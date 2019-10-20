Don't Miss Seeking Alpha's Coverage Of Schwab Impact 2019

Keynote topics will range from the markets and the world to examples of effective leadership.

The event runs from Nov. 4-7 in San Diego, serving financial advisors with a deep breadth of salient insights.

Beginning Nov. 4 and running through Nov. 7, 2019, Seeking Alpha will again provide coverage of Schwab IMPACT, one of the financial industry's largest gatherings of thought leaders and subject matter experts, speaking to key issues and best practices in the FA community.

The first keynote Monday night will feature commentary on "The Markets, The World and Your Clients" from Liz Ann Sonders, Jeffrey Kleintop and Jonathan Beatty.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature full days with keynote on a variety of salient topics to Financial Advisors, as well as education sessions on more granular topics. The conference will end on Thursday with a keynote discussion called "Powerful Portraits: An Intimate Look at Leadership and Humanity."

Seeking Alpha editors Jason Kirsch and Rodolfo Hernandez will be on the ground at the conference, covering the most engaging topics of each day and providing regular recaps. They will also partner with FA contributors to broaden the coverage. All the coverage will be right here.