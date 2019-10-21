GM's Bolt Experience Is Shaping Its New Electric Vehicle Strategy

For a while there, it seemed that General Motors (GM) was going to provide the main challenge to Tesla's (TSLA) rise. It had the Chevy Volt, which allowed drivers to drive around town mostly using their battery, while still providing range with its conventional engine. Then came the all-electric Chevy Bolt, with a decent range, almost enough to give it the same consumer utility as a conventional vehicle provides. With a starting price of $36,600 and a range of 259 miles for the 2020 version, it is said that it has been losing money all along and it will continue to do so. By some estimates the losses may be as high as about $9,000 per vehicle. Other concepts were tried, such as the Spark EV with a range of 82 miles and a price of $26,000, which provided none of the range utility that a similar size conventional sedan can offer, while it cost about $10,000 more than the average similar size sedan. The latest strategic decision of focusing its EV efforts on the luxury Cadillac brand may just be the right approach, which tells me that GM finally arrived to the right conclusions about the future of the EV market.

EV future rests with the luxury car market.

In the past few years, helped along by a number of developments, such as the rise of Tesla cars out of niche product status, making it into certain segments of the mainstream, a largely flawed perception emerged in regards to the future of the automotive industry. More and more people came to believe that within a few decades the internal combustion engine powered by petroleum will simply disappear. As I pointed out in an article dedicated to analyzing the compatibility of EV technology with the needs of most car buyers and owners, entitled: "In Age Of EVs, Income-Based Range Inequality Will Become The Norm", EVs are not likely to meet the needs of the global middle class. The reason is rather simple, there is a direct correlation between the price of an EV and range.

I should note, that I did not use the retail price of EVs in the chart above, but rather the estimated break-even price for the manufacturers. Because a large number of companies have been and continue to be willing to sell EVs at a loss, there has been a great deal of distortion in regards to the true picture of EV viability. Assuming that most car buyers would expect to get a similar range utility from their EV choice as they do when driving a conventional car under most conditions, EVs can only really hope to displace conventional cars in the luxury brands segment.

Cadillac brand is perfect opportunity for GM to position itself within the only auto market segment where EVs are truly viable.

While EVs are still a niche market within the broader global auto industry, it goes without saying that it is very important for automakers to get their EV strategy right in the next decade. As I pointed out in a recent article on Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), it is staking its future on EVs in the next decade. It is planning to stop development of conventional car technology altogether by the middle of next decade, while about half of its Capex between now and 2025 will go on EV development. Given Volkswagen's overall company profile, it looks like a very poor investment decision, because it will most likely produce mostly city cars with relatively short, inadequate range, which will be unappealing to most potential Volkswagen customers. It will also produce a number of longer range models which most Volkswagen customers cannot afford to buy. Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) on the other hand is facing a great deal of direct competition from EVs, given that it mostly produces luxury cars which cater to the same income demographic as EVs. Unlike Volkswagen, it does need to establish itself as a prominent EV producer, which thus far it has not done. I also covered Ford (F) which in my view is taking the right approach in terms of EV development. It is developing a long range EV, based on the Mustang, while also looking at providing an EV version of the F-150. Both models will sell into the higher end of the market and provide adequate range. Ford will continue to work on its conventional lineup, unlike Volkswagen, which is staking its future on EVs at this point.

It seems GM learned from its past experience with EVs. The Volt seems to be out of favor with consumers, who mostly seem to prefer the prestige of pure EV, over plug-in hybrids which offer the full utility of a conventional car. The Spark EV was never more than something GM had to sell in order to meet compliance quotas. The Bolt was supposed to be the mass-market appeal car, with a price tag which one could argue that it is affordable to most new car buyers, once government rebates are factored in. Thing is however that if it had to sell the Bolt at a break-even price, its starting price would have to be near $45,000, which is no longer affordable to most people looking to buy a sedan, nor does the model cater to luxury car buyers. GM cannot accept selling large volumes of EVs at a steep loss.

This is why GM's decision to make Cadillac its main EV platform makes perfect sense. It is a high-end brand, so it already relies on a customer base which can afford and is willing to pay a premium price for their vehicles. There are few details to date in regards to specific price, range and other qualitative features. What we do know is that GM is developing a flexible BEV3 platform meant to accommodate a number of options in terms of size, body shape, as well as range. 2022 seems to be the most likely date of launch of new Cadillac EVs. Most other EV platform development seems to be on hold. What this means is that GM will continue to develop its conventional car manufacturing, as it should, given that GM is a mass-market company, with the middle class as its core costumer base.

GM's financial health key to EV success.

While I do not believe that EVs are a good fit for GM's core brand, I also think that steering its high-end Cadillac brand towards the EV trend is a smart move. Choosing a brand platform that will allow it to charge a high enough price for premium driving range to at least break even, is important for its future financial performance, including its current dividend, which is currently at over 4%.

EVs are set to take an increasingly large bite into the high-end auto market, therefore all luxury car brands need to adjust in order to take advantage of the trend, rather than being crushed by it. One of the most important aspects of being able to succeed in this regard is having the resources necessary to not only produce competitive EVs that consumers will want to buy, but also to have the financial stamina needed to deal with what I see as impending brutal competition for market share.

GM sales have seen a decent path so far this year, with sales down in the January to September period by .8%, compared with the same period from last year. We should keep in mind that in one of its main markets, namely China, sales were down over 12% in the first half of the year compared with the first half of 2018. US car sales have been down by 1.2% in the January to September period. Within the broader market context GM sales are holding up alright.

Financially speaking, GM is doing alright as well. in the second quarter it saw an increase in net earnings of just under 2% compared with the same quarter in 2018. Net income came in at $2.42 billion, on revenues of $36.1 billion. Revenues are down about 2% compared with the same quarter from a year earlier. Other important factors, such as pensions and interest on debt are looking stable, which is important for the company's longer term health.

Looking at GM's financial results, as well as sales performance, I think that it has the necessary financial resources needed to compete within what will be an increasingly brutal fight for market share within the premium vehicle sales space. Tesla already established itself firmly within the space in terms of sales as well as brand dominance. Audi, Mercedes, Porsche, Jaguar, are all brands which are already on the market with competitive EV models on offer, and they will continue to bring new EVs to the market in the next decade, with growing frequency. In this respect, GM may be somewhat late in setting out and implementing a Cadillac EV strategy, which is the correct strategy. Perhaps it took the experience gained from the Bolt program for GM to figure out the true place of EVs in the overall auto market.

