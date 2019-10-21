Houghton Mifflin: Updating My Thesis For 70%-Plus Returns

Most importantly, management guided to cumulative free cash flow generation equal to 75% of their market capitalization over the next three years.

Management provided an update on their progress in cost-cutting, which sets them up for tremendous flow-through over the next few years of strong adoption billings.

This is an update to my article from August. Since writing that article, the thesis has only strengthened. At its investor day on 10/17, HMHC again announced a beat-and-raise quarter. This marks the second consecutive increase to full year (FY) guidance. FY free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) guidance of $100-120mm implies a high-teens% FCF yield. Third quarter billings beat Wall Street estimates by 5%. Net debt has been reduced by 28% over the past year.

This is all further proof that HMHC is firing on all cylinders under the current management team. They have successfully reattained HMHC's market-leading position, following operational mis-steps by the prior management team in 2015-17.

However, the most impactful outcome from yesterday's investor day was the forward guidance management provided. A major struggle for investors has been the difficulty in forecasting financial performance through the adoption cycle. There has been lingering concern in the market that the negative cash flow of 2016-17 would recur in the next market trough.

Management provided guidance that should help put those concerns to rest. Thanks to expense efficiency measures undertaken by current management, HMHC is poised to see substantially improved margins going forward. This means that the highly visible strength in the adoption cycle over the next three years will result in substantial flow-through to FCF. Furthermore, when a trough in the adoption cycle does come (2023 or later), FCF will remain positive.

The table below illustrates this. 2019 guidance is shown next to the range of outcomes for "Trough", "Mid-Cycle", and "Peak" years going forward. This Mid-cycle guidance implies levered FCF in a range of $100-200mm. That equates to a 15-30% FCF yield on the current stock price.

HMHC has realized strong growth in its Extensions business, which also provides the benefit of diversifying its revenue stream. This ongoing growth will support billings throughout the cycle, and the more efficient cost structure will drive better flow-through and FCF generation.

HMHC has been penalized for the missteps of its prior management team and the consequences thereof. However, the current management team has the company back on track, and they are demonstrating that this is a growing business and share-gainer in the industry.

As management continues to execute on its strategy, and realizes the FCF guidance it has published, the stock should be rewarded and rebound from its depressed levels. This management team are straight-shooters and not promotional. The have met/beat every guidance they have published since assuming control of the business in 2017. Therefore, based on their track record, they can be trusted to deliver on the guidance they have provided at the investor day.

Based on the third quarter beat-and-raise and strong forward guidance management has provided, I believe the stock is worth $10/share (+70%) or more in coming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Do not rely on the information set forth in this write-up as the basis upon which you make an investment decision - please do your own work. The author and his family, friends, employer, and/or funds in which he is invested may hold positions in and/or trade, from time to time, any of the securities mentioned in this write-up. This write-up does not purport to be complete on the topics addressed, and the author takes no responsibility to update this write-up in the future.