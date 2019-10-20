Pioneer Natural Resources: Well-Positioned To Face Oil Price Weakness

Oil prices could remain weak which could hurt the earnings and cash flows of several oil producers, but Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) has transformed this year and could report profits as well as free cash flows in this difficult period. The company benefits from having one of the strongest production growth profiles among all large-cap oil producers, which can help offset the impact of low oil prices. Pioneer Natural Resources also has a pristine balance sheet, with the lowest levels of debt in the industry, which puts it in a better position to handle low commodity prices than its peers. In my view, Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the highest quality oil stocks whose shares will likely continue to outperform.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The oil prices have come under renewed pressure after the US blacklisted more than two dozen Chinese companies, thereby heightening trade war fears. The conflict between the US and China, which has been going for the last fifteen months, currently shows no signs of dissipating. At the same time, the concerns regarding a global economic slowdown have increased after the US reported dismal numbers for both manufacturing and services and China reported slowest economic growth in almost three decades. The economic growth in India, one of the world’s leading crude oil consumers, has also slowed substantially. If the US growth also continues to moderate, then the global oil demand will turn out weaker than expected.

OPEC and its partners, including Russia, have been trying to prop up prices by curtailing production. But the waning demand growth, as well as increasing supplies from outside of OPEC, have frustrated the cartel’s efforts. The US oil production growth has slowed but it is still expected to increase by 1.2 million bpd in 2019 and 1 million bpd in 2020 to average 13.2 million bpd next year, as per the US EIA’s estimates. The total non-OPEC liquids fuel production is expected to climb from 61.2 million bpd in 2018 to 65.7 million bpd in 2019 and 67.9 million bpd in 2020. I think this increase in volumes will come primarily from the US, Brazil, and other countries as well as the start-up of some major projects, such as the Liza development in Guyana and the Johan Sverdrup oil field in Norway. This increase in supplies, combined with weaker than expected demand, can continue to keep a lid on oil prices.

The West Texas Intermediate futures were slightly above $53 a barrel in New York at the time of this writing, near their lowest level in two months. The prices are currently below the Q3-2019 average of around $56.40 a barrel and more than $70 a barrel seen in October last year. This weakness in oil prices will hurt the profits and cash flows of a number of oil producers. Although most of the shale drillers will still remain profitable at $53 oil, many will find it difficult to grow oil production at a decent pace while balancing operating cash flows with capital expenditure. If oil prices remain weak for an extended period, some shale drillers will end up burning cash flows. Pioneer Natural Resources has burned cash flows in the past but the company has turned around this year.

This has been a transformational year for Pioneer Natural Resources. The company underwent a management change as its former head Timothy Dove retired to make room for the current CEO and founder Scott Sheffield. Since then, Sheffield has taken a number of steps to improve the company’s cost structure and cash flow profile. In the last few months, Pioneer Natural Resources has gone through major downsizing and restructuring. Moreover, the company has tapered down its production growth plans in order to cut capital expenditure and conserve cash flows in the future. I believe the company is now in a better position than ever to deliver free cash flows in a weak oil price environment.

In its second-quarter results, Pioneer Natural Resources showed that it has made significant progress. The company posted a 17.7% increase in total production from the Permian Basin to almost 330,000 boe per day in the second quarter on a year-over-year basis, including approximately 18% increase in oil production to 206,000 bpd. The company, however, experienced weak realized oil prices which fell from $61.20 a barrel in Q2-2018 to $55.50 in Q2-2019. But Pioneer Natural Resources still reported an adjusted profit of $340 million and generated $747 million of discretionary cash flows. The cash flows fully funded the company’s Permian drilling, completion and facilities capital expenditures of $668 million. As a result, the company ended the period with free cash flows (as adjusted) of $79 million ($747Mn-$668Mn). That’s in contrast to some other Permian Basin focused oil producers, such as Concho Resources (CXO), who struggled with weak levels of cash flows in the second quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources has bolstered its ability to produce free cash flows with weak oil prices. The company has achieved $100 million of G&A cost savings on an annualized basis after it reduced its workforce by 25% and flattened the organization’s structure. In addition to this, Pioneer Natural Resources has reduced its capital expenditure guidance for 2019 from $3.25 billion to $3.15 billion (mid-point of guidance range). These factors have played an important role in improving Pioneer Natural Resources’ free cash flow profile.

There are, however, other oil producers, mostly large-cap diversified operators, who can also generate free cash flows at $50-$55 oil, such as ConocoPhillips (COP). But there are two reasons why Pioneer Natural Resources stands apart. Firstly, it is one of the few oil large-cap oil producers that can grow production by double-digits, even though the company has tapered down its growth plans from an average of 20% to around 15%. The company posted a 23% increase in total production from the Permian Basin in the first quarter on a year-over-year basis followed by a nearly 18% increase in the second quarter, as mentioned earlier. The growth could decelerate in the future but Pioneer Natural Resources will continue reporting more than 10% increases in volumes as it continues to work with around 22 rigs, primarily in the Midland Basin’s Wolfcamp and Spraberry formations.

What makes it even better is that Pioneer Natural Resources, thanks to successful downstream planning, sells nearly all of its oil at prices linked with Brent crude which typically trades at a premium over WTI. In fact, more than 90% of its Permian Basin oil production is exposed to Brent prices. In the second quarter, the company’s realized price after including the impact of firm transportation marketing agreements was $60 a barrel, which was higher than the average price of $55 a barrel realized by other Permian Basin oil producers. This pricing advantage gave an $81 million boost to the company’s cash flows in the second quarter and will likely lift the company’s future cash flows as well.

Secondly, Pioneer Natural Resources has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. In fact, the company carried just $2.23 billion of debt at the end of the second quarter which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.3% - the lowest among all large-cap independent oil producers. The large-cap peer median is 47%, as per my calculations. The company also doesn’t have significant (>$1Bn) near-term maturities. Its earliest maturing instruments are $450 million of 7.5% notes (2020), $500 million of 3.45% notes (2021), and $600 million of 3.95% notes (2022) which, I believe, it can easily either refinance or repay using its liquidity. Pioneer Natural Resources has robust liquidity, with $643 million of cash reserves and $1.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility. That’s more than enough for a company that is already funding its capital expenses with operating cash flows.

A strong balance sheet strengthens Pioneer Natural Resources’ ability to face a potential dip in oil prices. If the commodity unexpectedly declines and stays low for an extended period, then that will hurt virtually all oil producers who could face losses and cash flow deficits. But in this scenario, Pioneer Natural Resources can use additional borrowings to fund its operations. The company’s under-levered balance sheet can absorb the additional debt. On the flip side, Pioneer Natural Resources can also use its financial muscle to make accretive acquisitions to give a boost to its asset base as well as earnings and cash flows on a per-unit basis.

For these reasons, I believe Pioneer Natural Resources should continue doing well as oil stays in the $50 to $55 a barrel window. The company will likely generate free cash flows while growing oil production at a double-digit rate. It benefits from having a solid balance sheet, with low levels of debt and has ample liquidity which could come in handy if oil unexpectedly drops to under $50 a barrel. This has been a tough year for energy stocks, with the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP), which is the industry’s largest fund, falling by almost 23%. But Pioneer Natural Resources has easily outperformed as the company’s shares dropped by just 4% in 2019. I believe the stock will continue to outperform in the future. The company’s shares are priced 15.3x forward earnings estimates, higher than the large-cap peer median of 14.9x. At this price, I would rate Pioneer Natural Resources as a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.