Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: October 4, 2019

14 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 13 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, October 4th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

14 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 13 last week), and the average price return was -0.15% (up from -0.43% last week). The leading gainers were High Yield Munis (+1.44%), New Jersey Munis (+1.37%) and Emerging Market Income (+1.28%), while U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (-2.03%) lagged.

13 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 11 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.33% (up from -0.53% last week). The top sectors by NAV were California Munis (+0.78%), New York Munis (+0.69%) and New Jersey Munis (+0.64%). The top 2 losing sectors by NAV were U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (-2.34%) and Emerging Market Equity(-1.95 %).

The top 3 sectors by premium were Preferreds (+3.43%), US Utilities (+2.26%) and Multisector Income (+1.84%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.35%). The average sector discount is -5.31% (up from -5.43 % last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Emerging Market Equity (+1.09%), while U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (-1.23%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was 0.15% (up from 0.14% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is U.S. Real Estate (+1.64), followed by U.S. Tax-Advantaged Equity (+1.64). The lowest and only negative z-score this week was Asia Equity (-0.29), followed by Senior Loan (0.26). The average z-score is +0.89 (up from +0.58 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.57%), global equity dividend (10.12%), Global Growth & Income (9.53%), Emerging Market Income (8.94%) and Covered Call (8.72%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.06% (up from +7.05% for the last few weeks).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential "Buy" candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO) -7.61% 7.49% -11.49% -1.7 -8.12% -0.21% Western Asset Invest Grade Income Fund (PAI) -6.33% 4.39% 2.01% 1.0 -5.24% 0.65% JH Preferred Income III (HPS) -3.93% 6.89% 1.70% 0.1 -4.25% -0.53% Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) -3.73% 15.87% -13.68% -2.9 -8.04% -4.07% BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) -3.66% % 4.95% 0.0 -1.40% 2.05% John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) -3.48% 6.62% 5.51% -0.2 -3.66% -0.47% Bancroft Fund (BCV) -3.31% 4.40% -10.68% 0.4 -4.04% -0.47% Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) -3.03% 7.05% -2.91% 1.1 -3.30% -0.26% RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) -2.87% % -12.22% 0.5 -4.24% -1.10% Nuveen MA Premium Income Municipal Fund (NMT) -2.85% 3.56% -8.66% 1.1 -2.33% 0.73%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential "Sell" candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) 22.15% 14.06% 42.25% 2.2 8.73% -8.19% First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN) 5.70% 10.17% 7.39% 2.9 3.73% -1.76% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) 4.00% 4.84% 4.22% 2.5 0.00% -3.82% ASA Gold & Precious Metals (ASA) 3.65% 0.16% -15.21% -0.2 1.13% -3.21% Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZF) 3.49% 12.57% 2.68% 3.0 3.23% -0.27% MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) 3.12% 4.42% 1.46% 2.1 3.72% 0.55% PCM Fund (PCM) 2.77% 8.45% 12.48% 1.0 2.71% 0.20% Mexico Fund (MXF) 2.75% 7.55% -10.89% 1.7 2.00% -1.13% Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) 2.65% 7.73% -3.12% 2.0 1.97% -0.82% New America High Income Fund (HYB) 2.61% 7.28% -8.75% 1.8 2.72% -0.20%

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information, as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) -26.2% 0.0568 0.0419 5.53% -8.45% 0.3 148% 10/1/2019 10/14/2019 Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) -20.3% 0.0276 0.022 6.60% -8.57% 1.5 159% 10/1/2019 10/14/2019 John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) -11.8% 0.14 0.1235 6.62% 5.51% -0.2 84% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) -11.8% 0.14 0.1235 6.37% 7.89% 0.3 83% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 Invesco CA Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) -10.6% 0.0481 0.043 4.06% -5.93% 0.1 111% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 BlackRock Muni NY Intermediate Duration Fund (MNE) -10.0% 0.04 0.036 2.93% -6.08% 1.2 83% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) -10.0% 0.1222 0.11 6.89% 1.70% 0.1 84% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 Eaton Vance CA Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) -7.3% 0.0395 0.0366 3.86% -10.18% 1.2 113% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) -6.0% 0.0415 0.039 3.79% -9.06% 1.1 114% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -5.8% 0.026 0.0245 6.22% -12.08% 1.6 102% 10/1/2019 10/9/2019 Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) -5.6% 0.0516 0.0487 4.57% -6.72% 1.1 101% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) -5.4% 0.0517 0.0489 4.62% -6.41% 1.1 101% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) -2.2% 0.046 0.045 5.90% -2.66% 0.5 93% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) -0.6% 0.02893 0.02876 9.06% -6.62% 0.6 30% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) -0.5% 0.02927 0.02912 7.53% -4.33% 0.9 33% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund (DEX) 0.1% 0.0914 0.0915 11.17% -9.65% 0.9 40% 10/1/2019 10/17/2019 MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) 0.3% 0.06019 0.06038 8.69% -7.74% 1.4 48% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) 0.3% 0.04251 0.04265 8.63% -7.05% 1.4 53% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund (DDF) 0.6% 0.0903 0.0908 7.92% 27.41% 0.9 37% 10/1/2019 10/17/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) 0.7% 0.02024 0.02038 9.44% 1.57% 0.9 57% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 1.2% 0.0462 0.04677 9.19% 9.69% 2.9 29% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 BlackRock NY Municipal Income Trust (BNY) 3.4% 0.0445 0.046 3.87% -6.68% 1.6 100% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) 3.7% 0.082 0.085 6.47% -10.25% 2.4 97% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) 3.8% 0.0685 0.0711 7.97% -11.86% 0.3 91% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) 4.3% 0.023 0.024 6.91% -10.90% 0.9 85% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 Nuveen OH Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) 5.3% 0.0418 0.044 3.32% -8.30% 1.9 102% 10/2/2019 10/14/2019 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) 6.0% 0.1167 0.1237 8.67% -6.09% 1.4 75% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) 8.2% 0.072 0.0779 8.79% -9.29% 1.2 82% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) 8.6% 0.035 0.038 7.49% -12.63% 0.2 86% 10/1/2019 10/10/2019 Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR) 9.1% 0.077 0.084 7.00% -12.15% -0.5 88% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust (EFT) 9.1% 0.077 0.084 6.78% -12.07% -0.2 89% 10/1/2019 10/23/2019 BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) 12.7% 0.06 0.0676 5.57% -7.44% 0 81% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA) 13.4% 0.0695 0.0788 7.50% -12.92% -0.7 88% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) 14.4% 0.0668 0.0764 7.50% -12.77% -0.7 86% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 Invesco Credit Opportunities (VTA) 15.4% 0.065 0.075 8.20% -11.60% 1 65% 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) 23.4% 0.0795 0.0981 7.64% -9.35% 1.3 82% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust IV (BTZ) 25.2% 0.067 0.0839 7.41% -9.04% 1.3 79% 10/1/2019 10/11/2019

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Q4 Is Here, And Investors Remain Bewildered (Oct. 6)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: The Changing Political Landscape And Your Investments (Oct. 6)

