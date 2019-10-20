Some Thoughts On E-Trade Which Remains A Deep Bargain With Its High Total Yield

At 10.5x earnings and a 14-15% return on equity, the stock still looks attractive. Moreover, its total yield (dividend yield plus buyback yield) is now over 17.5%.

Management still seems committed to its $1.5 billion stock buyback program next year. The lack of commission revenue will hurt, but they have a plan to cut costs.

I reviewed the company's recent earnings, despite the lack of a 10-Q filing. Most of what I originally wrote about in September is still intact. In essence, it remains a bargain.

I wrote a report on E-Trade on Sept. 16, 2019, right before the whole discount industry decided to zero out commissions. I wanted to provide some thoughts on E-Trade since then.

E-Trade Remains a Bargain, Especially with its Buyback Program Intact

I wanted to take some time after the discount industry decided to eliminate their commission revenue lines after I had just recently written up E-Trade (ETFC) on Sept. 16, 2019.

I believe the market has adjusted to lower revenue for the company after ETFC's recent Q3 conference call on Oct. 17, 2019. In fact, a Wolfe Research analyst just raised his rating on ETFC with an Outperform Rating. Even though I am still waiting for the 10-Q to be released, I wanted to put out my thoughts on ETFC.

In essence, my previous thesis that ETFC is a bargain stock with a huge catalyst - the $1.5 billion buyback program, along with the dividend - remains intact.

The total yield, in fact, is now over 17.5%. Total yield is the addition of the dividend yield, 1.37%, plus the buyback yield of 16.19% (i.e., $1.5 billion divided by the market value of $9.265 billion).

Moreover, the stock remains cheap at 10.45x earnings for 2019 and 11.69x earnings for 2020, according to consensus analysts' estimates measured by Seeking Alpha.

Buybacks Discussed on The Conference Call

As I mentioned, the 10-Q is not yet released, although it likely will be next week. But the CEO indicated that the share repurchases were quite large during Q3:

Source: Q3 Conference Call

This was slightly higher than the previous quarters - $222 million in Q2 and $120 million in Q1. Keep in mind that ETFC bought back $1.139 billion in shares last year. And I showed in my previous article that ETFC had $375 million remaining in its existing $1 billion buyback program.

So now ETFC spent 191 million this quarter towards its $1.5 billion buybacks this coming year (i.e., $566 million less $375 million). Of the $1.309 billion remaining in the $1.5 billion buyback program, ETFC could repurchase $436 million each quarter over the next three quarters.

That seems doable since there will be a $100 million+ in lower commissions flowing into cash flow each quarter. However, management indicated it would dramatically cut expenses in order to lessen the impact of that lower revenue on its cash flow.

Later on in the call, management seemed to indicate there would be some conditions in which it might slow down the buybacks, whilst staying on course for $1.5 billion over the year:

Source: Same as above

This shows that management expects rates to continue to fall. But if rates rise and it seems prudent to "grow the balance sheet" - and by that, they mean net interest-bearing assets - then there might be a slowdown in buyback activity. That is because excess cash would be used to buy higher net margin securities than are presently available. That seems very reasonable.

For example, right now ETFC is making net income and its ROE is at least 14 to 15%. So it makes sense to buy back shares and invest in the company this way since it is the highest and best use of the cash on behalf of shareholders.

Moreover, I pointed out in my previous article that shareholders can expect large dividend per share increases as a result of the share buybacks.

Thoughts About the Stock Price

Frankly, I think the stock will languish for a while. The market will want to see in Q4 that management has adjusted to zero cost commissions. In addition, if interest rates keep falling, that is not good for the company's net interest spread in the long run. So, this is a mixed blessing.

On the one hand, the stock price doldrums will allow management to continue to buy back shares on the cheap. That will increase book value per share as long as the company remains profitable and hence lower its price to book value. In addition, it will act as a catalyst for dividends per share to increase higher than they would otherwise.

But on the other hand, no one likes a stock that is expected to languish a while. In effect, shareholders will have to be patient and more long-term oriented. Most cannot do that, and that will also help keep the stock cheap over the next year. But it will also potentially make the company a buyout target if industry consolidation takes place.

Summary and Conclusion

I stand by my previous target price of $62.66 per share. But I think it will take longer than a year to reach that now. Management is now talking about reaching $7 per share in EPS by 2024, instead of by the end of 2023. So it could be much longer than 1 year - possibly up to 3 years.

That is because if ETFC stays on track on increasing EPS to $7.00 from an expected rate of $3.99 this year and possibly lower at $3.49 next year (see Seeking Alpha reference above), then it will need an annual increase of EPS greater than 18% per year after 2020.

So by 2022, it is possible the stock will start expecting ETFC to be on track for a $7.00 EPS figure by 2024 and give it a 10x-12x forward P/E. That means it could take up to 2 to 2.5 years ahead for the stock to reach my target price.

Meanwhile, the extremely high total yield will underpin the stock. The bottom line is that the stock buybacks will act as a catalyst to help get the stock to this target price. This is because not only will EPS be higher as a result, but so will dividends per share. In addition, the buying activity in the market will sop up "weak hands" in the stock price, preventing it from falling in a dramatic fashion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.