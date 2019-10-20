Watergate, Trump, Stocks, Bonds, And Gold

To learn how impeachment impacts stock markets, we need to dive deep into history to understand what happened in the past.

Chances of Trump’s impeachment are higher than they were, say, two weeks back, and the stock market has started paying attention to the noise.

Stock markets may be wildly irrational, but there’re two things they always hate ̶ uncertainty and unpredictability. And that’s what’s coming at the markets.

If history repeats itself, and the unexpected always happens, how incapable must Man be of learning from experience. - George Bernard Shaw

Investors hate uncertainty, and impeachment throws it hard and fast at the markets. Events are unfolding furiously at Capitol Hill and President Donald Trump’s impeachment seems around the corner. However, the stock market seems more focused on the U.S.–China trade war. Will Trump’s impeachment throw a spanner in the works and change the game? Will his tax breaks get reversed? Will the U.S.–China trade war intensify or get resolved? Will the Middle-East tensions worsen? Will the Fed rate cuts stop? These questions and doubts have still not gotten factored into the indices.

To understand how impeachment impacts stock markets, let’s dive into history. This article analyzes how the stock, bond and gold markets moved as the Watergate impeachment unfolded, and draws parallels with the current Ukraine–Trump situation.

A Market Timeline of the Watergate Impeachment

August 1972: Connection established between Nixon’s aides and the Watergate break-in

January 1973: Trial begins

August 1974: Nixon resigns

October 1974: Stock market bottoms out and starts recovering

Parallels between the Watergate Impeachment and the Current Situation

A connection is found between a wrongful doing and the PresidentWhen a connection was first established between Nixon aides and the Watergate break-in, investors ignored it initially, and the S&P 500 (US500) remained in an uptrend for the next two months.

In Trump’s case, a connection between the Whitehouse whistleblower’s revelations and the Ukraine transcripts was released in early Oct 2019. Investors have largely ignored it because they are more concerned with the twists and turns that the U.S.–China trade war is taking.

Economic conditions at the time of impeachment

Though in 1969–1970, the U.S. had experienced a mild and short recession, the economy had been doing quite well till the Watergate impeachment. The U.S. entered into a recession in 1973 when Nixon trial began and this recession lasted till 1975.

The situation in 2019 is quite different. The U.S. has experienced a prolonged economic expansion period of more than 10 years, and many economists are of the view that a recession is inevitable. Though most economic indicators continue to remain bullish as of now, a few have definitely started flagging off. The Fed too has started cutting rates, indicating that it smells a recession.

The Stock Market

Trouble started snowballing for markets in 1973, and it was not just because of the impeachment. Three things had hit the market: the Nixon impeachment trial, increased global competitiveness that hit the metal industry hard, and falling of the Bretton Woods system of monetary management. The U.S. entered into a recession that year which lasted till 1975.

As a result, the US500 fell from a low of 99.7 in Aug 1972 to a new low of 61.17 in Oct 1974.

The stock market started reversing in Oct 1974 after sniffing a turnaround.

In 2019, the charts clearly suggest that markets are worried about the economy (U.S.–China trade war, Fed rate cuts, yield curve inversion) and not much concerned about impeachment.

The Bond Market

In 1972–73, spooked by economic policies and impeachment, investors started selling off bonds, causing yields to rise from a low of 6.28% in Nov 1972 to a high of 8.04% in Aug 1973.

In 2019, the bond markets are up against the Fed, which is cutting rates to bring down the short-term lending rates. It also has announced a Q.E., which is being referred to as “organic growth.” Both long- and short-term rates are under pressure, and the bond prices are correlated to Fed rates.

The Gold Market

In 1973, investors poured money into gold as events unfolded. The precious metal’s price moved up from $65 in Jan 1973 (impeachment trial begins, metal markets face competition) to a high of $182.50 in Nov 1974.

In 2019, it was the yield curve inversion in Dec 2018 that made investors move to gold, a safe haven. Prices have since shot up from $1203 to $1494 in Oct 2019.There’s been no impact of the forthcoming impeachment on gold prices yet.

Summing Up

Here are the conclusions and parallels we can draw from the Watergate impeachment event:

Markets shrugged off the first signs of impeachment in both 1972 and 2019. They were/are more worried about the economy than what the impeachment would do to stock prices.

In 1972–73, Nixon’s economic policies that led to the falling of the Bretton Woods system, and the increased global competitiveness in the metal industry added to the impeachment impact. In 2019, we are sitting on many uncertainties such as the U.S.–China trade war, conflicts in the Middle-East, Trump’s aggressive stance on trade with Europe and other countries, the Fed budgeting for a recession, etc. It is unsure how these will contribute to the impeachment impact.

The stock market crashed and lost nearly 35% over a period of 19 months during the Watergate impeachment. Out here we are in risk-on mode, and while a bear attack looks probable, it cannot be timed.

For stock markets, 1973 was a complete risk-off year while 2019 is a risk-on year.

Impeachments are a lengthy process and though there’s short-term impact, it gets shrugged off if the economy is doing okay. Also, post impeachment, removal of Trump looks tough because 53 out of 100 members in the Senate are Republicans, whereas removal requires two-thirds majority.

The key to understanding how impeachment impacts the stock markets lies in understanding how well the economy is doing. In 2019, there are things happening both in the background and foreground, and it does look like both the impeachment and economic mishaps can hit the markets suddenly. However, this time it seems the Fed will become very aggressive in cutting rates and pumping in new money into the economy to stave off an economic challenge.

The analysis is that if the economy gets hit by an impeachment and economic problems, the collateral damage will be dealt with quickly, unless there’s a black swan event.

*Like this article? Hit the Follow button above!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your Biggest Mistakes Are Often Invisible. Sometimes, the biggest risks in your portfolio are just sitting there, waiting to surprise you. That’s why paying attention to the right data and insights is so important. A few quick tips from an investment manager isn’t enough: you need to dive deep into the signals that shake the market and move your portfolio. This kind of in-depth research is exactly how I’ve managed to become an award-winning author, and I’m sharing all of my data analysis with you right here. Click here now to get 14 days free of my Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.