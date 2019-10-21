Canada Goose: Be Prepared For An Earnings Swing Trade Opportunity

Intro:

There has been a lull in the news for Canada Goose (GOOS) and has subjected this stock to becoming range-bound. In the coming weeks, investors should expect the Q2 2020 results and I believe this is a tradeable event that capitalizes on the trends of previous earnings reports.

With this, one of the mantras of Canada Goose’s management team is to underpromise and overdeliver which leaves a degree of certainty that they will be able to outperform. Investors seem to have picked up on this and now want an earnings beat and a guidance revision to the upside to just stay appeased.

Recent Earnings Reports:

In their last quarter, Canada Goose fell around 15% after announcing that they had beat analysts' EPS estimates and grew their revenues 59% quarter over quarter. Adding to their revenue growth, they had a strong performance in their Asian sector, which grew at 274%. On the surface level, things looked promising for Canada Goose, but they were punished by investors when they reiterated their financial outlook for 2020.

The overall disdain for the retail sector does not help Canada Goose, but reiterated guidance should not be enough to level this stock 15%. Although Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), two of Canada Goose’s largest wholesale customers, have seen rapid declines in share value, Canada Goose has reported that they still see strong demand from this avenue and even cited a growing wholesale division for such a large quarter-over-quarter revenue growth.

This is not the only time Canada Goose has moved more than 15% as a result of their earnings. Back in February of 2019, they reported their Q3 2019 results and fell more than 17%. This ugly earnings aftermath continued where their stock was slashed by almost 30% when they reported their Q4 2019 results.

This is important because there has been an attempt to reestablish their previous high that has failed in their past three quarters. Due to the pessimistic attitude surrounding the retail industry, such as reports by Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) believing that there will be extremely low foot traffic in malls throughout the holiday season, a less-than-perfect earnings report could make timid investors leave this stock and deploy their capital in safer assets. If this were to happen, I believe that there is a strong likelihood that Canada Goose sees a modest recovery and could be a very profitable swing trade. After each of the last three drops after earnings, it seems that investors were able to disseminate the important information and profit off an incredibly oversold stock.

As seen below, these were all high-volume events shown in the large blue spike. This is interesting because Canada Goose has an incredibly high institutional ownership percentage. After these spikes, there seems to be slightly higher volume where investors are buying shares when the bearish sentiment is the highest. Another part of this graph that is interesting is their ability to use Fibonacci retracement lines as lines of support and resistance. I will go over more of the technical in a later section.

Source: Think or Swim

Earnings Surprises:

Even though Canada Goose has been hammered after recent earnings, they have still had considerable surprises in revenue and EPS. Below is a chart further depicting their earnings success.

Source: NASDAQ

In each of their last four quarters, they have had a significant upside signaling that they prefer to under-promise investors and deliver results that show sustained growth and a higher net income than originally projected. Another important metric for investors to keep tabs on is revenue growth and this is another avenue Canada Goose continues to outperform in.

Source: CNN

As shown above, the solid blue bar is where Canada Goose reported revenues. The dashed blue line is the average of all of the analysts’ projections for that quarter. In each of the last four quarters, the worst Canada Goose has reported is slightly below the average analyst estimate. For this, they were rewarded with nearly a 30% drop in the stock.

Technical Analysis:

So back to the chart. What we can see below is Canada Goose has a very strong tendency of using the Fibonacci retracement lines for support and resistance. This could become very important in setting up a prudent trading opportunity if Canada Goose were to fall on their next earnings report.

Source: Think or Swim

The local low here is $31.67 which is slightly below the 23.6% line of support. If Canada Goose does face another massive drop post-earnings, this line could serve as a place I would be very comfortable purchasing more stock. There is also a slight uptrend connecting the trough of the low points over the past five months which does signal that there is more of a sanguine attitude surrounding Canada Goose.

Takeaway:

Canada Goose is a well-run company and has not done anything fundamentally different in their business approach over the past years but seems to be subject to a high amount of irrational selling. With a fairly certain degree of confidence, I can assume that Canada Goose will be able to provide earnings and revenues that are in-line or superior to their projections. With this, there is always the possibility that investors become spooked for whatever reason and push this stock to laughably low levels. If a large drop occurs, I recommend pouring over their financial statements and conference calls and buy the fear if everything continues to look positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.