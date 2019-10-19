USO: It Is Time To Buy Crude Oil

As long as OPEC cuts remain, inventories are likely to be tight and prices of crude are likely to rise.

Over the last month, shares of the United States Oil ETF (USO) have felt the full impact of the bearish sentiment in the oil markets with holders seeing a drop of over 7%. While this drop certainly is material, I believe that in the coming days the move will be reversed and more upside remains for crude oil.

Understanding USO

To jump straight to the chase, USO is perhaps the simplest of the oil market ETPs. USO’s methodology is so simple that some might call it simplistic. In today’s world of crude ETPs that offer covered call strategies, dynamic roll yield allocation methods, and pure beta approaches of giving exposure to crude futures, the simple approach USO utilizes can seem just that: simple. However, for those who are tempted to criticize USO for its methodology (myself included), it is worth remembering that USO is one of the first and oldest oil market ETFs, and when USO was developed, the key problems regarding roll yield were not fully understood by the average market participant, and as time has progressed, a gradual increase in the education of traders and investors is what led to the plethora of options we have today.

If you’re unfamiliar with the dynamic lineup of oil market funds, that last paragraph was likely pretty confusing. So let’s start from the beginning. USO is a very simple ETF in the crude space. It gives exposure to the front month WTI futures contract, and in a time period roughly 2 weeks prior to expiry, it begins rolling exposure into the next month's futures contract during a certain rolling window. Since we are currently past this month’s rolling window, USO is now holding December futures as can be seen in the following table.

To get an idea of what occurred during the rolling process, here is the current forward curve of WTI.

As you can see, the roll shifted exposure from November futures into December futures and December futures are currently priced higher than November. The reason why this matters is that there is a general market tendency in which the prices in the back of the curve tend to trade towards the prices in the front of the curve as time progresses. This means that for USO, since its holdings are now in December rather than November, until November rolls off the board, the holdings of USO will generally be decreasing in value in relation to November. This means that roll yield is negative for holders of USO.

This may seem like a slight nuance, but it is a very big issue for long-term holders of USO. The reason why this is the case is that USO’s approach is blind to the whole curve but instead only focuses on the very front two months. As you can see in the chart above, the front two contracts can be in contango (front lower than back) whereas the back of the curve can be in backwardation (front over back). If USO used a more dynamic form of allocation, it would be able to turn today’s market environment into a positive roll by holding exposure in later months on the curve, but it is stuck in the front two contracts.

This may seem immaterial, but it’s not. Here are the returns of the last decade for USO compared to the returns of WTI in each year.

Over the last 10 years, USO has underperformed the price of WTI by an average of 17% per year. This average is skewed by some heavy outliers like a 74% underperformance in 2010, but in most years, USO clearly underperforms the market is tracks. The reason for this can be seen quite easily in the next chart which shows the market structure of the first and second contracts in WTI futures through time.

As you can see, the market has almost always been in contango. Numerically, WTI futures have been in contango in the front two contracts for roughly 80% of all months over the last decade. This means that USO’s methodology of only touching the front two months has resulted in substantial underperformance fairly consistently.

We are currently in a negative roll environment for USO once again. This doesn’t mean that the returns of USO will be negative if the crude markets increase in value, but it does mean that returns will not fully track the percent changes that you see on the screen when you observe futures price movements. All this said, I do believe that the price of crude is going to increase, but if you are going to use USO as your chosen trading instrument, keep the negative roll in mind.

Crude Markets

I believe that the crude markets are currently poised to surge in the coming months due to an underlying tightness in the supply and demand balance as expressed through inventories near the 5-year average.

In this piece, I do not have the space to do a complete walkthrough of each variable of supply and demand (see Crude Has Bottomed for that), but we can touch on the high level story and what is driving the price of oil.

As you can see in the previous chart, inventories have been narrowing the range between this year’s level and last year’s. The reason for this narrowing has to do with the fact that OPEC has initiated a series of cuts this year, and during the middle of the year, OPEC agreed to extend these cuts into early 2020.

The reason why this matters is that OPEC cuts have been almost the entire cause of crude imports coming in below the 5-year range in most weeks of this year.

It is generally considered to be noteworthy if a data point comes in outside of the 5-year range in a given year. When you have most data points outside of the 5-year range (and some dramatically so) during a year, something truly noteworthy is occurring. This is the story of today.

With OPEC’s decision to reduce crude exports, imports into the United States have collapsed. This collapse in imports is leading to a constant narrowing against last year’s numbers. In other words, even though we’ve still seen a build against last year, inventories are still narrowing that range. This is significant in that there is a statistically strong relationship between the year-on-year stock change and crude pricing.

As oil imports remain subdued (which they will be through at least March of 2020), the year-over-year build is going to keep tightening. As this figure continues to tighten, the price of crude is going to rise due to tighter supply. The simple truth of not fighting OPEC will play out once again as inventories tighten and prices rise. For this reason, it’s a great day to buy USO.

Conclusion

USO offers a very simple methodology of approaching crude markets which is currently delivering negative roll yield. The crude markets have seen strong drawdowns due to ongoing OPEC cuts. As long as OPEC cuts remain, inventories are likely to be tight and prices of crude are likely to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.