials which only get a multiple of 13x. Furthermore the median energy stock trades at only 3.8x the cash it generates.

This means that half of all energy stocks:

Generate positive earnings AND trade at less than 10x those earnings.

If the first actionable insight from the previous section was to look closely among your real estate and utility positions for stocks which have become overvalued, the second insight will be to look among energy stocks for positions which are undervalued, but have exerted better momentum than the rest of the pack.

Using a MAD Dividends Screener, I searched for stocks with a value score greater than the sector median of 68, a momentum score of at least 40 (double the sector median), and a dividend yield of at least 3%.

This would return stocks which have momentum which is a lot better than the median energy stock, and which should at worst be only slightly worse than the median US stock. It also provides a list of stocks with a good yield.

Only 11 names of the energy stocks in our database made the list. Here they are, in no particular order:

Company Ticker Value Score Momentum Score Dividend Yield Chevron Corporation CVX 91.56 42.37 4.14 Buckeye Partners L.P. BPL 70.1 82.58 7.24 Enbridge Inc ENB 69.86 57.97 8.27 Valero Energy Corporation VLO 95.99 60.34 4.04 ONEOK Inc. OKE 73.53 54.02 5.2 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. TGP 91.39 67.17 5.19 CVR Energy Inc. CVI 86.2 47.13 6.96 Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI 72.75 63.42 5 Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC 83.01 65.89 3.38 Phillips 66 PSX 97.64 73.7 3.39 Delek US Holdings Inc. DK 99.85 43.24 3.2

Source: mad-dividends.com

While I am not up to date with all the names on this list, it provides a good place for investors to start looking.

Both Robert & I recently initiated a position in VLO, which is already up over 5%. I have a small position in CVI, while Robert has a considerably larger one. Robert wrote a piece on CVI in late May. And while it has been quite a volatile ride since then, we still believe the stock is extremely good value at current prices. Robert also owns a position in CVX. He wrote about it in April.

It is probably time for us to revisit these energy stocks as it is my belief that there is significant value to be unlocked in the sector.

Median MAD Scores

Having introduced our momentum scores and value scores, it is probably a good time to summarize the findings of the previous two sections by looking at these metrics for all sectors.

Sector Materials Industrials Financials Utilities Consumer Disc Consumer Staples Real Estate Healthcare Technology Energy Communications Services Value Score 62 65 68 59 67 59 46 16 42 68 48 Rank 5 4 2 7 3 6 9 11 10 1 7 Momentum Score 45 52 57 79 43 52 74 35 53 18 37 Rank 8 6 3 1 7 5 2 10 4 11 9

Source: mad-dividends.com

As we can see, while there isn't a perfect inverse correlation between momentum and value, the general trend suggests that the sectors with the worst performance are among the cheaper sectors, while those with the best performance are now among the more expensive sectors.

We also notice nuances which we might have missed when looking at the price appreciation metrics in isolation from the combined Momentum score.

For instance, while the median tech stock outperformed median stocks of all sectors but Real Estate and Utilities in the past 12 months, the sector has lost steam in the last 3 and 6 months, as financials which have remained flat have gained better relative momentum.

I would welcome any other observations that investors make upon looking at the data presented throughout this article.

Oh…and I nearly forgot! Dividends. How do the profiles of dividend paying stocks change from one sector to another.

Dividends Across Sectors

To finalize this presentation of data, I wanted to talk a bit about dividend stocks across sectors. We move slightly away from the scope of my article, but since I know many of you are interested in dividend stocks, maybe analyzing the sector medians could provide us with some more insights into what to look for in the current market. Instead of including all stocks, I only include stocks which pay dividends in the following table.

Materials Industrials Financials Utilities Consumer Disc Consumer Staples Real Estate Healthcare Technology Energy Communications Services Dividend Yield 2.10% 1.60% 2.70% 2.85% 2.40% 2.69% 4.20% 1.30% 1.76% 5.58% 3.20% Earnings Payout 37% 27% 34% 64% 38% 54% 135% 37% 38% 59% 51% Op CF Payout 21% 20% 26% 32% 25% 32% 67% 21% 21% 25% 23% FCF Payout 41% 34% 48% 117% 45% 59% 136% 34% 30% 71% 37%

Source: mad-dividends.com

When it comes to payout ratios, my go to payout ratio is the dividend compared to cash from operations. For many sectors, I look at the free cashflow payout ratio as the first indicator. However, it loses its relevance in capital intensive sectors like utilities and real estate. Furthermore companies can finance CAPEX through debt, that is acceptable, what we truly want to know is whether the company generates enough operating cashflow to cover the dividend.

To a certain extent, we could expect median operating cashflow payout ratios to be inversely correlated to median dividend yields. This is certainly the case for Real Estate, where the high payout ratios give the median stock in the sector a median yield of 4.2%.

Median utility yields and consumer staple yields, two sectors which have historically been known for providing higher yields than consumer discretionary and financial stocks, now only provide a marginally higher yield.

The low median yields and payout ratios in industrials, technology and healthcare are consistent with our historical views of the market. However it is the energy stocks which once again stick out like sore thumbs. While their median yield of 5.8% certainly doesn't go unnoticed, it is certainly out of whack with the sector's relatively low cashflow payout ratio.

Given the relatively high dividend yield among Communication Services, investors looking for yield could also turn towards that sector to find opportunities. Robert loaded up his position in AT&T (T) two months ago. Since then the stock is up 8%.

If Consumer Discretionary stocks continue to underperform, more opportunities will arise. I recently initiated a position in Dick's (DKS), while Robert recently initiated a position in Kohl's (KSS).

Final Words.

This was a lengthy article, longer than I had expected. However it goes to show that by understanding the underlying dynamics of the total market, as opposed to that of the top 500 stocks, we can discern different pockets in the markets where threats and opportunities lie.

If you found this article interesting click the orange "follow" button at the top of the page; while we regularly post articles on interesting dividend stocks, we sometimes geek out and do this sort of lengthy analysis of the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKS, KSS, T, CVI, CVX, VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.