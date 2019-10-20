Canfor Corporation: A Merger Arbitrage Deal That Needs A Bit More Spread

Canfor Corporation (OTCPK:CFPZF)[TSX:CFP] is a lumber producer based in British Columbia, Canada. In recent years, the company has diversified its sources of supply, with acquisitions and capital projects in the Southern USA and most recently in Europe. They have also diversified their customer mix, adding export sales to Asia (primarily China) from the west coast. The company also owns an interest in Canfor Pulp (OTC:CFPUF)[TSX:CFX]. Based in Canada and reporting in Canadian dollars, all figures in this report are in that currency unless otherwise mentioned. There is more liquidity for the shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Canfor Corporation has long had Jimmy Pattison as a major shareholder, and his holding company offered to purchase the remaining shares for C$16.00. That was a huge premium (~80%) to their price at the time of the bid, but the shares had slid significantly prior to that on weakness in the lumber market and US trade policy toward Canadian lumber.

The offer is still indicative, and the company's board has formed an independent committee to review it, which hasn't yet approved the deal. Additionally, one just-under-5% shareholder has said they will be voting against on valuation concerns. The biggest source of potential upside here is that Great Pacific Capital (Pattison's company) might raise its bid slightly to win support. However, the offsetting risk is that if shareholders vote down the bid or Pattison pulls it, the shares will likely retreat back to their pre-bid levels of ~$9. There is recent precedent for that in the Canadian market, with MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) shareholders rejecting a takeover offer from Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) that valued that firm over $8. The shares now trade at $5.17, and have dropped as low as $4.06.

The company has 3.8 billion board feet of capacity in its Western Canada sawmills. These tend to be large interior sawmills processing wood from the vast interior forests of British Columbia. This tends toward the productions of commodity lumber, simply because the size of their operation would overwhelm specialty markets, as well as because of the type of trees available to them.

This makes their operations extremely cyclical, as they are a price taker for their product, which is a cyclical commodity largely used in the construction of new housing, which is itself a cyclical market. The pricing for their commodity is in a significant cyclical downswing at the moment, having run up materially during 2017 but sharply correcting into 2018, as you can see from the chart below.

This cyclicality has been amplified in their financial results by political factors. In a never-ending quest to satisfy the USA that they aren’t subsidizing the local sawmills (which they might be), the Government of BC uses a market-based mechanism to set the charges for cutting down trees (called stumpage). The stumpage is based on the sales of raw logs in the province, but is calculated on a trailing basis. That means that initial stumpage charges in early 2019 are calculated based on high previous 2018 log prices, so the company is facing a double-whammy of higher costs and lower prices. However, housing starts have been continuously strong and growing since their bottoming in 2009. The company shows a graphic of this in their annual report.

That looks like a market that might be hitting a cyclical peak. However, if you zoom out further in time, housing starts are still approximately half their peak value, and still below their very long-run average. While US population growth has been slowing for some time, the population is still growing at around 0.7% per year. On an absolute basis, that is still a material amount of new people who will all need a place to live. Also, the average household size is going down, so the number of dwellings required for the same number of people is increasing. Finally, unemployment is low, which causes more people to undertake new household formation (move out of their parents’ basement, get married, etc.). You can see that new household formation has been very strong the last few years before weakening in 2019.

This significant household formation should cause construction of new housing to increase. While new households don’t often buy new houses, it is somewhat like a game of musical chairs, as they can only move into a vacant space, and the total number of dwellings should equal or exceed the total number of households. So household formation pushes up the price of existing dwellings and creates demand for new construction.

I believe there is relatively pent up demand for new construction coming from 2018 that should allow starts to increase. Household formation has been running well over housing starts for some time. Thus, there should be pent-up demand for a significant number of dwellings. Another way to forecast demand is to consider the long-run average demand.

As you can see from the chart above, single family starts have never dipped as badly as they did in 2009-2011 over a 50-year period, and even now the level of starts is below every other cyclical downturn except the early 1980s. While there was a significant amount of excess housing capacity created by the pre-2009 housing boom, I think a decade of housing starts below the steady state amount has probably chewed up most of the excess inventory. Even if the US economy enters a recession, I wouldn’t expect a similar decrease in housing construction as in 2009, simply because that economic expansion was led by housing leading to huge excess capacity. Thus, I think the contraction in housing starts should be considerably milder than the market is expecting.

