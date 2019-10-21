LGI Homes: Justified Rally, But Don't Chase It Here

Valuation is a concern today and is the reason behind my Hold recommendation.

First-time home-buyer sentiment is higher than ever with reduced mortgage rates. LGI Homes is catering to the millennial preferences at this time.

Introduction

LGI Homes (LGIH) is the 10th largest homebuilder in the United States. The company focuses on entry-level housing in the vicinity of major metropolitan areas. Its primary customer is the first-time home buyer.

While the company has seen improving sales by expanding into new communities, its current valuation is a concern. Through this article, I aim to explain my reasons for being bullish on LGIH long term, but my hesitance to buy more shares at this time.

Investment Thesis

LGI Homes was mentioned by Builder Magazine in May 2009 as the only builder among the top 200 that has reported closings and revenue growth from 2006 to 2008.

It is worthy to mention the report from WSJ (September 2019) on millennials continuing to leave big cities due to high housing costs and poor schools.

The report lists Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Antonio, San Diego, Austin, Seattle, Denver and Columbus as big cities that gained large numbers of young adults. These are some of the key cities in LGIH’s expanding footprint.

There is a real need for new homes in the United States. A Bloomberg report says that post the 2008 crisis, aggressive homebuilders were wiped out, and the survivors are cautious. Hence, instead of an oversupply of homes, there aren’t enough being built. This has resulted in increased prices at levels that exclude many Americans from ownership. LGI Homes expanding geographic footprint is the need of the hour.

LGI Homes targets land acquisitions that are further away from urban centers than many other suburban communities but have access to major thoroughfares, retail districts and centers of business. These target areas that are further away from urban centers generally result in a better value for the homeowner through either lower price points or larger lot sizes.

The WSJ report highlights that the majority of older millennials who leave cities move to nearby suburbs or the suburbs of other metro areas. LGI Homes is perfectly equipped to capture this trend.

Performance:

LGIH has sold more homes YTD 2019 compared to the previous years. Lower mortgage rates are making buying a home slightly more affordable.

The company finished the first nine months of 2019 with 5,175 home closings, an 11.1% increase over 4,660 home closings during the first nine months of 2018, with a goal to close between 6,900 and 7,800 homes in 2019 which appears achievable in current market conditions.

2019 has been a great year for most of the homebuilder stocks. LGIH stock has outperformed its competition (Lennar Corp. (LEN), D.R. Horton (DHI), PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM), NVR, Inc. (NVR)).

Valuation:

I have been LONG LGIH since June 2018. However, my concern today is that LGIH is trading at the high end of its historic P/E and EBITDA multiples.

Comparing the valuation of LGI Homes with some of the other top 10 homebuilders in the US, we see that LGIH’s valuation metrics are in line with the average P/E and EBITDA multiples. The company needs to grow more to make this valuation comfortable.

I will look for pullbacks and corrections to add to my existing position. Ideally, a P/E under 10 would be good to buy and hold long term.

I am considering LGIH to be a Hold. In the meantime, I am considering to sell covered calls to maximize my returns.

Conclusion:

I have been long LGIH since July 2018 and have continued adding to my position through the end of year sell-off in 2018. The company has tremendous growth potential and is well-positioned to be a long-term winner in the homebuilder space. However, due to concerns around its high price multiple at this time, I am considering LGIH to be a Hold at its current price.

