EMB And LEMB: Emerging Markets To The Rescue Of Your Portfolio

Despite recession concerns and trade tensions, equities have done very well in 2019 so far. The US stock market is flirting with all-time highs, but bond investors can’t complain either. Buoyed by lower (and announcements of even lower coming) interest rates, the fixed-income market has generated strong returns. The YTD performance of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is almost on par with the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT).

With almost 70% of eurozone bonds having sub-zero yields, and with the Fed on its way to deliver another rate cut, that has been possible only because of higher bond prices across the board. Fixed-income investors are increasingly tying their bond performance to prospective mark-to-market returns, a situation I find disturbing. Searching for yield elsewhere, income-starved investors have moved up the risk ladder, switching to dividend-paying equities. However, dividend stocks are not a perfect substitute for bonds, and while there is ground to claim younger investors can fare better committing all their savings to equities, those closer to retirement should probably aim at reducing volatility on at least a part of their assets in anticipation of rough times.

Warning signs that investors should reduce equity exposure and move into cash and bonds have come from multiple sides. GDP growth is slowing; corporate earnings growth estimates are trending downward, the Purchasing Managers’ Index has plunged to a decade low, copper is declining, and gold is rising. Both Buffett’s stock market-capitalization to GDP ratio and prof. Shiller CAPE ratio (at least for US and most developed markets) are spelling trouble. The yield curve has inverted. Even the current unemployment through and consumer confidence index are predicting bad news for the stock market. Yet, equities are still defying gravity (for now).

Source: Zero Hedge

Regardless of where the market is headed in 2020, fixed-income instruments are still a worthy asset in every investor’s portfolio. However, not all bonds are created equal. High yield tends to have a very high correlation to large-blend stocks, providing minimal diversification. Corporate issues are somehow better; however, government bonds offer the best diversification from equity exposure and, in a sharp stock market decline, may even appreciate.

During recessionary peaks (like the last financial crisis), the correlation may turn positive but still help investors limit more substantial paper losses from equity stakes. And rather than buying single government issues, investors can use ETFs, achieving a great deal of diversification at a negligible cost. The advantage of holding government bonds is also graphically visualized in the below table:

Perhaps even more importantly, bonds provide a cushion for sudden withdrawal needs (which may arise at any age) and are a more stable source of cash flow than dividends. The only problem with US treasuries and most DM bonds is their meager yields, which remains paramount. In the case of emerging market bonds, however, the return remains reasonable, although volatility has also been higher than DM fixed-income issues. The EM-DM real yield differential has also increased as of late:

Source: Bourbon Financial Management

One reason for this phenomenon may be that EM bonds are not considered safe haven assets and, therefore, have not been bid up by the market as much as DM bonds in anticipation of a recession. Theoretically, this line of thought makes some sense: many EM issuers are not as safe as their developed countries counterparts, at least in the eyes of rating agencies, and tend to be more volatile (but not as volatile as stocks). When analyzing the holdings of the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index ETF (VWOB), investors may be scared to find out that about 40% of the fund’s assets are speculative-grade.

Nonetheless, the baseline safety grade of sovereign bonds is quite high and not directly comparable to corporate issues. Governments have a powerful monopoly at their disposal to raise revenues and avoid bankruptcy: taxation. They can also control spending and better react to economic shocks. Unlike the developed markets, their monetary policy legroom is intact. And the power to print money to service debt is quite a useful one to have. While proper use of monetary policy has worked exceptionally well for the US, it generally gets a bit tricky in the case of EM. When governments go on a printing spree and devalue their currency, adverse consequences may supersede the benefits (see Venezuela and Argentina). But again, investors can avoid much of the risk through geographical diversification. There would be very little joy being the last man standing in a globalized world where all your trading partners have gone bust.