Duties

The reduction in pricing for Western Canadian lumber has been combined with trade action from the US. This has been a contentious issue between the countries literally for decades, and after the previous agreement expired, the US began collecting duty on Canadian lumber once again. This has resulted in lower received prices for the company’s Canadian operations, as much of their product is sold into the USA. The company has paid $354 million in duties since 2017, which is extremely material for a company with a current market capitalization of approximately $1,944 million. The company has booked $63 million of that as they expect to recover it based on the formulas in the US ruling for the duty. The combined anti-dumping and countervailing duty rate for Canfor is 20.52%, which is a material portion of their exports to the US. There is a potential upside to these duties. While there is no guarantee, the last time a softwood lumber agreement was reached between Canada and the US, approximately 80% of the duty that had been collected was refunded to the Canadian companies, which at the time was about $5 billion. Thus, there is potential for a big move in Canfor's stock if an agreement was reached, as it could include a big cash refund as well as cost certainty going forward. I won’t make political forecasts, and the US election will matter here, but do mention it as a possibility.

Mill Shutdowns

The timber pricing problems have become significant enough that the company has been forced to take temporary shutdowns at its sawmills. This is an option to reduce the oversupply in the market, but has the downside of not eliminating the fixed costs of the operations even as it eliminates their revenue. I believe it is likely that temporary shutdowns of mills, especially if they become protracted or repeating, are likely to damage their relationship with their employees, with uncertain affects on future labor negotiations and productivity. For now, the shutdowns have been relatively brief, but this is another risk to consider.

I would also suggest that the fact mills are being shutdown probably means that the pricing is about as low as it can reasonably go. Presumably, Canfor wouldn’t shut down its mills if the price it was receiving was very much above its variable cost of producing from those mills. If prices are approximately equal to the marginal cost of production, then any further declines will begin to significantly reduce lumber supply. Combined with the reasonably good outlook for US housing starts, it seems possible that a bottom in lumber pricing could be starting to form.

Acquisition

Canfor has been acquiring sawmills in the southeastern USA for some time. This seems like a natural adjacency to their business, and also begins to insulate them from US duty on their Canadian product. They have also expanded in the last years to shipping lumber via container to China. This is the most economical way of doing so, as the containers that are used to ship manufactured and consumer products from China to Canada need to return to China, which makes container freight costs in that direction relatively inexpensive.

However, the company has recently expanded their operations in a way wouldn’t have particularly expected. They have purchased a majority interest in Vida, a Swedish firm, for ~$580 million. Vida has capacity for 1.1 billion board feet of lumber year, and produces spruce and pine lumber, similar to their Canadian operations. Interestingly, the company also has nine value added operations included in the acquisition, up to and including the manufacture of mobile homes.

They paid 6.6X EBITDA pre-synergy for Vida, with the multiple dropping to 5.7X EBITDA if you consider their estimate that there will be $20 million of synergy from their ability to cross market both sets of products globally. That doesn’t seem like an outrageous multiple to me. While Canfor seems to have been doing a good job running their US sawmills, running a mobile home manufacturing plant in Sweden seems like a harder task, due to everything from cultural reasons to time zone differences. I do find it comforting that the sellers kept a 30% equity interest in the business and will be running it going forward. From a valuation point of view, I’m going to assume this business is worth what they paid for it. The multiple doesn’t seem excessive, and I don’t have a good way of valuing it otherwise on limited information.

Indigenous Relations

The interior of BC is more sparsely settled than the coast, but indigenous land claims are still a potential issue for the company. The company says this in their Annual Report:

Presently, Indigenous title has not been established by law in any areas overlapping Canfor’s tenure areas; however, Indigenous rights continue to exist over traditional territories, and Canfor cannot assure that this will not affect its timber harvesting rights. Forest harvesting operations are continuing to proceed under these current requirements. The Government of BC delegates procedural aspects of consultation to tenure holders, including Canfor, and Canfor works to establish productive and mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous Nations whose traditional territories overlap Canfor operating areas. The Government of BC has also taken steps to improve certainty and access to timber resources through interim agreements with Indigenous Nations that include timber rights. Canfor holds numerous agreements with individual Indigenous Nations whereby it manages and/or purchases their timber

