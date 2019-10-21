The SaaS Correction Isn't Done, But Names Like Alteryx Can Be Bought Already

In any case, we also offer an alternative in the same SaaS space that has no valuation issues. In fact, it's downright cheap already.

While the shares are still expensive and could fall further, we think investors could start to nibble here, either directly or by selling put options.

There is no reason the company will be affected all that much given the secular tailwinds provided by Big Data and the move to the cloud.

A sector-wide SaaS business software platform, sparked by concerns of slowing corporate IT spending, has taken the shares of Alteryx already 35% off their top.

Ever since we argued that there was a good buy moment in the shares of Alteryx (AYX) on May 21 last year, when the stock price was just $30.85, we have regretted not executing on our own advice, and with good reason:

However, the shares are now off 35% from their 52-week high, which was just two months ago. There is clearly a massive correction going on, and a serious one, as the volume is also pretty high.

What's more, Alteryx isn't the only high-growth, high-valuation SaaS business software stock that's being slaughtered these days:

This is some serious damage. Take, for instance, a company that we did buy for the SHU portfolio, Trade Desk (TTD), which is also off 30% from its 52-week high (but as we bought at $55 that's not too bad, at least so far).

What you also see is that a company like Atlassian (TEAM) has been hit milder despite actually producing some disappointing 2020 guidance just last week.

We argued at the end of July 2018 that Atlassian was priced for perfection, but it was just $71 then and has simply kept on rising since:

But it now seems that beating quarterly figures but providing 2020 guidance that "just" matches expectations is reason enough for the shares to tank (on absolutely massive volume), even after they had already tanked quite a bit before this.

And what's more, it has provided a reason for the whole sector to tank further, which it did with some gusto. Alteryx was down 7% on Friday, for instance.

What's going on?

Well, there are two reasons these high-valued SaaS business software companies are finding some considerable headwinds in the markets in the last two months:

A sector rotation out of high-valued growth stocks

A declining growth in business tech spending

It would be logical to consider the second as the trigger of the first, and there is indeed quite a lot to be said for this, even if the timing is a few weeks off. The starting sign seems to have been given by the Cisco's (CSCO) Q4CC. Here is Barron's:

On Thursday, Cisco stock (ticker: CSCO) plunged 9%, a day after it reported July-quarter financial results. The company, a leading maker of routers, switches, and security products, is seen as a bellwether for technology spending given its broad exposure to corporate, government, and telecommunication end-markets.

The problem was not its Q4 results, but the company's outlook for its present Q1 quarter, for which revenue growth was guided as flat to +2%, where analysts had expected a growth of +7%. Moreover, the reason management cited for this reduced growth outlook was the trade war. From Barron's:

China sales “dropped precipitously in light of the trade discussions,” Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said on the company’s earnings call. “We’re being uninvited to bid. We’re not being allowed to even participate [in large China enterprise deals] anymore.”



Cisco’s sales in China suddenly fell more than 25% in the July quarter. While China accounts for less than 3% of Cisco’s total revenue, it may point to increasing anti-U.S. sentiment that could hurt other technology companies with greater exposure to China. Wall Street is taking note of the trend.

You could argue that this still doesn't warrant a general selloff in SaaS business software stocks, as many of them have little to no China exposure. However, the rot from the trade war is spreading into a general economic slowdown to which business technology spending is strongly related.

Bulls might not be too impressed with this either. Many of these SaaS business software companies are class-leading solutions and secular growth stories. Twilio (TWLO), for instance, is the obvious leader in a massive shift towards cloud communication platforms.

Alteryx is the obvious leader in data analytics platform, Five9 (FIVN) the leader in cloud contact centers, and all of these are providing real value to customers and benefiting from a massive shift to the cloud. We are also not aware of Alteryx having any Chinese exposure.

So, how serious is the reduction in IT corporate spending? Here is Barron's:

The recent results from Morgan Stanley’s third-quarter survey of 100 chief information officers support the view. Technology budget expectations fell for the fourth straight quarter, according to Morgan Stanley, with spending seen growing 4.4% for this year, down from 4.9% forecast a year ago. The chief information officers expect another downtick in 2020 to 3.4% growth.



“The big takeaway is the market hoped - after several rounds of cuts - that IT spending growth would stabilize heading into 2020, and that doesn’t appear to be the case,” says Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty. There’s caution about signing long-term deals heading into 2020, she adds, “with slower growth than we’ve seen in several years.”

However, the same article also cites Forrester analyst Andrew Bartels, who argues that software and cloud solutions continue to take market share from legacy on-premise hardware and consulting services, at least in terms of corporate budget priorities.

What does this mean for Alteryx?

No China exposure.

Corporate IT spending slows a little, but Alteryx as a cloud solution might escape the worst of this.

In the light of this the 35% haircut seems overdone, but there is another way of looking at this.

Bubble?

One could argue that the SaaS business software stocks were experiencing a bit of a bubble. One has to be precise here as to what that means, as companies like Alteryx and many of the other big SaaS cloud names are experiencing unprecedented growth, and some (like Alteryx) are already producing considerable cash flow or are even profitable already.

We also argued, for instance, in the linked article where we flagged a buying opportunity for Alteryx above, that the SaaS platform model is simply one of the best around, as it creates so many opportunities for new revenue streams and positive feedback that a high valuation is fully justified.

But the question simply is how high - and there is no good answer to that.

Valuations run from a relatively cheap 10x sales in the case of Five9, a stock we happen to like, to 24x sales in the case of Slack (WORK). Alteryx is at the high end, despite that 35% plunge at nearly 19x sales.

