The Divergent Producer Vs. Consumer Nowcast + A Diffusion Model Of The LEI

But past history indicates that at least 8 have been in a downturn before recessions have begun.

With last Friday’s release of the Conference Board’s Index of Leading Indicators, a diffusion index shows 6 of 10 Lower than where they were six months ago.

A look at the coincident indicators favored by the NBER shows a producer economy that has been in a mild recession this year.

Introduction

In this post I want to sum up the nowcast, which to be fair is becoming comventional wisdom, as well as update a diffusion model of the Index of Leading Indicators that hasn’t been relevant in years!

The nowcast - producers vs. consumers

The NBER has written that they look at four coincident indicators - production, sales, income, and employment - in determining whether or not a recession is taking place. Originally they did not include GDP, but they subsequently did update their site to indicate that real GDP is relevant as well.

We’ll get the first look at Q3 GDP later this week, but as of now three of the other four indicators have been updated through September. And they do show quite a bifurcation in the economy.

First, the bad news. Industrial production, both overall and particularly focusing on manufacturing, has failed to make a new high since the end of last year: Manufacturers’ and wholesalers’ sales have also gone sideways since a year ago:

Note that production in particular has not declined nearly as much earlier this year as it did in 2015-16.

In addition to the coincident facts on the ground, for what it’s worth, the latest estimate of Q3 corporate earnings from FactSet shows that they haven’t improved in the past 12 months either:

And it was also well-reported that the ISM manufacturing new orders index is also in contractionary territory:

Turning to the 70% of the economy that is the consumer side, though, shows an entirely different story. The below graph shows real retail sales, real personal income less transfer receipts, and payrolls, all normed to 100 as of last December. All three have showed continued growth: So when we look at the nowcast, it’s pretty clear that there was at least a shallow contraction earlier this year that may or may not have already bottomed out. But consumers have continued to get more jobs, more income, and continue to spend it.

A diffusion model of the Index of Leading Indicators

So much for where we “are.”

As regular readers know, I have a battery of systems by which I make both near-term and longer forecasts. Now let me introduce you to another metric in my forecasting toolkit.

The Index of Leading Indicators as measured by the Conference Board turned sideways late last year. In fact, it shows exactly zero growth YoY: But in the past, that hasn’t been enough. Below is a 10-year old graph, but it is still valid. No recession has started without at least 8 of the 10 leading indicators used by the Conference Board turning negative compared with six months previous. Similarly, recoveries have always been in place once 9 of the 10 had improved compared with six months before: I haven’t had to look at this since 2016, but let’s update through September 2019. Here’s the Conference Board’s breakout of the values of all 10 of its indicators over the past six months: To cut to the chase, 4 of the series - initial jobless claims, housing permits, the stock market, and manufacturers’ orders for consumer goods - are all better than they were six months ago. Two of those - initial jobless claims and the stock market - aren’t far away from turning negative over that span, but they are positive now.

Conclusion

For now, only the production side of the economy has contracted this year, and that contraction has not been as pronounced as it was in the 2015-16 industrial recession.

Further, the weakness in forward-looking indicators as measured by the Conference Board is not as widespread as it has always previously been on the cusp of a recession.

As with so many other systems, the takeaway here is “slowdown, no recession.”

