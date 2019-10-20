Farming Faceoff: Archer-Daniels-Midland Vs. Bunge Limited

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) and Bunge Limited (BG) are two of the United States’ largest companies in the farming products space. ADM, with a market cap of $22.5 billion, is the industry leader, while BG has a smaller market cap of $8.1 billion, but is still a major player in the industry. Both companies have very similar lines of business, focusing on buying, transporting, processing, storing, and selling agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients, amongst other related lines of business. Archer-Daniels-Midland was founded in 1902, and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, while Bunge, founded in 1818, is headquartered in White Plains, New York, but will be relocating to St. Louis, Missouri, in 2020. The company currently has a major business presence in St. Louis, and sees the move as a step towards a more efficient, streamlined global business structure.

Current Industry Conditions

2019 has been a rough year for the farming industry. First, the current trade conflict between the United States and China has disrupted significant agricultural trade flows, and the tenure of this conflict remains to be uncertain as mixed news seems to be received on an almost daily basis. Another challenge faced by the industry was extreme weather conditions in the first half of the year, leading to lower agricultural yields. In Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q1 2019 earnings release, CEO John Luciano commented that severe weather had been one of the main factors leading to a year-over-year quarterly EPS decline of 41%. The company’s website further remarked that results were negatively affected by the extreme cold conditions across the Midwest (aka the “polar vortex”), and further by powerful snow and rain conditions in the early spring.

The uncertainty caused by these conditions have led to significant declines in both companies. Both stocks are approximately 20% off their 52-week highs, with ADM trading under $40 and BG trading just above $55, and both are boasting tempting dividend yields. Because of this, both companies found their way onto my watchlist recently. With the companies being competitors in the same industry, I thought it would be appropriate to pit ADM against BG in a head-to-head matchup to see which company is the superior investment at this point in time.

The Faceoff

Below, I’ve compiled a table of some of the metrics I deem to be most relevant in identifying an undervalued dividend stock, and noted which company is more attractive in each of the metrics by noting the result in bold font.

ADM BG Price $39.85 $55.05 Current Ratio 1.55 1.49 Return on Assets 2.41% 3.06% Return on Equity 7.01% 8.34% Price to Book 1.18 1.41 Avg. Analyst 2019 EPS Estimate $2.78 $3.44 Avg. Analyst 2020 EPS Estimate $3.49 $3.84 Next Year Estimated EPS Growth 25.54% 11.63% Price to Earnings (Using 2019 EPS Estimate) 14.33 16.00 Current Yield 3.51% 3.63%

Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current ratio of 1.55 is evidence of their ability to cover their debt as it comes due. A current ratio greater than one signifies that a company’s current assets are able to fully cover their current debt (payable in one year or less). ADM’s ratio is slightly better than BG’s ratio of 1.49. ADM also has a lower price to book ratio, a metric that measures a company’s market value as compared to their book value. A lower price to book ratio could signify that a company may be undervalued. Based on average analyst estimates, ADM is also expected to have superior EPS growth in 2020 by a large margin, and their current price to earnings ratio is at a lower level than Bunge’s.

Bunge, however, has superior returns, as both return on assets and return on equity outpace those of Archer-Daniels-Midland. Further, Bunge currently has a higher dividend yield than ADM at 3.63%.

While Archer-Daniels-Midland was the winner in the most categories, overall the metrics of both stocks are attractive. Before choosing which company is the better investment at the moment, I will run both through the Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener.

Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener

The Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener is a tool we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock using three simple metrics, which are listed below.

P/E ratio (valuation)

Dividend payout ratio (safety)

Dividend growth rate and history of increases (longevity)

For the analysis performed here, I am using each company’s metrics as of market close on Thursday, October 17, 2019. On this date, Archer-Daniels-Midland's stock was trading at $39.85 per share, had a forward dividend of $1.40 per share, and had an average analyst 2019 EPS estimate of $2.78 per share. Bunge's stock was trading at $55.05 per share, had a forward dividend of $2.00 per share, and had an average analyst 2019 EPS estimate of $3.44 per share. Pricing, dividend, and EPS data was obtained from Yahoo! Finance, and all remaining figures were calculated by the author, unless otherwise noted.

1.) P/E Ratio: When looking at price to earnings (P/E) ratio, I look for stocks that are trading at a multiple below the broader market average. Using 2019 average analyst EPS estimates, both companies are trading below the market average, with ADM trading at 14.33 times earnings and BG trading at 16 times. While both are showing signs of undervaluation, ADM is the winner with the lower multiple.

2.) Dividend Payout Ratio: A company’s dividend payout ratio is calculated by taking the dividends paid as a percentage of earnings per share. A lower dividend payout ratio can give investors comfort that a company’s dividend is safe, whereas a higher dividend payout ratio could be a sign that slow dividend growth is ahead, or worse, that a dividend cut may be down the road. Typically, I like to see a company’s payout ratio in the 40-60% range. Using each company’s current annualized dividend payment, and 2019 average earnings estimates, ADM and BG have payout ratios of 50.36% and 58.14%, respectively. Again, both stocks have seemingly “passed” this test, but ADM again has the slightly better results.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: Archer-Daniels-Midland has three- and five-year dividend growth rates of 5.49% and 8.88%, respectively, all the while with a robust history of 44 consecutive years of dividend growth. ADM has proven their ability, and willingness, to increase their dividend through thick and thin, and has earned their status as a Dividend Aristocrat with nearly 20 years to spare.

Bunge’s three- and five-year dividend growth rates outpace those of ADM at 8.65% and 10.05%, respectively. But while Bunge has a respectable dividend growth history of 17 consecutive annual increases, it’s no match for ADM, which more than doubles this mark. Once again, I have to choose ADM as the winner in this category.

Summary and Conclusion

While both companies performed well in our screener, there can only be one winner, and I think it was pretty clear that Archer-Daniels-Midland came out on top. ADM has the lower P/E ratio, a lower payout ratio, and a superior history of dividend growth, making it what I believe to be the more attractive investment to a dividend growth investor at this time. And at under $40 per share, I think ADM is a bargain, and will be adding to my current position in the company.

However, I do think that either stock could be a good investment at this time. Bunge’s metrics passed our screener results as well, and the company is currently yielding higher than ADM. Further, BG’s current yield of 3.63% is significantly higher than their 5-year average yield of 2.66%. One additional advantage that Bunge has over Archer-Daniels-Midland is that their smaller size makes them more attractive to a potential acquirer. In fact, a merger of ADM and BG had been rumored in early 2018, but never materialized. I will continue to keep my eye on BG's stock, and may initiate a position in the company, especially in the case that it drops in price, and/or ADM's price rises.

Do you prefer ADM or BG at their current levels? Are you waiting to buy the industry until the trade environment settles down? Or are you taking advantage of the opportunities?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.