Roku: Assessing The Technical Damage After The Drop

Roku (ROKU) has been a roller coaster ride for investors the past four months, with a 170% rally, a 40% drop, and now another 40% rally. While past tumbles in the share price of 25% or more have not been a reason for concern, the most recent plunge inflicted quite a bit of technical damage to the stock. Not only did the selling puncture the stock's intermediate-term uptrend line, but it also came on the back of significant selling pressure. Roku's revenue growth rates remain strong, with a two-quarter average of 55%, but the company's valuation is approaching lofty levels again after this bounce.

A further push higher is certainly a possibility, but I believe this rally is providing investors that bought the dip with an opportunity to take profits. Outside of a massive beat on the Q3 revenue estimates of $243 million, I would be surprised if the stock made new highs over the next six months.

Just over a month ago, I wrote my first article on Roku and discussed that it was time to take some profits on the stock. The stock was nearly 100% above its 50-day moving average and was up almost 400% for the year as it traded above the $163.00 level. The stock promptly fell apart, dropping below the century mark, but has since recovered the majority of its losses.

While this push higher has likely coaxed many investors into thinking that the worst is over, I am less sure of this given the technical damage done to the stock. While previous corrections in the stock were somewhat normal and didn't dent the technical picture, the most recent drop has done some damage. Previous pullbacks were contained to 25% corrections, and all made substantially higher lows vs. the prior 20% plus correction. The most recent drop came within 1% of re-testing its previous low and was 44%, nearly twice the size of past corrections. This is abnormal price action and should have most investors' attention. When irregular price action shows up, it's best to take profits while they're there, rather than be greedy as it paid to be until this recent break. The below quote from Jesse Livermore applies here:

"An old broker once said to me: 'If I am walking along a railroad and I see a train coming towards me at sixty miles an hour, do I keep walking on the ties? Friend, I side-step. And I do not even pat myself on the back for being so wise and prudent."

In Roku's case, the stock broke down on heavy volume and has begun to act differently, and this selling pressure is the train coming at sixty miles per hour. While some investors may prefer to whistle through the graveyard and pretend that everything is fine, the technical picture is suggesting that there's a reason to be cautious. In this case, the best course of action is to take some profits or lighten up now as the stock makes a run back towards its previous highs.

As we can see from a chart of weekly volume below, Roku sold off on the most massive volume it's seen since its IPO debut over two years ago. Generally, this will put an end to an uptrend, and more selling pressure will show up if the stock heads back towards its highs. This is because anyone that did not sell out on the initial drop is now happy to be getting a second chance to do so. This is the exact opposite of what we saw in December and early January when the stock saw near-record weekly volume.

Generally, it's best to be greedy when there's accumulation, and quick to act when record selling pressure shows up. The bulls will likely point to the fact that Roku is now cheap as it's still 20% off of its highs, but this is not the case. Let's take a look at the company's valuation below:

Price To Sales: September 10th, 2019

Price To Sales: October 17th, 2019

The above chart showed Roku's valuation vs. Netflix (NFLX) when I discussed that things were getting too frothy a month ago. The stock was trading at nearly 20x price to sales. It's important to note that Netflix peaked at 14.8x price to sales, and therefore Roku's run to 21.0x sales was roughly 40% above the peak price to sales valuation that Netflix traded at.

Even after this drop in Roku's share price, the stock is now back to 16.94x price to sales, more than 10% above peak Netflix valuation. Therefore, while a further continuation of this rally towards the $150.00 level is possible, it would leave Roku overvalued once again and susceptible to selling pressure.

The Roku perma-bulls will likely argue that Roku should trade at a higher valuation than Netflix ever did. Admittedly, this is a fair point if we compare the company's quarterly revenue growth rates. While Netflix was averaging revenue growth rates of 40% at the time it hit its peak, Roku has managed to put up mid-50% growth rates in the past two quarters. If we provide a 30% premium to Roku's valuation to account for the 30% higher growth rates, the peak valuation for Roku should be 19.2x price to sales. As we saw last month, the company shot past this level as it hit 21.0x price to sales. Based on this, I think there is a good chance that Roku saw its peak on a price to sales ratio basis last month. Why do I think this is likely? A look at the quarterly revenue growth rates below will better explain.

As we can see from the below chart, quarterly revenue growth rates have averaged 55% above the past two quarters and 49% over the past year. The current Q3 revenue estimates are pegged at $241 million, and this will represent only 39% growth year-over-year. This would register as a 2,000 basis point deceleration from the 59% growth last quarter, and a 1,000 basis point deceleration from the past year's quarterly revenue growth rate. While estimates are not set in stone, the company is going to need a massive beat to avoid deceleration. Based on the $173.4 million reported in Q3 2018, the company will need to report $275.7 million for Q3 to avoid deceleration. This is a figure that is more than $34 million above current estimates. Based on this, it is highly unlikely that the company can avoid deceleration next quarter.

I would classify material deceleration as any deceleration in a growth rate of more than 500 basis points from the prior quarter. Currently, the coming Q3 estimates are forecasting a 2,000 basis point deceleration. To avoid material deceleration, which would be a 54% growth rate vs. the last 59% last quarter, Roku will need to report $268.8 million in revenue. This would also require a massive beat on the $241 million estimates. There is absolutely nothing wrong with deceleration in a growth story, and it is inevitable for any company. The problem is that it can put a dent in a stock when a stock is already sitting at a lofty valuation. Based on this, Roku has some serious headwinds going forward, given the tough comps it's now up against from their prior quarters.

Let's take a closer look at the technicals:

As we can see from the daily chart, the stock has broken its intermediate uptrend line on the recent fall and is now running up to a resistance level at $150.00. As long as the stock remains below $150.00 on a weekly close, I would consider rallies as noise, and just oversold bounces. This current rally has undoubtedly been impressive in magnitude, but it has done nothing to improve the technical picture, which weakened considerably last month.

The other problem is that this $150.00 level, which is strong resistance, coincides with a price to sales ratio of near 18 for the stock. At the time Roku will be heading up against tough resistance, it will be trading at an even more lofty valuation. For this reason, I believe the bears will be successful in defending any rallies above this $150.00 level.

Moving to the weekly chart, the distribution on the chart is evident, and not a great sign for the bulls. The beginning of the massive uptrend that started this year began with massive accumulation and one of the largest weekly bars since the stock's IPO debut.

This sell-off has occurred on record volume, and the highest dollar volume ever for Roku. Record weekly selling volume suggests that some funds are taking some money off of the table. This is because 150 million shares traded on the week of September 20th, at an average share price of $124.00, representing over $18 billion worth of volume. $18 billion worth of volume is not retail selling; this is funds booking some profits.

Given that we saw this type of selling pressure at an average price of $124.00, it's likely that this selling will pick up again above $150.00. This is because funds that didn't sell all the shares they hoped to will begin selling again.

To summarize, I believe this 40% bounce for Roku is just an oversold rally and would expect the stock to run into trouble in the $150.00-$155.00 level if it continues. Roku already trades at a lofty valuation, but now has to deal with the issue of strong resistance overhead. This was not a problem for the stock on its way up, as it was at all-time highs with no resistance overhead. I believe this rally to $139.00 is providing a selling opportunity and would be shocked if Roku managed to make new highs over the next six months. We likely saw the peak price to sales for Roku at 21.0x last month, and even at current levels, the valuation is not cheap by any means. Investors should be watching for a minimum of $250 million in revenues for Q3 2019, any miss on this number is likely going to see the stock re-test support at the $98.00 level.

