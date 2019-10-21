McDonald's: Lovin' The Company, Hatin' The Stock

A couple of days ago, I wrote a piece about my desire to add a high quality, defensive name to my portfolio. I focused on Walmart (WMT) because of my belief that it is a company likely to do well in a recessionary environment, should we arrive at one in the relatively short term. However, I came to the conclusion that WMT was irrationally expensive. Today, I’m continuing that search. I moved on from Walmart to another well known defensive stock, McDonald's (MCD). However, it didn’t take long to see that I was going to come to the same conclusion I did with WMT. That’s too bad, but highlighting overvaluation can be just as beneficial to investors as highlighting attractive values.

To me, it’s fairly easy to manage a dividend growth portfolio. For the most part, we’re buy and hold investors. That’s pretty simple, right? We re-invest our dividends, which really supercharges the compounding process when combined with the annual dividend increases we receive. The general idea is that this compounding of passive income will ultimately result in financial freedom. But, as simple as this may seem, there is one mistake that I think dividend growth investors can make. It’s chasing value and buying into overvalued names. Doing so not only puts hard-earned capital at outsized risk, but it also severely slows down the compounding process because of the unnecessarily low share counts and low yields on cost that we’re beginning the process with.

In case you missed it, here’s the first two paragraphs of my Walmart article:

“I’m always looking for value. I constantly remind myself to take what the market gives me, so that I don’t get caught up with the herd, chasing irrational momentum. Lately, this has meant that a lot of my focus has been on healthcare names which have been beaten down because of fears of wide sweeping reform following the 2020 election, financial names that have been hurt by lower interest rates (and more recently, the zero-dollar commission trend spanning the e-brokerage space), and industrial names who’ve been dragged down by geopolitical forces largely out of their control because of the trade war going on between the U.S. and China. I’m certainly not going to complain about these headwinds facing the market. There are a handful of high quality companies currently trading for attractive valuations because of them. Yet, I have to acknowledge that the values that I see are mostly coming from sectors/industries that are highly economically sensitive and while I don’t necessarily mind buying into blue chip names that operate in these cyclical areas of the market, I would like to sort of balance things out a bit by putting cash to work in more defensive industries alongside them. However, I’m finding that nearly impossible to do because of the high premiums being placed on best-in-breed defensive stocks. Walmart (WMT) is a name that I’d love to own right now because of the relative strength that I expect for it to show during the next bear market (this is one of the rare large-cap names to have grown its EPS in 2008, 2009, and 2010). But, apparently I’m not alone because WMT’s valuation is extraordinarily high. As much as I’d love to add some WMT shares to my dividend growth portfolio to fortify my defenses, I’m not willing to pay today’s premium which is the highest the stock has seen in roughly 15 years.”

I don’t usually do this, but I decided to simply copy and paste here because literally everything I said above regarding my search for quality defensive names and Walmart is also true when it comes to McDonald's, except for one thing. WMT hasn’t seen a valuation premium this high in ~15 years. Well, MCD hasn’t seen one this high in roughly 20 years.

Valuation

Frankly put, I think the F.A.S.T. Graph below says it all when it comes to MCD’s valuation. This stock is clearly overvalued.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Admittedly, MCD has posted tremendous EPS growth in recent years. Steve Easterbrook has been a superstar CEO, without a doubt. I never would have imagined seeing MCD post EPS growth in the mid to high-teens just a few years ago. It wasn’t all that long ago that I remember thinking that MCD’s disappointing same-store sales figures and high payout ratio may eventually lead to a dividend freeze and/or cut. The health foods movement seems to be a major headwind for MCD. Fast casual restaurants were all the rage, the burger space was getting crowded, and investors were very pessimistic when it came to the growth outlook of the old guard like McDonald's.

However, Easterbrook totally changed the narrative with things like all-day breakfast, automation in the stores, mobile/online ordering capabilities, and a return to quick, easy, and reliable food that ignited consumer interest in the brand. He also overhauled the company at large, leading to the refranchising of some 4000 stores and a long-term target of ~95% franchised locations that has significantly reduced SG&A expenses, increased margins significantly, and led to strong cash flows. Easterbrook continues to invest heavily in new store designs/layouts and more specifically, in technology. MCD has transformed itself from a greasy laggard into a technology leader in the quick-serve food space. Technology is increasing the speed and accuracy of orders and has the potential, over the long term, to reduce costs, which make this an attractive investment opportunity for both franchisees and equity investors.

It turns out that the consumer enjoys value and predictability and while the health foods movement has proved itself to be the real deal, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t still demand for a quick double cheeseburger for $0.99. MCD’s same-store sales have rallied in recent years to levels that just about every restaurant would be envious of. MCD’s most recent quarter included comp sales growth of 5.7% (well above the 4.4% estimate). Flash back to Q4 2014 before Easterbrook took over and we see negative 1.7% comp sales. Frankly put, it’s amazing how far this company has come during the current CEO’s tenure. But, my argument here isn’t that MCD’s operations aren’t firing on all cylinders, it’s simply that the market is placing a valuation premium on shares that is much too high, relative to the current future growth outlook.

