Shining Light On Canadian Solar's Recent Sell-Off

Since peaking above $24 almost two months ago after Canadian Solar (CSIQ) posted blowout second quarter earnings, its shares have lost about a quarter of its value. What is puzzling about this sell off is that it came without any company specific news. Given the dramatic sell offs of industry peers during the same period, Canadian Solar's stock price decline appears to be more industry related rather than company specific. The extended rally among US listed solar stocks expanded multiples of some stocks to extremes and as a result may have justified a sector wide correction. However given Canadian Solar's extremely discounted valuations relative to other US listed solar companies, its peer induced stock correction may offer an attractive buying opportunity.

Limited News Flow

Tariff Exempt Not Exempt

The summer of 2019 has been fairly quiet for the solar industry outside of individual earnings reports. The only major consequential news event in recent months was the US tariff exemption for bifacial solar imports in early June. In theory this was a minor victory for international solar companies like Canadian Solar since it opened an avenue to import select solar modules into the US without having to pay additional 25% solar tariffs imposed in January 2018.

Since Canadian Solar only had 150 MW US exposure (or 7% of shipments) in its most recent reported quarter, the positives from the bifacial tariff exemption was very marginal. In contrast pricing pressure from lower cost bifacial imports would have had more of a negative effect for solar companies with high exposure to the US such as First Solar (FSLR) and Sunpower (SPWR). In any case the market reaction outside of a single day knee jerk reaction was nearly nonexistent for all companies named. The US later retracted this exemption in early October so this ended up being a nonevent event.

Second Quarter Earnings

However second quarter earnings did have a major impact on the sector. As briefly mentioned, Canadian Solar posted blowout second quarter earnings which on a non-GAAP basis beat Wall Street expectations of $0.35 in EPS by a whopping $0.42 in EPS. That's right, Canadian Solar more than doubled analyst's average estimates. The company also raised annual shipment expectations and guided for higher margins in the third quarter. As a result analyst's estimates for the rest of this year were taken up by over 25% in just the past couple months.

As impressive as CSIQ's 12% post second quarter earnings rally was, it paled in comparison to other US listed solar peers. Inverter maker Enphase Energy (ENPH) soared by 30% after its second quarter earnings release. The following day, Sunpower jumped by over 25% on its Q2 report. Less than a week later, inverter manufacturer SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) gained almost 20% after its earnings.

Industry Pricing

During the third quarter, silicon based mainstream solar module fell between 6-10% as the chart below illustrates.

(Data compiled from PVinsights.)

While this may seem extreme and damaging to corporate gross margins, it should be as much of a non-event as the industry's quiet summer. First, the primary building block of silicon solar modules is polysilicon. Polysilicon pricing in China where Canadian Solar sources also dropped by around 6% during the quarter as the chart below shows.

(Data compiled from PVinsights.)

Further downstream, solar cell pricing also dropped by 8-9% in the quarter. In essence the drop in pricing of silicon components covered the majority of the module pricing declines in the quarter. The 2.9% weighted average drop of the Chinese RMB relative to the USD during the quarter should cover most of the remaining non-silicon costs required to make up for module pricing declines.

It is also important to note that pricing trends were flat during the final weeks of the third quarter when CSIQ's stock depreciation occurred. From this we can conclude the stock dropped on other issues and not due to a sudden dramatic industry pricing change.

The combination of industry pricing trends and currency fluctuations should not be enough to materially alter Canadian Solar's third quarter guidance. As a result, my previous estimation of the company beating current Wall Street expectations should still be valid.

Sector Correction

Technicals

As noted above, many US listed solar stocks have rallied significantly since the start of 2019. The exponential rise of some stocks after second quarter earnings may have put in a blow off top for the sector. The following daily chart for Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows a potential sector top.

(TAN daily chart with 50 (green line) and 200 (red line) day moving averages. MACD also listed below the main chart.)

As the chart shows, TAN has been on an extended rally and held every test of its 2019 uptrend line as well as its 50 day moving average (green line) up until September when the trendline was bearishly penetrated (circled in orange). While TAN quickly recovered, a more convincing higher volume selloff took the ETF well below both the uptrend line and its 50 day MA. A failed backtest of the 50 day MA (circled in blue) is an incrementally bearish reaction.

The selloff in TAN was telegraphed for several months. Despite the ETF making a number of new highs during the summer, its MACD continued to trend lower posting divergent high signals. While divergent highs are not sell signals in itself, they do warn the current rally has been losing momentum and could be prone to a trend reversal. Fundamentals aside, TAN's chart pattern suggests a potential top has already occurred with further downside test of its 200 day MA (red line) possible.

Relative Valuations

Without arguing the merits of each company's individual fundamentals nor the potential accuracy of current Wall Street estimates, the table below shows the relative valuations of TAN's top five US listed solar positions.

Current Stock Price 2019 non-GAAP EPS Estimate Price / 2019 Estimated Earnings Price / 2020 Estimated Earnings SEDG $83.62 $3.70 22.6 19.28 FSLR $55.25 $2.43 22.7366255144 15 ENPH $25.10 $0.79 31.7721518987 26.1 CSIQ $18.26 $3.23 5.653250774 5.63 SPWR $9.46 -$0.41 NA 28.16

Just from this data, it's clear Canadian Solar is currently heavily discounted relative to its US listed solar peers. While the recent sector correction may be warranted for a few names that nearly went 'vertical' off recent second quarter earnings, CSIQ appears to have been caught in the sector wide correction despite not participating as much to the upside. At under 6x current year earnings, CSIQ may have been unjustly punished for the sector's recent euphoria and thus could have a higher chance of a stock price recovery relative to its more highly valued peers.

Final Thoughts

Just like the TAN ETF, CSIQ's technicals are near term bearish as the daily chart below shows. The stock has held its 200 day MA (red line) throughout 2019 until very recently and generally a sustained closing level below the 200 day MA is never a positive indicator.

(CSIQ daily chart with 200 day moving average (red line) and MACD below the main chart.)

There are a couple minor positives in terms of longer term potential support levels. The first is an uptrend line (purple line) starting from June 2018 lows that has held at several testing points late last year despite an overall market crash. The second is a support/resistance pivot line (thick green horizontal line) at about $17.50 which served as resistance last year and support this year. Thus the area between $17.00 and $17.50 should serve as near term support.

While on a valuation basis Canadian Solar is incredible cheap, investors need to keep in mind the solar sector has historically been highly volatile and prone to huge momentum swings. The recent summer activity was just one example. I have also noted in my past articles regarding solar stocks that when momentum takes over, betting purely on fundamentals or valuations could be short term disastrous. Solar stocks can at times move without consideration to fundamentals or valuations and thus can become short term overbought or oversold very easily.

For this reason and unless investors are willing to ride out near term volatility, it's best to approach any apparent buying opportunity with caution. For investors interested in CSIQ, a dip towards $17 should be a partial buying opportunity while realizing the stock could over-reaction further on the downside. Buying power should thus be left in reserve to take advantage of market overreactions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.