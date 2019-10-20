Staying Long Two Winners - Even Though Insiders Are Selling

But that doesn’t mean investors should feel the need to sell these winning position when insiders begin to.

Insiders selling stocks that have traded well is THE most common Form 4 activity I see on a daily basis...and I look forward to eventually seeing that same combination of insider and price action metrics in long positions insiders helped me find in the first place.

Why? Well, it means my research process of using "Significant" insider buying as a first screen to determine where I focus my fundamental analysis worked, and I have a nice profit in the stock.

So it is with my (so far) winning positions in:

Spartan Motors (SPAR), and;

Koppers Holdings (KOP);

Insiders signaled value in both these stocks last fall, when the market reacted violently to the easy-to-win trade wars and other ill-considered economic and international policies that made a long-signaled rate rise by the Fed turn controversial. (At least that was my read.)

Even so, I argued strenuously last fall that "longer-term investors needed to consider trickling money back into that #@%^& market at some point". I put in my 2 cents that Koppers Holdings was a good bet last November, and added Spartan Motors as a long mid December.

Of course, both stocks came down further with the market into last Christmas Eve's nadir. But by that point I was pounding the table that the sell off was just plain stupid, and that that was the time to buy, not sell.

Happy to say that both the market and stock calls turned out to be very profitable.

Sell-Side Decisions

The rule of thumb that “insiders have many reasons to sell but only one to buy” is trite, but basically true. It’s also trite but true that the decision to sell a position is as important to how profitable it ends up being, as was the original buying decision. And though I know insiders give me an edge with the first part of the equation, they have much less value informing when I should take profits in the winning longs they help me find.

A fundamental analysts by training and temperament, I used to place high importance on investing time calculating price targets to trigger my sell decisions. Somewhere in the aughts, however, I got tired of pocketing winners insiders correctly identified as previously oversold—only to see the momentum guys make nearly as much as I did after I left prematurely.

Time and again insiders helped me focus on buying special situations and value plays at 5 or 15 times my forward earnings estimate, and I’d take my solid 20-50% gain after it started trading above some market multiple or PEG ratio. And I considered it a job well done.

Yet I couldn’t help but notice that I was exiting an increasing number of winners just as the growing number of momentum players started jumping on. I got tired of leaving the party so early, and began adopting technicals into my sell decisions much more.

Target prices became more like guidelines to consider than hard sell points. And it was just as important to use technicals to keep me in a winner I thought became way overvalued in order to profit from some newfound “momentum play” status, as it was to use them to get out of a stock I thought deserved to trade higher, when the technicals turned obviously against me.

Boring Metal Bender Becomes an e-Commerce Play

I put my more flexible and technically-minded sell discipline to good use again when I was deciding whether or not to take profits in Spartan Motors (SPAR) late July. SPAR had already returned 67% in a 33 week holding period. Not bad for a company that bends metal to make specialty trucks and vehicles.

The last insider purchase perpetuating the "Significantly Bullish” insider Rating on SPAR from 11/5/18 was way back in December, and Spartan’s CEO began selling around 2% of his holdings a month via a 10b5-1 program that began selling in May.

As I Updated Spartan back in July, SPAR’s EPS estimates had been stagnant for months at 60 cents this year and 81 cents for 2019. And after a stellar 20% spike in price, the stock was suddenly trading for $12—and with a 20 times forward multiple.

It would have been easy to declare victory and move on, but SPAR’s price chart had only managed a “golden cross” earlier in July, and its spike came after consolidating gains into mid July on news of a HUGE new specialty vehicle order (customized for “last-mile” deliveries) “from North America's leading online e-commerce and fulfillment company”.

We’d have felt greedy not taking profits in a value play after a 20% spike to new highs that made it pricier than the average stock. But I sensed this boring old rust-belt company was likely to gain some growth-stock sex appeal via its association with the hot e-commerce industry.

Sure enough, though Spartan only met expectation with its subsequent Q2 earnings released, the new order helped management justify an increase in the midpoint of their 2019 revenue guidance by 10%, and bump up the range of Spartan’s EPS guidance for this year from $0.57-$0.65, to $0.70-$0.77. The sell-side raised its estimates duly, and (importantly) SPAR has also been able to inch up its forward multiple from around 15-16, to 18-19.

I now have a near 100% gain in SPAR after a 45 week holding period as it trades at a present $14.43. But I don’t think this nascent growth phase for Spartan is fully priced in yet—despite the insider selling.

The average sell side estimate is now calling for SPAR’s EPS to increase nearly 30% next year, from $0.77 to $0.96. If the stock merely keeps its present bolstered forward multiple, it makes the $18-$20 price targets of these same analysts look fundamentally justifiable.

And if I'm fortunate to capture another 30% upside in SPAR, I’ll still be keeping an eye on how strong the stock looks from a technical basis as the real determinant of if I start harvesting profits then.

There are no sure-things in this market, of course. On his Q2 conference call CEO Daryl Adams comforted shareholders by assuring Spartan had re-sourced materials to account for the latest round of tariffs. But “if something happens with additional tariffs that I don’t know about, that will be something that we’ll have to take into account” in future guidance.

If the chaosiopath-in-chief can just keep his mitts off the tariff button, I think there is at least as much of a chance of an upside surprise for Spartan in the next couple quarters. Management did not specify in the Q2 call about whether it was Walmart (WMT) or Amazon (AMZN) that placed the big order in July, but CEO Adams relayed that behind that one big order, Spartan received “multiple orders from my traditional customers and some new ones” for those “last-mile” delivery vans.

“[T]he e-commerce demand and the closing of brick-and-mortar stores is driving demand, again, through all of my segments and through all of the traditional last mile delivery customers,” said Adams. “if you read the economics, right, you understand the brick-and-mortar stores are closing and e-commerce growth, it’s bound to...continue to grow, and that’s what was exciting to us.”

Importantly, Spartan has also added capacity over the past year, and most of its facilities are only running on one shift. If the demand comes, Spartan appears ready to meet it without a major disruption in operational efficiencies.

Keeping Koppers

Beaten-down, insider-bought value plays can’t be expected to evolve into growth stocks as quickly as SPAR appears to have, but I’ve also decided to let my winning ride on Koppers Holdings (KOP) going into its upcoming earnings event, based on its combination of attractive technicals and valuation.

KOP is up over 40% during my 49-week holding period and insiders are taking profits. This manufacturer of wood treatment chemicals is also definitely economically sensitive, and therefore vulnerable to the GDP-dampening chaos.

But KOP is still only trading for less than 10 times 2019 average EPS estimates of $3.39 that are (still) expected to increase 30%, to $4.40 in 2019. That arguably keeps KOP's value proposition well in tact even after its months-long gains, and I think KOP has high odds of being caught at its again rising 200-day Moving Average if there is a chink in its quarterly results.

