Cambridge Bancorp's Merger Benefit Mostly Priced In

Earnings of Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) are expected to rise in 2020 due to the jump in its earning assets following its merger with Optima Bank earlier this year. Further, CATC's net interest margin is expected to increase following the Fed's interest rate cut, which will further support earnings. However, all of these factors appear to have been already priced in, as the stock is currently trading very close to its year-ahead target price.

High Earning Assets to Boost Earnings

CATC's earning assets received a boost in the second quarter upon completion of the company's acquisition of Optima Bank and Trust Company. The merger added $475.4 million in loans, which will keep interest income high going forward. For the remainder of 2019 and 2020, I'm expecting loans to increase at a normal organic growth rate of 1.0% every quarter on a linked quarter basis. The table below shows my estimates for key balance sheet items.

NIM to Benefit from Sticky Yields in Declining Interest Rate Environment

CATC stands to benefit from interest rate cut, as its loan book is concentrated in long-term, fixed-rate mortgages, which make its average yield downward sticky. Meanwhile, around a quarter of its deposits is made up of non-interest bearing demand deposits, which will keep funding costs low in the future.

According to the results of a simulation disclosed in the 2QFY19 10-Q filing, a 100bps dip in interest rates can increase net interest income by 1.7% in the next twelve months, provided other factors (like loan growth) remain constant. The results of the simulation are shown below.

Taking management's guidance, I'm assuming net interest margin, or NIM, to increase by 1-2bps quarter over quarter in the third and fourth quarters of 2019. Furthermore, I'm holding NIM constant in each quarter of 2020 on a linked quarter basis. The average NIM for 2020 will still be lower than the average NIM for 2019 due to the quarterly trend observed in the first half of this year.

Wealth Management to Pressurize Non-Interest Income

Around 30% of CATC's revenue comes from non-interest and non-dividend sources. A major driver of CATC's non-interest income is its wealth management business, which has performed well in the first half of 2019 due to strong equity market performance. Going forward, I expect CATC's non-interest income to decline slightly due to anticipated turbulence in equity markets in the wake of poor relations between the United States and its trade partners. I expect non-interest income to decline by 0.5% quarter over quarter in 3QFY19, 4QFY19 and 1QFY20. In 2QFY20 and beyond, I expect non-interest income to grow at a normal rate of 0.5% quarter over quarter.

Non-Interest Expense to Normalize

In the second quarter of 2019, CATC booked high merger expenses of $3.5 million, which were related to professional fees, compensation and severance agreements, as well as contract termination costs associated with the closing of the Optima merger. As these costs were one-time, I expect their absence in the coming quarters to lead to a reduction in non-interest expense.

The table below summarizes my estimates for key income statement items. I expect CATC's earnings to dip in 2019 to $5.71 per share due to the high non-interest expense. In 2020, I expect earnings to rise to $6.20 due to the normalization of non-interest expense, loan growth and NIM expansion.

Dividend Yield of 2.70% Expected

To be prudent, I'm expecting CATC to maintain its quarterly dividend in 2020 at the current level, i.e., $0.51 per share. This dividend estimate results in a payout ratio of only 32.9%, which is below the historical average. Consequently, there is a chance that CATC will increase dividends next year. The company's Tier I ratio of 10.88% is also at a comfortable level, as it is above the regulatory requirement of 8.50%.

The quarterly dividend estimate of $0.51 per share translates to a full-year dividend of $2.04 for 2020 and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Target Price Implies Single-Digit Price Upside

CATC has traded at price to tangible book value per share multiple, or P/TB, of 1.68 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the historical average P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $49.3 gives a target price of $82.9 for December 2020. This target price implies price upside of 9.8% from CATC's October 17, 2019 closing price.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

Due to the single-digit potential price upside, I'm adopting a neutral stance on the stock. CATC will become attractive if its price dips to below $75.4, which is 10% below the December 2020 target price of $82.9. I recommend buying the stock at or below the entry point of $75.4.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.