Although MCD produced EPS growth of 15%, 16%, and 19% in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively, that high growth trend is suspected to end this year. I give kudos to MCD management for making the changes that allowed this historically stodgy name to produce that sort of growth over a 3-year period, but I think most of us can agree that this sort of growth is not sustainable over the long term for a mature name operating in the quick-serve food space. Right now, analysts expect the 2019 EPS growth rate to be only 2%. Future expectations are a bit brighter with 2020 and 2021 EPS consensus estimates in the high single-digit range. High-single digits of out MCD is great. However, whether we’re talking about low single-digit EPS growth or high single-digit EPS growth, neither justifies a P/E ratio of ~26x.

MCD’s 20-year average TTM P/E ratio is 19.3x. The company’s 10-year average TTM P/E ratio is 19.5x. With this in mind, the current 26x multiple seems clearly expensive on a historical basis. Furthermore, the stock’s forward growth estimates are not well above the historical averages, which might justify the elevated multiple. If MCD was expected to continue to generate EPS growth in the 15% range, then I think a 26x multiple makes sense. But, that’s not likely to happen now that the restructuring of this mature name is fairly complete.

Conclusion

The way I see it, the only way that the current valuation can be justified is if MCD can continue to outperform analyst estimates and post mid to high teens growth in the coming years. Yet, being that the current estimates are for mid to high single-digit growth, we’re talking about double-digit outperformance here on a percentage basis. That would be quite an achievement and I don’t deem it to be very likely. To me, shares are priced to perfection here (at best) and at worst, the multiple represents gross overvaluation.

I’m well aware of how attractive MCD’s dividend history/growth data is. This company has a 43-year annual dividend increase streak going for it. This proves that the company has the ability to weather a wide variety of economic storms while still being very generous to shareholders. MCD’s 5-year dividend growth rate is 6.1%. That isn’t stellar by any means, but it is roughly triple the rate of inflation, meaning that the organic compounding here is going to provide some serious purchasing power over the long term. However, after the stock’s run-up in recent years, MCD’s dividend yield is just 2.39%. That is well below the 5-year average dividend yield of 2.78%.

MCD also doesn’t live up to my 10+ Chowder Number target. The company’s 5-year DGR would have to be ~7.6% to hit that threshold. MCD’s most recent dividend increase came in at 7.8%. That’s a solid increase for sure and a step in the right direction (at these yield levels, MCD’s 5-year DGR would have to be in the 7.6% range to hit my target Chowder Number threshold). But, the more likely way for me to hit that target is for the multiple to compress a bit back towards historical norms and the share price to fall, increasing the dividend yield back towards the 5-year average.

The time to buy MCD isn’t today when the TTM P/E multiple is nearing multi-decade highs, but instead, a year or so ago, when the multiple was in the 21x range. Personally, I wasn’t even willing to pay that price. In hindsight, I’ve obviously been mistaken, but I think that a 17x-18x multiple makes sense for this name relative to its likely growth prospects. Granted, the company has outperformed my expectations in the recent past, so it could obviously continue to do so. I’m also fairly conservative when it comes to the margins of safety I require when putting new money to work. However, I think that MCD is likely to generate EPS growth in the high-single digits moving forward and with that in mind, I have a hard time paying a P/E in the mid-20s for shares on a non-growth name.

For MCD to yield ~2.8%, shares would have to fall to ~$178. That represents ~14.5% downside from today’s $208 levels. This sort of weakness isn’t likely in the short term, but I also don’t think it's out of the realm of possibility if we get some macro weakness in the broader markets. It is worth remembering that MCD shares only fell some 15% from peak to trough during the Great Recession, so it does take a lot to move the needle here significantly.

At ~$180, MCD would be trading for 20.5x 2020 EPS consensus estimates of $8.74. That’s still a premium multiple, in my mind, but I think it would be a fair place to start building a long-term position. The strength that MCD has shown during prior bear markets is the reason that I want to get long this name and I’m certain I’m not the only one attracted to the defensive nature of this company. With that in mind, I don’t expect it to fall to the ~17x-18x area where I’d really like to buy shares anytime soon.

To me, ~$150 is where I’d really back up the truck, going heavily overweight. That’s a ~17.2x forward multiple on current 2020 EPS consensus of $8.74. At that level, MCD would yield 3.33%. However, I’m certainly not going to hold my breath as I wait for that price target to hit. Shares would have to fall some 28% for that to happen.

In the meantime, I’ll continue to sit on the sidelines, watching and waiting for weakness, as I kick myself for not buying into this name when Steve Easterbrook took over in 2015. Not owning MCD in recent years has been a fairly large regret of mine when it comes to my DGI portfolio and I’ll be sure to take advantage of weakness here, next time I see it. But, as much as I want to own MCD, I’m not going to chase today’s crazy valuation. Overpaying for stock, no matter how high of a quality of possesses, presents a high level of risk that I don’t feel compelled to expose myself to.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.