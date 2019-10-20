Buy Compagnie Des Alpes After Record Sales Growth, Low Valuation

Margin expansion and revenue growth in Leisure Destinations should drive share price higher as CDA is valued at a P/E of 10.7 and EV/Ebitda of 4.8.

Leisure Destinations (theme parks) growth accelerated as I expected due to an increase in CAPEX to diversify its offerings and the Familypark acquisition.

On Oct. 17, Compagnies des Alpes (OTCPK:CLPIF) reported its strongest quarterly revenue growth in history during Q4 2019 (+15.7%). As a consequence, annual sales growth (+6.6%) was the highest since 2011, primarily based on strong organic Leisure Destinations (NYSEARCA:LD) growth and the Familypark acquisition. I forecasted this strong growth and took a position in CDA at €24.40 last month. In this article I will discuss the strong growth and valuation, which is why I think the current stock price (€25.65) is a bargain.

An increase in sales growth

Compagnie des Alpes reported Q4 sales of €184 mln and annual sales of €854 mln, implying respectively 15.7% and 6.6% YoY growth. This was 1.2% higher than annual analyst expectations, but more importantly was the highest annual sales growth in 8 years! The significant growth of 19.6% for LD was even higher than I expected. Source: Compagnies des Alpes

Additionally, the company reported some good comments on profitability (total numbers will be reported December 10th):

Given the good performance and strong expense control, Ski Areas will have an operational margin of 37% (before 36-37%)

Despite raising expenses at the LD business unit, the strong performance will lead to LD margin being at the top of its 27-28% margin goal.

Leisure destinations opportunity

As previously mentioned in my past CDA article, the real opportunity lies in the Leisure Destionations business unit. The company provided some insights in the very strong performance for LD:

This performance is the result of a series of actions undertaken by the Group: An investment strategy that seeks continuous improvement in the appeal of its parks and offers new capacity

An extension of catchment areas thanks to the expanded hotel offering

Expanded operating hours, which increases customer satisfaction and helps grow sales

An improvement in infrastructures and the in-park offering (in particular, restaurants and shopping)

A digital strategy that is beginning to bear fruit

Increased media presence to strengthen promotional communications.

Interestingly, not only sales are increasing rapidly, but margins are going up as well. This creates a lever on CDA's operating performance. Operating margin for LD should grow by 100 bps again, following a gain of 810 bps over the last 5 years.

Source: Compagnie des alpes

Low valuation

CDA is currently trading at a forward P/E of 10.7 and EV/Ebitda of 4.84. This is very low for a stock growing margins and revenues steadily year after year, now seeing its strongest growth ever seen. Eventually, the market should discover this low valuation as the LD division is operating very well. As mentioned in my last article, peer Parques Reunidos (OTCPK:PARQF) got acquired at a forward P/E of 19 and EV/Ebitda of 9, while CDA is actually seeing a more steady growth trajectory than its Spanish peer. Furthermore, the current dividend yield stands at a nice 2.8% for CDA. I still recommend buying CDA if you are looking for a steady performer in your portfolio. In my opinion, the stock reaction (+2%) on this great sales report is too weak. The stock should keep going higher given its low valuation and record sales.