Among ETFs in this space to provide a well-diversified portfolio at a reasonable price, I like the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) the most. The fund can withstand issuers’ credit risk, offering a slightly superior yield than competitor VWOB. The credit quality of the issuers within the two funds is very similar:

The weighting strategy follows market value, which tilts the fund preference toward large debt issuers, but the fund limits single weights to twice the average to improve diversification. The maturity ladder is well-proportioned, with a weighted average maturity of 12.6 years and a weighted average coupon yield of 5.5%. Investors shouldn’t be overconcerned regardless of whether interest rates will be trending upwards or downwards in the short term.

Source: iShares

But perhaps the best feature of EMB (and VWOB) is that these two funds effectively eliminate currency risk for US investors by focusing exclusively on USD-denominated debt. While issuers can still use the printing machine to repay debt, they can’t inflate their way out of these obligations. Bankruptcy remains a possibility, which may be palatable to governments seeking to maintain public order in economic distress situations. It is undoubtedly easier to forfeit on obligations to foreign investors first, but no country can lightly afford a default, precluding or severely weakening their access to the global money markets. A selective default on the debt is an opportunity of last resort, just slightly above default on all debt.

BlackRock (BLK) charges a 0.39% expense ratio for EMB, which is among the cheapest in the EM category. Vanguard VWOB is even less expensive at 0.30%, but the difference is not substantial. Moreover, EMB has been around much longer, and therefore, its size is almost 10 times bigger than that of VWOB (14 billion vs. 1.5 billion), and we like the additional trading volume possibilities.

Though EMB has been a good performer and I hold this ETF in my retirement account, I am also turning bullish on EMB’s little known brother, the iShares Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB). Opposite to EMB, LEMB introduces currency risk in the return equation. Because of this reason, its returns have been volatile and the track record unimpressive. Compared to EMB, LEMB has underperformed on almost all time frames. The 1-year, 5-year, and since-inception returns are all distinctly lower than EMB.

Source: iShares (Author’s edit)

But the situation may be up for a reversal soon.

As outlined in this outstanding article by contributor Lyn Alden Schwartzer, the US dollar has been “the most crowded trade” for quite some time, and the cyclical upswing seems to be quickly approaching its climax. Should this happen, expect to see LEMB performing much better.

Source: Lyn’s article / YCharts

LEMB has demonstrated to carry a substantial negative correlation to the USD in the past. The following comparison between LEMB and the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP) clarifies the concept:

Source: Morningstar

In short, LEMB's performance has been fair in local currency terms, but the appreciation of the dollar has eaten into investors’ returns. But this would reverse if we see a weaker dollar: while the fund is USD-denominated, its holdings are all foreign-denominated issues. If the USD weakens versus the fund’s EM currencies, LEMB’s NAV in USD will increase. The fund’s USD-denominated distributions will also reflect the positive development: while the LCY-denominated yield remains the same, the USD-denominated income will increase.

The fund’s credit quality is not an issue. LEMB’s average quality is higher than EMB, and 70% of LEMB’s holding are investment-grade issues. On the downside, this is quite a concentrated fund. Its largest holding, Brazil, is almost 12% of the portfolio - much higher than the 5.3% of Mexico in EMB.

Source: iShares

LEMB’s maturity ladder is also particularly well-staked, with longer maturities (20+ years) being less than 4% of holdings. The fund should, therefore, respond well to changes in EM interest rates.

Source: iShares

To conclude, both EMB and LEMB bet on the same strong EM fundamentals. These countries have steadily increased their share of world GDP in the last decades. The IMF predicts that EM countries’ debt as a percentage of GDP will increase in the medium term, but not only is this expected to remain far below that of developed markets, it is also a natural phenomenon within the industrialization process (the country takes on debt to realize long-term infrastructures which will serve the country for many years).

The risk-adjusted returns of EM sovereign debt have been excellent, and I am a happy long-term EMB holder, but I see the case for LEMB becoming increasingly compelling with the US dollar weakening. Even though investors will have to deal with higher volatility than traditional fixed-income assets, it appears a decent trade-off when compared to the dim prospects of eurozone negative-yielding bonds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.