I think this issue bears watching, as it is possible that the company will lose tenure to the lands that it holds. Because it is an interior producer, essentially all of its land is crown land that they have forestry rights on. There is a precedent (see my Western Forest Products report) for Indigenous land claims to extinguish the land tenure of a forestry company over crown land during the land claims process, as the land is granted to the indigenous people by treaty. However, the BC Government paid compensation that (in my opinion) fully compensated the producer for the loss of the rights. I believe the land claims issue is one that bears watching – if Canfor were to lose a material portion of its lands, the size of its claim against the BC Government would be significant and may attract political scrutiny. All that said, I think it is unlikely the company will see a significant diminishment of value from the land claims process.

Valuation

There are a few segments of value here – I’m going to value their 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp at the market price. That works out to $332.1 million at the current Canfor Pulp share price of $9.29. I'm working on an independent valuation of Canfor Pulp right now (If you'd like to be alerted when it's complete, click the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page). However, for the purposes of evaluating Canfor Corporation, I think using the market price for Canfor Pulp makes sense as you could always hedge out the Canfor Pulp exposure if necessary.

I’m marking Vida at its purchase price of $580 million. The company also has $635.5 million of long-term debt, as well as a net deficit in pension and post-retirement benefit plans of $245.4 million. The current assets exceed the current liabilities (including the operating loan) in a material way, and I’m going to assume that all of both (including the cash) are necessary for the ongoing production of income by the core business.

As the company is a very cyclical business, I think it is relevant to assess its value based on both peak and average earnings. I’ve generated a table showing the earnings of their non-pulp business. Canfor consolidates Canfor Pulp, so all of Canfor Pulp’s earnings are included in its income. They (helpfully) also provide a number for the earnings attributable to their common shareholders. However, I think it makes sense to value the pulp business separately, and thus I de-consolidated a number for their non-pulp earnings by subtracting the total earnings of the pulp segment from Canfor’s net earnings. I also removed finance expenses, as I have deducted the debt separately. The pulp business never had negative net income over this time frame, demonstrating that it is much more stable.

Source: Canfor and Canfor Pulp Annual Reports

The table above shows the extreme variation in their income over time, due to the cyclical nature of their business. Because lumber is a capital expenditure, it makes sense that it is more cyclical than pulp, which is mostly an operating cost and used in consumer products. The average earnings of the non-pulp business over the 10-year period is $110.7 million. The sawmill business is more volatile than the pulp business, but they have also made a number of acquisitions in the last few years that add value to their business but didn’t earn any money in the earlier part of the average. To offset those acquisitions, I’ll use a 15X multiple overall. That implies a valuation of $1,660.5 million for their wholly owned operations. This includes their corporate G&A and is a post-tax number, so further adjustments aren’t required.

That works out to a price target of $13.51 for Canfor Corporation. This is below the price that Jimmy Pattison is paying for the firm, but not materially so.

In many ways, I also think book value is an important valuation metric for Canfor. The business is simple, but it almost certainly deserves to exist, and I expect lumber prices to remain high enough on aggregate for their large sawmills to earn an acceptable (but probably not differentiated) return on capital over time. Thus, I think their book value, which was $14.13 per share as of their most recent financials, is a relevant metric.

Conclusion

When valuing the company by book value or long-term average earnings, I came to very similar valuations right around $14 per share for Canfor Corporation. However, both valuation methods used are very much long-term type valuations. If the deal breaks, I would expect the shares to trade down to about where they were prior to the announcement as arbitrage investors sell. In that case, I'd say they would be an exceptional long-term opportunity, but with the current price of $15.53, I'd say the upside to the $16 bid isn't sufficient to outweigh the downside if the non-binding deal isn't consummated at the present time, although it's probably close. Given that the buyer already has a majority stake here, there shouldn't be much in the way of regulatory hurdles, so once they agree I'd expect a quick close. That improves the internal rate of return of the position.

While at least one large shareholder has indicated they intend to vote against the bid for valuation reasons, I think having it increased is relatively unlikely. The bidder already owns a majority stake - so no competing bid is likely. And the significant premium to the pre-offer price (around $9) and continuing decline in other lumber stocks means that they are likely to get significant shareholder support for the bid. There could be a small bump here to get the special committee of independent directors on side, but that would be all I'd expect.

