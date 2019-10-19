XVZ: Stay Short Volatility

As the market rallies, the VIX tends to fall and we are in a rising market for the time being.

In conjunction with a drop in the VIX seen over the last month, shares of the iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (XVZ) have dropped by a slight 0.7%. It is my belief that this current drop in the instrument will continue, and in the coming weeks, shares will hit fresh lows.

Understanding XVZ

In the volatility space, there are three main indices which product offerings tend to target:

These indices are all provided by S&P Global and track CBOE’s VIX futures. The short-term version only targets the front two months of futures, the mid-term version targets the fourth through seventh month, and the dynamic index shifts exposure between the short-term and mid-term index.

XVZ is an ETN which gives exposure to the dynamic VIX index. The idea undergirding the foundation of the ETN is that roll yield is a very big problem in VIX futures and that an active strategy which hops between the front and back of the curve may help mitigate the impacts or roll.

To understand roll yield, let’s take a look at the current VIX futures curve.

As you can see in the chart above, we are currently in what is called contango: the front of the curve is lower than the back of the curve. This means that for all indices which are currently tracking VIX futures, exposure is being shifted to higher prices as time goes on.

The reason why this matters is that there is a general tendency for prices to trade towards the front of the curve as time progresses. Since the market is in contango, this means that contracts in the back of the curve will generally be trading down towards the front of the curve which results in losses for holders of contracts (or index trackers of contracts). Contango is a real problem for volatility traders in that the VIX has been in contango in almost all periods, meaning roll yield is almost always negative.

To understand the impacts upon volatility ETPs, let’s step through the long-term returns of the different indices. First off, the short-term index:

As you can see above, the short-term index has been crushed by roll yield with the index dropping by an average of 53% per year for the last decade. The story improves slightly when you look at the mid-term index, but the trend remains the same.

By shifting exposure into the fourth through seventh month of VIX futures, the mid-term index is able to reduce the loss by about half with the ten-year return clocking in at negative 23% per year for the last decade. Let’s see how the dynamic index (which XVZ tracks) is able to do.

By dynamically shifting exposure, the annualized rate of decline has been shaved to about 7% per year for the last decade. This is a serious reduction in the amount lost to roll yield, but a baseline drift of negative 7% per year is a hard barrier to cross.

With XVZ, what it is trying to do is shift exposure in the back months of the curve during periods of contango and then bring exposure to the front of the curve during backwardation. The purpose of this process is to minimize roll yield when it is negative but then maximize roll yield when it is positive. This methodology is actually quite smart and I love its adaptiveness – but the problem is the underlying market that it’s trading. VIX futures are rarely in backwardation so most of the time the only thing XVZ can do is tread water and hope for better days. It is the most direct VIX-tracking index available over long periods of time, but the nature of roll yield still results in year after year of losses.

On this basis alone, we should seriously consider never adding XVZ to our portfolio, or only holding it during periods of backwardation. We are currently in contango which means that the annualized return of our holdings is likely going to be greater than negative 7% (because the long-run return includes both backwardated and contango markets).

Volatility Markets

All this said, if you are determined to trade XVZ, I believe there are very specific warnings that the market is giving out regarding volatility and the level of the VIX. The first of these warnings has to do with the current technical setup in the S&P 500. At present, we are poised to hit a fresh all-time high within the coming trading days.

To understand why hitting fresh highs in the S&P 500 is important to traders of the VIX, take a look at the following study. This study shows what tends to happen to volatility after the S&P 500 hits a new 1-month high using the last 27 years of market data.

When the S&P 500 hits a new high, the level of volatility in the market drops over the next month about 60% of the time. But are we poised to hit a new high? I believe so, based on the previous chart.

As you can see in the previous price chart of the S&P 500, the market is currently in a bullish environment in which the MACD is showing positive momentum. This indicator is a relatively simple calculation of the difference between moving averages and reliably captures shifts into positive or negative momentum in the market. As you can see in the price chart, prior shifts into positive momentum have largely resulted in higher prices over the next few weeks. Given that we are just a few points shy from hitting a fresh 1-month high and that momentum is positive, we almost certainly will push through this level in the next trading week. When this happens, the prior statistical study will be applicable and the odds will strongly favor lower volatility over the next month.

Even as we travel towards the new highs in this positive momentum environment, the VIX is likely to drop. As seen in the following chart, when the market rises, the VIX tends to fall.

To capture this price movement and relationship, it makes a lot of sense to be short or out of XVZ.

Conclusion

