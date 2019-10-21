Five Point Holdings: Hidden Value

Complicated ownership structure and carrying land on books using a combination of 2009 and 2016 prices obscures the book value per share and ultimate value of Five Point Holdings.

When Five Point Holdings (FPH) went IPO at $14, insiders as well as Lennar (LEN) purchased a large number of shares. The tangible book value per share was listed as $12.35 in the prospectus in 2017 and included some land at 2009 prices. The share price drifted lower since then and currently is below $7. We are approaching the first deliveries in Valencia as well as cash inflows from Great Parks, but the shares have not moved up yet. As I will demonstrate, they are worth at least double the current price and likely more than triple.

Untangling Five Points

What makes FPH difficult to reason about is its complicated structure with different classes of shares as well as units of the San Francisco Venture. Fortunately, with stock units of San Francisco Venture converted to shares, or without, the result is similar. The value locked in the land and capitalized expense of development thereof will eventually be unlocked, and we should be able to see what kind of returns we can expect by looking at the real tangible book value per share. Let’s start with that.

First, from the IPO prospectus, we can see that the tangible book value at the time was over $12 per share.

Source: FPH IPO Prospectus

Just a note: FPH's past is less than glorious, including a bankruptcy and subsequent emergence from it.

Source: FPH IPO Prospectus

Let’s look at the current book value per share, including land and capitalized costs calculated two ways: one assuming units of San Francisco Venture are not converted into shares, and another assuming they are fully converted.

Source: FPH Form 10-Q

Now, feast your eyes on this complicated structure and take note of the relationship of Class A shares to Class B shares.

Source: FPH Form 10-Q

Assuming no conversion of the units into shares, the tangible book value per Class A share is 608,008/(68,747+79,275*0.0003) = $8.84. If all the units are converted to shares, we end up with approximately 145 million shares and tangible book value of 1,883,774/145,000 = $12.99. Let’s now take a look what that book value actually is.

Land Value

The book value we talked about includes land and capitalized cash, with some of the land carried at 2009 prices and some at 2016 prices. In particular, Newhall Ranch/Valencia land is accounted for at 2009 prices. It doesn’t take a history buff to recall what happened in the housing crash and what kind of prices land was selling for in 2009. In other words, the land is actually worth much more.

Source: FPH Form 10-K

As you can see from the above, the taxable value of land and improvements, while likely still undervalued, is $2.2 billion rather than $1.7 billion reported on the balance sheet. If we merely adjust it to that, still low, value, we end up with the following approximate tangible book values per share. No conversion of units: 1,100,000/(68,747+79,275*0.0003) = $16. If all units are converted: 2,350,000/145,000 = $16.21.

In other words, if we assume that the land is worth only its taxable value and there is no developer profit to be had, each Class A share of FPH is worth at least $16. Another way to look at it, when considering the number of homesites that are planned, the book value on the balance sheet equals less than $45K per homesite, not even counting land slated for commercial real estate.

Timing of Cash Inflows

One of the reasons for the share prices drifting lower is the absence of immediate cash inflows. Fortunately, the company expects first sales in the Newhall Ranch/Valencia division at the end of this year.

Let me start with the operational update. Since the end of 2017 we have been consistently reporting that we will have our first deliveries of homesites at Valencia in the fourth quarter of this year. This statement might sounds like a broken record, but the fact of the matter is that we have developed more than 800 acres and moved over 43 million cubic yards of soil in one of the rainiest seasons in the years. And here we are in Q3 of 2019 and we are still anticipating deliveries in the fourth quarter.



Source: Emile Haddad, CEO, Conference Call

We also haven’t talked about the Great Park Venture. FPH’s investment in Great Park Venture is accounted for under the equity method and is not included in the company's consolidated statements. There, income from sales there first goes to “legacy interests,” and then, after they are satisfied, they will finally start flowing to FPH. The good news is it should finally happen starting next year. From the Q1 conference call:

The Great Park segment includes operations of the Great Park Venture, the owner of the Great Park Neighborhoods; as well as management services provided by the management company to the Great Park Venture. As a reminder, we own 37.5% of the nonlegacy distributions from the Great Park Venture and 100% of the management company. Our investment in the Great Park Venture is accounted for under the equity method of accounting, and therefore, the assets, liabilities and results of operations of the Great Park Venture are not included in our consolidated financial statements.



Source: Erik Higgins, CFO, FPH Q1 conference call

And there will be additional sales there as well as cash inflows to FPH:

Thomas Maguire



Just on Great Park, really strong results here. And great to see all the investment and work on the lifestyle side coming together, but I just wanted to touch on the cash flow there for a second. Are there any thoughts on when we could see distributions to Five Point or updates on how we can think about cash flow to the company there?



Emile Haddad



Yes. We are still maintaining the same position in terms of distributions to Five Point by next year. The legacy priority capital should be satisfied by the early part of next year, and we should start seeing distributions in 2020 to Five Point.



Thomas Maguire



Got it. Awesome. And then just on the new homesite approvals at Great Park, can you talk a little bit more about those, just maybe the density, if there are any planned sale of land before and any other details on just the incremental homes?



Emile Haddad



No. I mean we - the approval is for 1,056 homes. We have the land to plot it on. And our decision on densities and products will be driven by market demand. And those are - as I said before, we still have 4,600 homesites to go. So those will be going into the bucket of the total number. And we will decide what the segmentation of products will be based on, as I said, what the market is looking for.



Source: FPH Q1 conference call

Even without talking about management fees and commercial real estate, or City of Hope planned investment of over $1 billion into a micro-hospital in near future, there is plenty of value above and beyond the $16 book value per share we established earlier.

Bottom Line

While the shares drifted down from $14 IPO price, the value only increased. We don’t know the exact timing of sales, but what we do know is that the value is there. There are negatives, of course. It is unclear when and how the value will be returned to shareholders. There are uncertainties with San Francisco remediation and its timing. There is no predictable pattern of sales, dividends or exact formulas to figure out margins and future expected profits per unit of time.

At the same time, we are talking about land and homes. There is a limited amount thereof in places of California where FPH operates. They don’t make more land. There is no threat of Amazon, no disruption of the Internet. And the value should keep increasing at least at the rate of inflation. Sooner or later, the value will be unlocked.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.