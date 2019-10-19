XLF Weekly: Price Discovery Higher To 28.26s Where Balance Developed Within Major Supply

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher within the context of an incomplete buy-side sequence from 26.44s. This primary expectation played out, as price discovery higher developed to 28.26s into Tuesday’s auction. Buyers trapped there, developing balance, 28.26s-27.95s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 28.11s.

14-18 October 2019:

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery lower in Monday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 27.53s, where buy excess formed halting the sell-side sequence. Minor price discovery higher developed to 27.75s before selling interest emerged, 27.71s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as price discovery higher continued in Tuesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 28.26s. Buyers trapped there as minor retracement lower developed to 28.07s into Tuesday’s close.

Minor price discovery lower continued into Wednesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 27.95s. Balance developed, 27.95s-28.10s, into Wednesday’s close. Price discovery higher developed early in Thursday’s auction as a re-test of key supply developed, achieving a stopping point, 28.25s. Selling interest emerged there, driving price lower as balance development continued, 28.25s-27.96s, into Friday’s auction ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 28.11s.

This week’s auction saw minor pullback to 27.53s before price discovery higher developed to 28.26s where balance developed into week’s end. Within the broader context, balance development continues at/near 2019’s key supply, 28s-28.80s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s balance cluster, 28.26s-27.95s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower back through this area will result in price discovery higher to challenge key supply overhead, 28.45s-28.75s/29.50s-30.35s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this area will target key demand clusters below, 27.75s-27.55s/26.60s-26.40s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery higher. The larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) remains neutral between 28.72s and 25.92s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index reflects negligible change in bullish sentiment. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are also now seeing a similar posture. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Both the broad market and financials’ sentiment are neither at bullish nor bearish extremes, implying a neutral bias given current market structure.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.