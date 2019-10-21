EnLink: Management Should Not Focus On Increasing The Distribution

I do not believe that the distribution is sustainable in the long term.

Since my neutral-rated publication on EnLink (NYSE:ENLC), the stock has declined by 27%. Today, I still have a neutral position on EnLink for several reasons. First, it worries me that the company has severely cut its FY 2019 net income guidance. Also, management is forecasting the adjusted EBITDA to decline in H2 2019. Moreover, a slowdown in Oklahoma and the Permian could be brewing. Meanwhile, ENLC is targeting an increase in its distribution and capital expenses. In brief, I am not confident that ENLC can maintain the current 16.2% dividend for a long time.

What worries me about ENLC

Several aspects worry me about ENLC. The first is that the company updated its FY 2019 guidance from a net income of $18 million to $28 million to a net loss of $24 million to $31 million. The adjusted EBITDA also falls in the lower range of the previous guidance at $1.07 billion to $1.1 billion. The distributable cash flow falls below the previous guidance. Now, the company expects DCF between $715 million and $735 million, compared to $730 million to $800 million. Meanwhile, the growth CAPEX is at the high-end of the guidance range between $630 million and $710 million. Since the net income and adjusted EBITDA are declining, I am not comfortable with management expanding the distribution growth rate.

Image obtained from the Q2 2019 earnings presentation deck

According to management, one of its financial priorities is to increase self-funding, evaluate debt repayment, and consider share repurchases. I believe that it will be challenging to improve the self-funding status if the adjusted EBITDA is falling, capital expenses are increasing, and the company plans to hike the distribution. I believe that management should focus on repaying debt. Although ENLC’s financial leverage is not overly concerning, the interest expense is adding pressure to the declining operating income. Once the interest expense is under control, the company may consider repurchasing shares. Shneur Gershuni, from UBS (NYSE:UBS), brought up my concerns in the conference call.

Even though the stock price fell by 56% over the past twelve months, it is not the time to buy back shares. First, the company must take care of its debt.

Image obtained from the Q2 2019 earnings presentation deck

Another concern that I have for ENLC’s future is the performance in Oklahoma and the Permian. Barry Davis, Chairman and CEO, mentioned in the Q2 2019 earnings conference call that he expects a slower-than-expected growth in Oklahoma. Moreover, in Q2 2019, Oklahoma producer White Star Petroleum defaulted on a payment to ENLC, which negatively impacted EBITDA by approximately $10 million. I wonder if the event is signaling something more than an isolated default event.

Overall, I am not as bullish as management is regarding the future. Now, I want to delve into ENLC’s recent past.

ENLC’s operational performance

ENLC's recent operational performance is not exciting. My preferred metric is the DuPont ROE summary because it provides a panoramic view of the company’s profitability drivers.

The ROE coefficient only tells you how efficient the company uses each dollar of shareholders' equity to produce net income. However, it doesn't tell you what drives profitability. Here is where the DuPont summary provides value. The analysis gives you an overview of the company’s tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and leverage. I am showing the inputs and summary in the following tables. All amounts are in thousands unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

The first driver is the tax burden. The coefficient describes the ratio of income that the company keeps after paying for taxes. Ideally, you want to see the coefficient approach 1.0. In ENLC's case, the coefficient is close to 1.0 due to its pass-through status. Do not pay too much attention to the metric in Q2 2019, as the company posted a non-recurring negative provision for taxes.

Another driver is the interest burden. It describes the amount of operating income that the company keeps after paying for the net interest expense. In general, I start paying close attention to debt when the interest burden falls below 0.5. In ENLC's case, the coefficient has deteriorated since 2018. Therefore, in the following section, I will delve further into the company's long-term debt.

I am concerned at the operating income margin. The coefficient describes the ratio of revenue that the company keeps as operating income. ENLC's ratio dropped from 8.5% in Q2 2018 to 6.2% in Q2 2019. In brief, ENLC must reduce expenses soon.

There is not much to write home about regarding the asset turnover. The ratio illustrates how efficiently the company uses its assets to produce revenue. In ENLC's case, the coefficient has remained stable at 0.2 over the past six periods.

The equity multiplier coefficient is a form of financial leverage. The coefficient has increased slightly over the past six quarters from 1.9 to 2.1. Although the financial leverage does not seem to be out of control, I am concerned at the rising leverage and declining operating income margin. In the following section, I will delve further into ENLC's long-term debt.

ENLC’s long-term debt

From the debt-to-equity ratio perspective, the leverage seems to be sustainable. The metric tells me about the leverage level seen from the long-term debt lenses. The coefficient has increased from 0.7 in Q1 2018 to 0.9 in Q2 2019. The primary drivers are increasing long-term debt and decreasing shareholders' equity. In general, I do not want to see declining shareholders’ equity.

The story does not look appealing when looked from the interest coverage ratio perspective. The coefficient tells me if the company generates enough operating income to fund the net interest expense. In ENLC's case, the metric has deteriorated over the past six quarters. On a YOY basis, the coefficient dropped from 3.4 in Q2 2018 to 2.0 in Q2 2019. The primary driver was the 33% reduction in operating income. ENLC should focus on cutting expenses urgently.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

ENLC’s dividend coverage

Since I am worried about the company's ability to fund the interest expense, I want to determine if the dividend is sustainable. My go-to metrics are the dividend coverage ratios calculated from net income and cash flow from operations.

Over the last 12 months, the company posted net losses for $246 million. At the same time, the company distributed $287 million. I do not believe that the distribution is sustainable from the net income perspective.

From the cash flow from the operations side, this story seems slightly better. Over the last four quarters, the company generated $940 million in CFO. Simultaneously, capital expenses and distributions amounted to $867 million and $287 million, respectively. The dividend coverage ratio was 0.8.

I do not believe that ENLC's dividend is sustainable in the long term, especially with falling operating income margin. Therefore, I do not agree with management on the 5% dividend growth target.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

ENLC’s relative valuation

From a relative valuation perspective, the company seems to be slightly undervalued at first glance. However, I believe that it is justified. My go-to metrics are the EV/EBITDA from the trailing twelve-months and forward basis. The reason why I do not favor the P/E ratio is that companies can post net losses, as it is the case for ENLC. I also never pay attention to the P/B ratio because the balance sheet rarely reflects the real value of the assets.

According to the data gathered from Seeking Alpha, the company’s EV/EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis is 8.9, slightly lower than the median of 11.0. Furthermore, from a forward-looking perspective, the company is somewhat undervalued compared to its peers, with a coefficient of 8.9.

However, since the company is expecting a lower net income and adjusted EBITDA for H2 2019, I believe that the undervalued status is justified.

Image created by the author. Data gathered from Seeking Alpha

My takeaway

There are several aspects of ENLC that worry me. First, the company slashed its guidance for net income and adjusted EBITDA. Meanwhile, the company plans to increase its quarterly distribution and capital expenses. I am not sure that this is the best strategy to follow. I am also worried that the operating income continues to decline. It is best to avoid a long position in ENLC.

