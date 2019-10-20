MongoDB: Revenue Growth Slowing Down Not Good For Valuation

Since reporting earnings in early September, MongoDB (MDB) has seen their stock fall nearly 30%. Q2 itself was actually a decent quarter, but short-term billings deceleration combined with Q3 revenue guidance lower than expected led to investors getting out of their positions quickly. While MDB remains a high growth name in the infrastructure software space, the stock remains a long-term winner for investors getting in at the IPO price ~$25.

Billings growth is a great indicator of future revenue growth, and the deceleration in billings could mean the company is on the verge of revenue slowing down, which would be a natural occurrence given revenue just grew 67% during the last quarter. However, investors have a smaller appetite for faster growth, higher valued names than a few months ago. Recent IPOs falling under this category have struggled as of lately, leading to investors pivoting away from growth stocks and into value software names.

Even after the 30% pullback over the past month, I remain a little hesitant to say now is a good time to buy the stock. Yes, over the long-term I believe the stock will be a winner, but the stock could continue to be under pressure for the next quarter or two until invests adjust their mindset around growth stocks.

The company is likely to report decelerating revenue as management’s Q3 guidance calls for revenue growth below 40%. While guidance could be a little conservative, it is still a step down from the 67% growth in the past quarter and 78% growth in Q1. Given this, I remain on the sidelines for now and will look for more opportunities if the stock continues to trade down over the next few weeks.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew 67% to $99 million and was well above consensus expectations for ~$92 million in revenue. Revenue growth did decelerate from 78% in Q1, though this is expected given the company now runs at a $400 million run-rate revenue. Also, given how fast revenue is currently growing, investors should already have the word deceleration in the back of their mind, considering it is a natural occurrence for a company growing this quick.

Subscription revenue continues to drive overall company growth, growing 71% during the quarter to $94 million and represents ~95% of total revenue. This compares to subscription revenue growth of 82% last quarter.

Billings for the quarter were impressive, growing nearly 70% to $106 million and was above expectations for 51% growth to ~$95 million. However, short-term billings grew 60% and decelerated from nearly 80% growth last quarter. The rather large deceleration caused investors to worry about Q3 revenue, which also came in a little software than some would have hoped.

The short-term duration coming from MDB’s Atlas likely has an impact on management’s visibility into their billings stream. Legacy consumption models would be paid up-front, thus, management would know what their revenue stream would likely look like during the upcoming quarter. During the quarter, Atlas was just under 40% of total revenue and continues to increase support from major cloud providers such as AWS, GCP, and Azure.

At the end of the quarter, MDB also reported 622 customers with over $100K in ARR, up from 598 customers at the end of last quarter. The company continues to see success in their salesforce which is enabling them to grow ARR throughout their customer base. On the call, management noted they are focusing on the mid-market, which typically has smaller deals with shorter sales cycles.

The mid-market customers with shorter sales cycles may be easier to penetrate, though customer churn is likely higher than larger enterprises. With large enterprises, once a new technology or platform is introduced, it is much more challenging and difficult to rip and replace it. But with mid-sized customers, they have a little more flexibility in moving to a different provider.

Operating margins continue to improve, coming in at -38% during the quarter, better than the -45% seen in the year ago period. Over time, operating margins will get closer to positive territory as the company scales and gains more operating leverage. The revenue beat mixed with improved operating margins led to EPS of -$0.26, better than consensus expectations for -$0.28.

Management’s guidance for Q3 includes revenue of $98-100 million, which represents growth below 40% and came in nearly 4% above consensus expectations. EPS is expected to be a loss of $0.27-0.29, which was what consensus expected.

For the full year, management’s revenue guidance of $390-395 million, which was ahead of expectations. Growth is expected to be ~46% at the midpoint, which would mean the company is expecting a moderate amount of deceleration during the remainder of the year. With Q3 revenue guidance implying revenue growth below 40%, we could see investors start to question the longer-term revenue growth trajectory. EPS for the full year is expected to be a loss of $1.06-1.11, which was a few cents below consensus expectations.

Valuation

Even after the stock coming down nearly 30% in the past few weeks, the stock isn’t cheap. In fact, the stock still trades near the higher end of similar software company valuations. Revenue growth is expected to decelerate over the next few quarters which could cause investors to question whether or not the current premium valuation is appropriate.

Although revenue guidance is likely a bit conservative, it may become more challenging for the $400 million run-rate company to continue growing revenue above 50%. It seems like investors have started to move away from the fastest growth names in the market due to valuations reaching what appears to be a high point. With revenue growth contributing the most to the company’s valuation and expecting to decelerate, investors might start re-valuating the company’s multiple.

The company currently has a market cap of ~$6.5 billion and with ~$440 million of cash and ~$220 million of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$6.3 billion. If we use management’s full year revenue guidance of $390-395 million, this would imply a FY20 revenue multiple of ~16x at the midpoint.

However, if we assume revenue growth remains strong and grows another 45% in FY21, we could see FY21 revenue of ~$570 million, which would result in a FY21 revenue multiple of 11x. While this remains somewhat cheap compared to faster growth software companies, a 11x multiple is still a premium compared to the overall software company market.

Even with the stock price below $120, I find it challenging to believe now is the best time to build a position in this name. Trading at ~11x the next year revenue number is not inexpensive enough for me to call this a compelling buy. I would wait until the stock trades closer to $100 before re-evaluating the situation and considering this name to be a buy.

For now, I remain on the sidelines as valuation is still a bit too high considering the company’s revenue is likely to decelerate over the next few quarters and investors start to question whether or not this name is deserving of a top class forward revenue multiple. While I do believe this name is a winner over time, I will wait for a better opportunity to strike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.