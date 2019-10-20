One Strategic Move That Will Support BP In The Long Term

BP's (BP) partnership with India's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is one smart strategic move that will support BP’s growth story in the coming time. I have covered British Petroleum extensively through my articles, and have repeatedly stated that it is the best energy stock that investors must have in their portfolio. The reason is simple, BP’s financial performance has been rock-solid and more consistent than other energy majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Chevron (CVX).

Besides, BP has a more diversified portfolio that is not completely dependent on the vagaries of oil prices. Looking at first half of 2019 when the global oil demand was particularly weak, BP’s financial earnings (supported by upstream production) remained steady. However, its 3Q19 financial numbers may not be that good, as BP will absorb impairment charges in the range of $2-$3 billion - a part of its asset divestment process.

BP's 3Q19 numbers may be weak – but that was expected!

Image Source : BP 2Q19 Earnings Result

Working towards fulfilling its promise of divesting assets worth $10 billion in the next couple of years, BP has shown that it is taking the right steps to reduce debt and increase its cash flows. I agree that these impairment charges will affect BP’s financial performance in 3Q19, but the long-term impact of its asset divestment program will be positive.

Investors must also note that in its 2Q19 earnings results, BP had stated that its upstream production may come under pressure in 3Q19 because of planned maintenance activities in Angola, Gulf of Mexico and North Sea. Even for its downstream segment, BP had stated that its refining margins will be lower when compared to 2Q19. Yes, BP may report a more subdued 3Q19 earnings result, but it should not surprise the markets. Besides, BP already has a few aces up its sleeve. One of them is its tie-up with India’s Reliance Industries Limited.

BP will work with RIL to set up EV charging stations in India

RIL is one of India’s best performing energy companies, and BP has been in a long-standing partnership with RIL that goes back to 2011. BP already has a strategic alliance with RIL for its gas business in India. And now, RIL and BP have set up a joint venture company that will expand the fuel retailing network in India. Investors may ask, how does this benefit BP? By partnering with RIL through a JV, BP gets a real opportunity of leveraging the financial benefits of a growing energy market.

“India is set to be the world’s largest growth market for energy by the mid-2020s. BP is already a large investor here and we see further attractive, strategic opportunities to support this growth. We are working closely with Reliance to develop India’s gas resources, helping meet the country’s demand for that key fuel. Together we will work to provide consumers across India the high-quality fuels, convenience retail and services they need, continuing to drive modernization and mobility solutions across the country,” said BP's CEO Bob Dudley

And this is not all. As per the latest market update, BP and RIL's JV is planning to install Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across India. In my opinion, this is a great move, as India does not have a basic EV infrastructure in place. As per the latest guidelines set up by the Indian central government, there must be at least 1 charging station after every 2.5 miles in cities. And, the highways that connect these cities must have charging stations (on both sides) after every 15 miles. With 14 cities having an area of more than 186 square miles, BP’s move of getting into India’s EV market (with RIL) makes a lot of sense.

Conclusion

Apart from its alliance with RIL, BP has set up its R&D center in Mumbai (with a focus on low cost labor) and has exposure to India’s second biggest private sector Refinery – Nayara Energy, which has been recently taken over by Rosneft. And then, there is Lightsource BP which is planning to invest over $1 billion in India's renewable energy sector. Investors must take note of this.

Looking at the production estimates and upcoming impairment charges, I can see that BP’s stock price may come under some pressure after its 3Q19 results are announced. I expect the stock to remain in the range of $36-$40 for the rest of 2019. However, there are many factors that stand in favor of the company. One of them (which I have highlighted in this article) is – smart global investments and ability to adapt itself to a complex business environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.