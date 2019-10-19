GDX Weekly: Price Discovery Lower To 26.18s Where Buying Interest Halted The Downside Move

This week’s auction saw a sell-side breakdown through key support to 26.18s result in the trapping of sellers and rotation back to 27.35s.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving GDX price action.

As noted in last week’s GDX Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower within the context of last week’s unsecured low, 26.91s. The primary expectation did play out, as balance developed in Monday’s auction before selling interest drove price aggressively lower in Tuesday’s trade to 26.18s. Sellers trapped amidst buying interest there, driving price back higher to 27.38s in Thursday’s auction, before balance ensued, 27.38s-26.79s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 27.12s.

14-18 October 2019:

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery higher to 27.29s in Monday’s auction, as last week’s late buyers held the auction. Narrow balance developed, 27.29s-27.07s, before selling interest emerged, 27.11s-27.05s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late sellers held the auction as a gap lower open developed in Tuesday’s trade, driving price lower, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 26.18s. Sellers trapped amidst buying interest, 26.30s-26.18s, into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as buying interest emerged, 26.29s, early in Wednesday’s trade. Price discovery higher developed as buying interest emerged, 26.54s-26.74s, into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher continued in Thursday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 27.38s, within the key supply cluster overhead. Sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence as price discovery lower developed to 26.79s early in Friday’s auction before minor price discovery higher to 27.15s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 27.13s.

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower to 26.18s as last week’s unsecured low failed. Sellers trapped mid-week at/near the low, driving price higher into key supply overhead into week’s end. Within the larger context, the corrective phase from 31s may have terminated with this week’s failed sell-side breakdown.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this key supply, 26.90s-27.40s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this support would target the key supply clusters overhead, 27.90s-28.40s/29s-29.50s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this support would target key demand clusters below, 26.40s-26.20s/25s-24.50s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is buy-side. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias is neutral between 26.18s and 30.96s.

It is worth noting that sentiment, based on the S&P Gold Miners Sector Bullish Percent Index, changed negligibly this week following the bullish sentiment trend from lows made from Autumn 2018. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, exhibit similar posture the Gold sector. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Caution remains warranted as market structure and sentiment are divergent and within a “neutral” zone implying a neutral bias.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.