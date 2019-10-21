Prologis: Rent Growth Overshadowed By High Valuation

Despite the constructive scenario and our positive stance on the stock, we consider it is appropriate to wait for a pullback before buying shares of Prologis.

Q3 2019 earnings results outperformed rent growth expectations and confirmed the favorable outlook for the stock and the Industrial REIT sector.

Prologis (PLD) reported another positive quarter, beating consensus estimates for FFO and showing robust rent growth amid healthy customer demand. The outlook remains constructive for Prologis, but current premium valuation and sharp gains this year suggest the best course of action is to wait for a fullback before initiating new positions in the stock.

Q3 2019 Earnings Highlights

Rental revenue was $710.5 million, 0.7% below expectations and up 17% YoY. Total revenue was $942.2 million, up 38% YoY. Total revenue includes the strategic capital business, a co-investment venture with $58 billion in asset under management across 19 countries.

Core FFO was $0.97 per share, $0.03 above expectations and up $0.25 YoY. This figure includes $0.18 of net promote income from strategic capital business, which came above Prologis' forecast, as Europe valuations increased above 2% in the quarter.

Same-store NOI growth was 4.3%, following a healthy trend above 4%, while the average occupancy was 96.5%, down from 97.3% a year ago, as the management team continues to implement the strategy of prioritizing rents over occupancy in order to maximize long-term lease economics.

The picture below shows the deployment of this strategy over the last 5 quarters, with the gradual increase of rent change but only marginal drop in occupancy, while keeping customer retention hovering around the 80% mark.

(Source: Q3 20019 Supplemental Financial Report)

On the deployment front, building acquisitions totaled $191 million at a stabilized cap rate of 4.3%. Development starts amounted to $577 million in the quarter, with an estimated margin of 22% and value creation of $127 million, of which near two-thirds are built-to-suit. In addition, development stabilizations were $658 million, with an estimated yield of 6.1% and margin of 37%, corresponding to a value creation of over $242 million.

On the other hand, total dispositions and contributions were $498 million, with a stabilized cap rate of 4.8%.

Prologis has also improved its financial position by issuing $2.8 billion of debt, primarily in euro, at a weighted average fixed interest rate of less than 1% and average term of more than 14 years. These initiatives lowered its total weighted interest rate by 10 bps to 2.4% and lengthened the average maturity by near 2 years to 7.7 years. As a result, the company ended the quarter with a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 3.9x and $4.9 billion of liquidity.

Business Outlook

With the rise of e-commerce and growing customer expectation toward fast delivery, retailers have identified last-mile services as a key differentiator, since the perceived quality of the delivery service is a critical decision-making factor for online customers. That said, companies are devoting a lot of efforts to offer a satisfactory customer experience, especially by improving delivery lead time, which to a large extent involves the expansion of the logistic facilities footprint to cater to the customer base.

As an additional tailwind toward logistic properties growth, according to a study introduced by Prologis at 2019 Global Real Estate Conference (page 15), rent costs generally accounts for roughly 5% of supply chain costs, while transportation costs represent 45-55% and labor costs 25-30%. Thus, investments in logistic real estate are also expected to provide attractive cost-benefit opportunities in coming supply chain optimization projects.

Overall, the fundamentals remain robust for the segment, with vacancy at historic lows (see picture below), strong demand coming from e-commerce and steady rent growth, as evidenced by the rent spread widening by 40 bps in the recent quarter.

(Source: 2019 Global Real Estate Conference)

Furthermore, despite declining cap rates over the last years, current environment is attractive for Prologis, given the wide spreads between IIR and cost of capital, since IIR has been near 6% for high-quality portfolios and the company has been able to access capital at very attractive terms, such as the last issuing of debt at under 1%.

For FY 2019, as rents have outpaced expectations, the management team is raising the guidance for U.S rent growth from 6% to 7% and increasing 80 bps global rent growth to 6.5%, as activity in Europe remains healthy and vacancy in Japan has reached the lowest levels in 5 years. Further, guidance for Core FFO per share was raised from $3.26-3.30 to $3.26-3.32, while forecast for occupancy was revised from 96.5-97.5% to 96.5-97.0 and expectation for cash same-store NOI growth was revised from 4.5-5.0% to 4.75-5.0%.

Valuation

Looking at its P/FFO Forward multiple of 27.2x on a comparative basis with the Industrial REIT sector, Prologis seems a little overvalued, as the P/FFO Forward peer group average is roughly 25.4x, implying near 6.8% downsize and a fair value of $83.18.

In addition, there is no relevant influence of the FFO Growth forecast by analysts, as Prologis' FFO Growth 3-Year average forecast of 7.4% is close to the average Industrial REIT forecast of 7.6%.

(Source: Data from FinBox, consolidated by the author)

On the other hand, despite the consistent FFO growth over the recent years, the surge in stock price this year has led to a much higher Price/FFO multiple compared to the historical 3-year average. While this price action has also been driven by a more comprehensive shift toward stocks perceived as defensive and with a higher income profile, current elevated multiples set the stock at a relatively vulnerable position to potential selloffs in the event of interest rates changes or a worsening economic or political scenario.

(Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, consolidated by the author)

Takeaway

Prologis' Q3 2019 earnings results outperformed rent growth expectations and confirmed the favorable outlook for the stock and the Industrial REIT sector.

However, shares are relatively overvalued relative to the peer group, and the Price/FFO multiple is above the average of the last 3-year period.

Despite the constructive scenario and our positive stance on the stock, we consider it is appropriate to wait for a pullback before buying shares of Prologis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.