The picture changes somewhat on a forward basis (apparently YCharts doesn't have enough 2020 revenue estimates for Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) and Slack, so these have disappeared from view):

Alteryx's valuation declines to a still steep 16x sales. One thing to keep in mind is that these valuations can be higher still if one bases them on the fully diluted share count.

Growth

We know that share prices look ahead, but there aren't any signs that anything has changed for Alteryx. Revenue growth is maintained at 50%+:

And the company is generating positive cash flow:

Alteryx is already profitable, even in GAAP:

Although the earnings multiple is a frightening 200, we argue that a company that is generating nearly 90% gross margin and growing revenues at 50%+ should be able to generate considerable operational leverage sooner rather than later.

Competition

While growth seems to continue unabated and the company is already well into the green, a potential worry is the emergence of competition. SA contributor Value Kicker has argued that:

Therefore I am viewing Alteryx as a “pure” Excel spreadsheet replacement tool... Based on its place in the business intelligence workflow, Alteryx works as a sort of “middleman” (between a database and a visualization tool) and the best way to improve a process is to cut out the middleman. This is why in my view the Salesforce acquisition of Tableau is game-changing. Salesforce has a wealth of data and typically these needed to be extracted and manipulated into a format that will work for Tableau. However, once the systems are integrated, there will no longer be need for software like Alteryx. Microsoft (MSFT) already does something similar with its business intelligence offering.

Basically the "Excel spreadsheet ETL" (extract, transform and load) market is going to be upended by the likes of Salesforce (CRM) and Microsoft (and Value Kicker also points to the emergence of open source alternatives like KNIME), cutting out the middleman, which is Alteryx, which automates ETL data into forms that can be interpreted by analytics packages like Tableau (DATA).

There are a couple of objections one could pose:

This isn't convincing everyone.

It's not a market worry, at least not at present.

SA contributor Niki Schranz has argued that Alteryx's competitive position is really misunderstood - it's not operative in BI (business intelligence) but in data science and machine learning; witness the completely different price points.

The biggest competitor here is SAS, a big, privately held company, but there are signs that Alteryx is winning market share from the former.

We are with Schranz on Alteryx's market position, and so is the market. Yes, the shares have sold off 35%, but they are still up 60% this year, and the selloff is sector-related, not company-specific.

Technicals

So, we don't think there are compelling fundamental reasons for the selloff. Yes, corporate IT spending is slowing a bit, but there are no signs this is affecting the growth outlook for Alteryx, and the 35% haircut is pricing in a good deal of this already if it does happen.

Are there technical reasons to buy? Well:

This depends crucially on Monday - the stock crashed through its support line as well as its 200-day moving average on Friday, and on high volume. If the price recovers on Monday, we can still claim these levels held. If not, the stock could go down quite a bit more.

Here is the frustrating thing; it's nearly impossible to argue for a convincing entry point, even provided the fundamental picture isn't changed all that much, if at all:

Finding the bottom of a correction is mostly down to luck.

With sector valuations still so enormous, it is mostly the outcome of when the market thinks valuations have become more reasonable.

The essence is that the market could ascribe a wide margin in multiples to what is a basically unchanged fundamental position, and it looks like big market players decided two months ago that the multiples had gotten out of hand.

This is exactly the reason why we wrung our hands from the sidelines, lamenting not having executed on the clear entry point last year, as these clear entry points are very scarce.

Stocks that trade on 20x sales multiples are subject to sudden changes in sentiment, and falls can be steep, as 10x sales is still a pretty hefty multiple, and the market can simply revert to the latter even if there is little or no change in the company's fundamental outlook.

It's another ball game if the outlook does change though, and investors are all aware that even small changes can have large repricing effects. This is the reason that the stock is down 35% from its highs two months ago on the possibility that Alteryx can be affected by the reduced corporate IT spending.

That remains to be seen. We actually think most of any decrease in the company's outlook is already priced in, and while it's near impossible to point to a bottom, we think investors could establish a first position in the stock at these levels.

Even if the bottom isn't in, it's difficult to imagine a much deeper and more permanent fall, because we can't imagine the company's growth slowing a lot.

For people who think this is still too risky and valuations still too high, we have an alternative that is already part of the SHU portfolio: Tufin Software. Shares are down even more, but it is also a category-leading company growing at 30%, while enjoying 80%+ gross margins and plenty of cash to keep on for years, as it is still investing heavily in growth.

Tufin spouts revenues at $108 million (midpoint of guidance) with a market cap of $526 million and an enterprise value of $395 million, which results in a 2019 EV/S multiple under 4. That is downright cheap, in our view.

Conclusion

What goes up must come down is the saying, and one can argue that quite a number of the SaaS stocks were flying just a little too close to the sun, with absolutely massive valuations.

What has happened is that the prospect of less exuberant corporate IT spending has been the spark to ignite a pretty hefty rotation out of the sector, and although there are as of yet no signs that Alteryx's outlook has changed for the worse, it has gone down in sympathy.

Given that the correction has been driven by high volume and valuations are still high, it is entirely possible that the correction isn't over. It's also possible Alteryx will feel some impact from lower growth in corporate IT spending.

The problem is that market sentiment can knock valuation multiples around in a wide latitude, even if there are little problems with the business development on a fundamental level. But given the market position and fundamental growth story, as well as the company's sound financials, we think that investors could start to nibble here or sell out-of-the-money puts.

The chance is you might be early and the stock keeps on correcting, in which case you can add because the fundamental position of the company is unaltered and its growth opportunity might be dimmed a bit, but we can't see growth declining by a lot given that it is driven by secular tailwinds (cloud, Big Data, etc.).

So the company is likely to grow into its valuation over time in case you have nibbled too early when the shares were too expensive still. In any case, we have an alternative in the form of Tufin Software, whose shares are already cheap.

