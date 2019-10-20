Macatawa Bank To Face Tough Operating Environment

Squeeze in NIM will further exacerbate the situation, leading earnings to decline by an expected 8% next year.

MCBC's loan book has shrunk sharply in 1H2019. The loan book is expected to continue to decline due to a tough operating environment in Michigan.

The loan portfolio of Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) has declined in the first half of 2019 due to pay downs and tough lending environment. I expect the loan book to continue to decline in 2020, albeit at a lower rate, which will hit earnings next year. The bottom-line is also expected to suffer from a reduction in net interest margin following the 50bps cut in federal funds target rate. Despite the prospects of earnings decline, I'm expecting dividends to be maintained at $0.07 per share every quarter, resulting in forward dividend yield of 2.72%.

Loan Portfolio to Continue to Decline

MCBC's loan portfolio declined in the first half of 2019 due to fewer opportunities to lend, pay downs and competition. The company's loan portfolio declined 4% to $1.33 billion at the end of June 2019 from $1.39 billion at the end of December 2018. I expect further reduction in the loan book this year due to the overall economic slowdown in United States. The economy of Michigan, where MCBC is based, is already facing problems, as shown by the monthly economy index released by Chicago Fed. The latest report puts the index at negative 0.04, as shown in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

As I do not expect the relations between United States and its trade partners to worsen any further, I believe Michigan's economy will start to stabilize in 2020. Consequently, I'm expecting the rate of loan book depletion to improve to negative 3.0% next year, from an expected negative 6.4% in 2019. The table below shows my estimates for key balance sheet items.

NIM to Face Downward Pressure

I expect MCBC's net interest margin, NIM, to trend downwards in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020 due to the 50bps rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The cut is expected to have a greater impact on average yields than cost of funds, thereby squeezing NIM. The pressure on NIM from the rate cut will be exacerbated by MCBC's time deposits, which will not get immediately re-priced following the rate cut. As of June 30, 2019, time deposits made up 9% of total deposits, and 29% of the total deposit cost.

The table below shows my estimates for MCBC's yields, costs, and margins. The company's margin appears to rise in full year 2019 due to the surge in the first quarter of the year.

My expectations are in line with the management's guidance. MCBC's 2QFY19 10-Q filing shows the results of a simulation conducted to determine the sensitivity of net interest income to interest rates. According to the simulation results, a decline of 100bps can lead to a reduction in net interest income of 2.48% over the next twelve months. The table below, taken from the 10-Q, shows the simulation results.

Non-Interest Expense Growth to Remain Under Control

Through on-going efforts to manage expenses and scale operations, MCBC has been able to limit the growth of non-interest expenses this year. Going forward, growth of non-interest expense is expected to remain low in line with MCBC's past trend and cost control efforts. I expect these expenses to grow by only 2.1% in 2020.

The table below summarizes my estimates for key income statement items. My earnings per share estimate is $0.83 for 2020, which is 8.0% below the estimate for 2019.

Dividend Yield of 2.72% Expected

Despite the prospects of earnings decline, I'm expecting MCBC to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.07 per share every quarter. My expectation is based on a comfortable payout ratio (33.8% for 2020) and an above required Tier I ratio (15.7% at June 30, 2019 versus minimum requirement of 8.5%).

The quarterly dividend estimate translates to a full year dividend of $0.28 for 2020, and forward dividend yield of 2.72%.

Valuation Analysis Shows Only Slight Price Upside

I'm using MCBC's historical average price to book ratio, P/B, of 1.51 to value the stock. The trend of P/B ratio over the years is shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $7.0 gives a target price of $10.6, which is just 2.9% above MCBC's October 17, 2019 closing price. The table below shows the sensitivity of MCBC's target price to P/B ratio.

Adopting Neutral Stance

The estimated price upside of only 2.9% warrants a neutral stance; therefore, investors should not buy MCBC at the current market price. However, if the price dips then the stock will become attractive. My suggested entry point is $9.62, which is 10% below the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.