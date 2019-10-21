iShares China Large-Cap ETF: Bearish With Macro Weakness And Yuan Downside

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) with $4.4 billion in total assets is the largest China-specific exchange-traded fund focusing on the top 50 companies that trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. While there are some alternative ETFs that offer a more diversified exposure to the Chinese equity market, we like FXI given its high liquidity and effective exposure to the underlying domestic trends and drivers of the economy. It's been a challenging last couple of years for the fund, given increasing concerns over a cyclical slowdown and uncertainty surrounding the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute. Indeed, the fund is off about 20% from the highs of 2018. We highlight a number of indicators that show the Chinese economy continues to decelerate and lose momentum with particular weakness among key industries. We are bearish on FXI based on our view of a continued weakening to local economic conditions and an expectation that the yuan can depreciate further. This article takes a look at the macro outlook for China and how it impacts local stocks along with our view on where FXI is headed next.

China Macro Outlook

The National Bureau of Statistics of China just released the latest GDP figures showing the economy grew 6.0% year over year in Q3. This was the weakest quarterly rate result going back to 1992. Even as the report emphasized "overall stability," a broad-based deceleration is evident across most sectors. The trend among some of the most indicators is lower, including industrial production for the month of September at 4.4% y/y, the lowest level going back nearly 20 years. Retail sales growth for August at 7.5% was below trend and compares to levels above double-digit this past decade. Conditions overall continue to be weaker than expected. Clearly, a GDP growth rate around 6% is a level most countries in the world are to be envious of. The issue, however, is that for China, it's disappointing as the trend lower compares to a GDP growth rate of 6.6% in 2018 and 6.8% in 2017.

Separately, consumer and producer prices has picked up in recent months suggesting inflation could be the next headache for authorities. The official CPI reached 3% in September to levels under 2% earlier in the year. Surging food prices up 8.5% on the month was cited as the culprit.

What we are observing is this dynamic where beyond the impacts from U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods which have pressured trade-related sectors, we believe the slowdown is indicative of a deeper underlying weakness. The current thought is that the current conditions are transitory and the potential of a complete and favorable resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute could lead to a "renaissance" of growth expectations. Despite a preliminary "stage 1" agreement announced last week, we expect a more complete deal to be allusive.

The most recent headlines suggest the Chinese are demanding the U.S. remove all existing tariffs before a final deal can be reached. More broadly, our thinking goes that the Chinese have their eye on the U.S. Presidential election of 2020 with the potential of an opposition candidate defeating Trump that could change the dynamics and offer more favorable terms down the line. A decelerating macro environment globally through 2020 is our base case.

Separately, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) put out its updated World Economic Outlook report for October 2019. The group lowered its full-year global growth forecast to 3.0% for 2019, the lowest level in more than a decade since the financial crisis, and 0.3% lower from the April 2019 update. The takeaway was that global growth has fallen sharply this year and broad-based between advanced economies and emerging markets alike. World trade volumes and indicators like the manufacturing PMI are contracting.

For China, the IMF forecasts 2019 GDP forecast is at 6.1%, which would be down from 6.8% observed in 2018. Looking ahead, the IMF sees a further deceleration to 5.8% for 2020. From the report:

Growth has also weakened in China, where the regulatory efforts needed to rein in debt and the macroeconomic consequences of increased trade tensions have taken a toll on aggregate demand. Growth is projected to continue to slow gradually in coming years, reflecting a decline in the growth of the working-age population and gradual convergence in per capita incomes.

Overall, we take these dynamics as bearish for the investing environment of Chinese equities. As markets are typically forward-looking, the question becomes how much of this weakness is "priced in." Our view is that risks are tilted to the downside for economic growth, particularly as it relates to consumer dynamics and credit trends. The other important point is that regional trading partners including Singapore and South Korea have also presented economic weakness this year with no clear turn-around in sight. Our expectation is that the momentum lower continues through 2020.

