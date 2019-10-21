The Bottom Fishing Club: Cabot Oil & Gas

Any turn higher in the U.S. natural gas prices during 2020 will flow directly to the bottom line, and dramatically increase the value of Cabot's reserves.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) may be the premier blue-chip pure play on low cost, growing reserve, natural gas production in the U.S. It operates a drilling and pumping business mainly in the Marcellus Shale region, located in Pennsylvania. 2019 has been a horrible year for U.S. natural gas prices and related oil & gas companies. However, Cabot’s best-in-class assets and top-flight management may offer a unique and profitable option for intelligent investors to consider. As the company continues to find new resources at low cost, increase production rates, buy back shares and ramp up its dividend payout, all with declining rates of leverage, the upside appears truly bright for ownership positions once the natural gas price turns higher.

Source: www.cabotog.com

Weak Natural Gas Prices Hurting Sector Performance

Cabot is a top-five U.S. producer of natural gas, and holds at least 15 years of proven reserves at the 2019 extraction rate. Below is a list of the top 20 natural gas suppliers in America.

Source: Natural Gas Supply Association

As you can see on the 2-year chart, natural gas prices are now trading 30% below a year ago and 20% below 24 months ago.

Out of the top 10 producers, publicly-traded, investors have viewed Cabot as the best in breed for natural gas centered, production and development. Cabot’s share price fluctuation the past year has bested its direct peers and competitors. Excessive leverage, rising production costs and 2019’s significant drop in commodity selling prices have created a dramatic downside transformation for equity worth in EQT Corp. (EQT), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Antero Resources (AR), Southwestern Energy (SWN), Range Resources (RRC), CNX Resources (CNX), and Equinor ASA (EQNR). Truth be told, if natural gas and crude oil prices fail to rise in the first half of 2020, several of Cabot’s competitors may be forced into bankruptcy. On the 12-month chart below, only the global energy, diversified and fully-integrated, high dividend-yielding Exxon Mobil (XOM) and BP plc (BP) investments have outperformed Cabot.

Cabot’s Technical Picture

The company’s specific investment situation looks much stronger than the sector going forward. If you believe in capitalism’s competitive streak and the law of the jungle – only the strong survive, Cabot is the kind of company you should spend time researching for investment. Pictured below is a 5-year price chart, with two large drops in 2015 and 2019 highlighted with green circles. The standard 14-day Average Directional Index [ADX] construct spiked over 60 both instances. A signal of extreme selling and an oversold condition, investors should be on the lookout for a long-term bottom in Cabot into early 2020.

It is quite possible, the share price bottom of $16 in August could be the low watermark for this move. Why do I say that? Because other technical indicators are failing to show marked selling, beyond the knee-jerk reaction to lower natural gas selling prices. The On Balance Volume [OBV] line has been trending higher the past few years, highlighted with blue markings below. Despite a net share price decline, volume buying on up days has overwhelmed selling on down days. Another favorite indicator of mine, the rising Negative Volume Index [NVI] is telling us there exist more buyers than sellers on low/falling volume days. In addition, the turn higher in the 50-day moving average last week is something I would not expect, if another wave of selling is approaching.

Fundamental Reasons To Own Cabot

Amazingly, while the industry has seen leverage as a function of earnings and cash flow explode higher during the oil & gas bust since 2014, Cabot’s leverage ratios have improved! Below is a graph of its reduced relative leverage position the past decade, despite materially lower natural gas prices.

Cabot has achieved not just lower relative debt/leverage numbers, but clear management focus on total organization costs has moved breakeven prices for production lower and lower the last decade. Today, industry experts believe the company is one of the lowest cost, if not the lowest, large capitalization natural gas producers in the U.S.

Sources: Cabot October Investor Presentation

Cabot’s finding and reserve addition costs are also some of the cheapest in the industry. As a result of steady, smart reinvestment into drilling on existing properties, the company has increased reserves by 45% and production by 25% since 2016. All during a weak natural gas pricing environment, the improving commodity value backing of each Cabot share is a testament to the unique assets owned by the company and conservative, intelligent management of those assets.

Source: Cabot 2018 Annual Report

The company has been focused on returning capital to shareholders since 2016. Cabot has liquidated non-core assets and used rising operating cash flows to buy back shares and grow its dividend payout. The outstanding share count has been reduced nearly 15% since early 2017. Taken together with the large jump in reserves and production, existing shareholders now control an extra 60% and 40%, respectively, in proven assets and yearly output per ownership unit than early 2016. On the dividend front, the payout has been raised from $0.08 a year in 2015 to $0.36 presently, a 350% increase. Today’s 2.0% dividend yield from Cabot remains a conservative 20% of income generation, near a gas price cycle low, keep in mind.

Cabot trades at a Wall Street analyst projected price to earnings number around 11x for 2019-20. The company does hedge some of its production to lock-in higher gas selling prices. If you desire strong earnings now and the potential for robust income growth into the future, all at a discounted price upfront, Cabot may be a "safer" energy choice for your portfolio.

Buy Strategy

Perhaps the best way to invest new money into Cabot is through a cost-average approach the next 3-6 months. If you begin a position today in Cabot with one-half to one-third of your intended capital allotment, you can benefit from any share quote increase right away. However, if the U.S. economy slows into recession, natural gas pricing could move even lower into the first half of 2020. Purchasing additional shares as the price falls will help you sleep better at night during the decline, and potentially give you a reduced overall long-term cost in the end.

While the argument for a slowing U.S. economy hurting demand and pricing for natural gas remains real, it’s possible Cabot has already bottomed. The company announced a few weeks ago it is selling another pipeline asset. Cabot will likely use the proceeds to pay off debt, and/or return capital to shareholders via a new buyback at the current low price/valuation. The $256 million cash infusion should serve to increase the upside potential of this stock, when the natural gas price rises back toward historically profitable levels for the industry as a whole.

Either purchasing a full position today or layering in your capital over several months may prove an excellent long-term proposition for your net worth, years down the road. Who knows? Throw in your fishing line, and get ready to catch the big one!