ETF Analysis

FXI includes 50 underlying holdings with the financial sector representing 46% of the fund. Communication sector firms represent another 17.5%, followed by consumer discretionary at 10.5%. The concentration in financials is high, but the banks included in FXI in most cases are going to represent direct exposure to the underlying trends of the economy and credit conditions, which are the areas likely most leveraged to the cyclical trends. We'd like to see more tech companies involved, but tech firms often times have a significant portion of their business internationally through exports, so it's not always direct China trade. We think the exposure here is adequate for the purposes of taking a tactical or strategic view on the direction of the economy.

The table below presents the performance data for the top 25 holdings in FXI. Keep in mind we are using the corresponding ADR or over-the-counter shares of each company for presentation purposes, while the fund invests in the underlying shares from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. While Chinese stocks are well represented among secondary listings in the U.S. market, many of these companies only have thinly traded shares. In this regard, one of the positive aspects of FXI is the exposure to some stocks that are otherwise difficult to trade for a typical investor.

The performance thus far in 2019 is mostly mixed among the underlying companies. Most stocks have a small positive return in 2019, although the figures are worse over a 1-year period and from the 52-week high on average. China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCPK:CICHF) is the largest holding with a 9.1% weighting and up just 2.1% in 2019. Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:TCEHY), the next largest holding at 8.54% of the fund, is up 5.8% year to date. We note that among the top 25 stocks, ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCPK:ANPDY) is the top gainer, up an impressive 98.1% year to date; while electronics maker Xiaomi Corp. (OTCPK:XIACF) is the biggest loser down 33% this year. Most of the stocks pay a dividend including some high-yield names. FXI itself currently yields 2%.

In terms of the fund's performance, FXI is up 6.6% year to date 2019 on a total return basis, trailing the 20.9% return in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for context. FXI is up about 9% from its lows of the year, in line with the easing of trade tensions since September and improved risk environment. Our message here is that this could be the rally to sell.

FX Outlook

One of the main risks we see for FXI is the currency exposure to the Chinese yuan. If you have followed currency markets long enough in the context of how policymakers typically discuss "defending" certain trading ranges or "committing to an exchange rate level," you'll know that often times these statements end up as expendable. That's the case we see here with the Chinese yuan that for many years statements by party officials suggested China would not allow for a depreciation of the currency beyond the 7.00 per USD level as recently as this past May. We see the current environment as conducive for further weakening of the currency in an attempt to ease pressures of industries and trade by making the yuan marginally more competitive. Indeed, the yuan is trading above 7.00 level now and we expect a move towards 7.50 in 2020. In our view, a more significant deterioration of economic conditions could result in wider volatility leading to an even further depreciation.

The potential of another leg in the depreciation of the yuan is a key risk for FXI investors as it would reduce the value of the underlying investments in Chinese stocks on a dollar basis. Indeed, going back to early 2018, the yuan has depreciated approximately 10% against the U.S. dollar, in part explaining some of the weakness in the ETF over the period. A further potential depreciation towards the 7.50 level would represent about 6% downside in FXI, all else equal. There is also the potential that should economic conditions deteriorate more rapidly, the currency could see a more significant move against the dollar. Examples, including the British pound and the Australian dollar, in recent years highlight how what was once thought of as stable, low volatility currencies can effectively become disconnected from historical trading correlations.

Takeaway

Economic growth in China continues to be weaker than expected with a clear trend of deceleration across most sectors. Policymakers have pointed out the overall stability and still relative growth rates, but we see risks tilted to the downside with no sign of a rebound among key indicators including industrial production and retail spending. Our expectation is that policymakers struggle to contain the negative momentum which should continue through 2020. A weaker yuan may be one part of the policy tool used to stabilize the economy which, on the other hand, would be bearish for the FXI ETF and dollar-based investors in Chinese stocks. We rate FXI as a sell with a target price of $33 in 2020 representing about 20% downside. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

