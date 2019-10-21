Don't Over Think It, Buy Johnson & Johnson

Sometimes, I wish I could harken back to the halcyon days of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) being a relatively boring, steady-eddy, S.W.A.N. stock. It was so easy to own this name with an AAA-rated balance sheet, a 50+ year dividend increase streak, and top-notch management team that was the envy of the biotech sector. JNJ was producing solid results on a quarterly basis. The company's bottom line was increasing at a reliable pace. JNJ operated a well-diversified business, spanning from pharmaceuticals to medical devices to consumer goods. And, the company had a wonderful pipeline, implying a bright future for long-term shareholders. In short, this blue-chip name was considered to be one of, if not the lowest risk, big-pharma name.

Dividend growth investors previously flocked into the name, many owning JNJ as a core position in their portfolios. But now, the stock is seemingly always in the news, shrouded by negative headlines, and investors have lost confidence. The sentiment surrounding the stock is one of fear due to concerns about litigation and potential regulatory oversight of the pharma industry at large. My how the mighty has fallen.

In this piece, I wanted to focus on what changed. I wanted to take a look at what investors can do during scary times like this to continue to generate reliable income and the best long-term gains in their portfolios.

This intro is a bit longer than normal, so let's cut to the chase here and get to my findings:

Very little has changed other than sentiment.

Sure, headlines about jury decisions with large sums of money attached to them can be off-putting, but that's what the appeals process is for.

Political rhetoric coming from certain Democratic candidates attempting to run for the presidency in 2020 is concerning for those invested in the healthcare space, yet leaders in that party have even go so far as to say that the single payer system/Medicare for all is a "pipe dream," and I don't believe that investors should be making speculative investment decisions based upon talk coming from the campaign trail (if we know anything about politicians, at this point, it should be that their bark is usually much louder than their bite).

From a fundamental perspective, the company continues to post strong, reliable results.

The dividend is still safe and forward-looking growth prospects are in line with past results.

The stock's valuation is attractive, having been driven below long-term averages by the fearful sentiment we're seeing in the present.

At the end of the day, I think this is a classic example of a situation where long-term investors are going to be best off if they simply ignore the noise and focus on the fundamentals.

With all of this in mind, I recently added to my position at $136.46.

This purchase wasn't a very large one. It bumped JNJ's weighting in my portfolio up from ~1.80% to ~1.95%. I was essentially flexible re-investing last month's dividends into the name. I still want to maintain a significant amount of dry powder with the market fluttering near all-time highs. But I've been wanting to add exposure to defensive positions and JNJ certainly qualifies as one.

(I should also note that since this piece was originally published, I also added shares at $130.24. The unexpected asbestos related news Friday came along and the .00002 sub-trace reading didn't scare me at all. Honestly, I was impressed with the measuring device more than anything. I thought to myself, if I liked the stock at $136, then I should like it even more a day later at $130, and added another small lot of shares).

Don't Over Think It, Buy Johnson & Johnson

So at this point, I'll go ahead and apologize for my tongue and cheek intro and arrive at the general thesis behind this piece: don't over think it, buy Johnson & Johnson. I just couldn't help myself. Far too often, I see investors get caught up in the headlines, causing them to miss great, long-term opportunities because they're paralyzed by fear. Is Johnson & Johnson a perfect company that comes without risk? No, certainly not. There is no such thing. Yet, to me, I believe that the fear generated by the headlines is far greater than the actual substance of the news. I think the market is pricing in a lot of weakness coming from the court room and potentially Capitol Hill, but if I had to guess, I'd say that both of these risks are being overstated. Obviously, I can't know this for sure, but investing is all about risk versus reward and when Johnson & Johnson is trading for roughly 16x earnings and offering a dividend yield that is 2.8% (in an otherwise very low rate environment, making it even more attractive than normal), I think the downside is relatively small compared to the potential that buying and holding a blue chip like this over the long-term provides.

This isn't the first time that I've used this title for an article here at Seeking Alpha.

I first wrote a piece with this title in February of 2015. I was writing it in response to a recent JNJ purchase that I had made at $100.02. In this piece, I highlighted JNJ's past and the amazing compounding results that the stock has produced. I analyzed value at the time and determined that at ~16.7x earnings, I was receiving fair value for my shares. This led me to the conclusion that downside was lower than upside and I was very content to build my JNJ position at those levels.

As you can see on the graphic below, JNJ has outperformed the S&P 500 since that article was published. The stock's total return since 2015 has been pretty astounding. Who would have though a stock with so many headline issues would have returned more than 50% during the last 3.5 years?

Then, a couple of years later, I followed up that piece with a similar one, in January on 2017 shortly after adding to my position again at $111.81. I made similar arguments regarding fair value then when the stock was trading for ~16.8x TTM earnings. This piece was written at the start of the talc issues that are still ongoing today. JNJ hasn't outperformed the broader markets since this piece was published, though if you look at the total return figures, we're still talking about ~30% returns in a period of time that is less than three years. If my portfolio compounds at a high-single-digit rate over the long-term, I'll reach my financial goals well ahead of time. It's surprising to me that JNJ can produce such strong results in the face of so many significant headwinds. To me, this speaks volumes about the company's high quality and the power of fundamentals growth in the face of fickle sentiment.

JNJ's multiple has actually contracted a bit since this piece was published, yet the stock's performance is on par with SPY's. With that in mind, I think it's clear that any mean reversion would represent alpha out of this name, which is what I wouldn't be surprised to see in the short to medium term as the market realizes the valuation folly that it made here.

Valuation

We'll use that contraction discussion to transition into the stock's current valuation.

It's been a couple of days since JNJ's Q3 earnings report and the stock has popped a bit on the news. It wasn't all that long ago that JNJ shares were hovering in the $130 area, but today, they're up to $137. At these levels, we're looking at a TTM P/E ratio of ~16x and a forward P/E ratio of 15x.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Looking back 20 years, we see that JNJ's average TTM P/E ratio is ~18.5x. Using the past 10 years' worth of data, we see the stock's average TTM P/E ratio is 15.5x. To me, it makes a bit more sense to use the 20-year data because the 10-year data is weighed down by the post-Great Recession years when JNJ traded in the 12-13x range. From 2008 to 2013, JNJ traded below 15x earnings, yet this is the only period of time in the past couple of decades that we've seen multiples on these shares so low.

It is worth noting that JNJ's growth rate in the second decade of the new millennia has been much slower than it was during the first. From 2000 to 2009, JNJ posted double-digit growth in 8 out of 10 years. However, from 2010 to 2019, JNJ posted double-digit EPS growth just once. In recent years, there has been a slight uptick in growth from the mid single digits to the high single digits, and then in 2018, to the double-digit mark. But, right now, it appears that JNJ's 2019 EPS growth will be in the mid-single digits and analysts are predicting similar growth rates in 2020 and 2021.

I think the slowing growth that we've seen during the last decade should result in a slightly below-average premium being placed on shares. To me, a 16x TTM multiple is probably where fair value lies when it comes to JNJ in 2019. JNJ's reported EPS during the TTM is $8.77. That means that my fair value estimate is $140.32 (for the sake of simplicity, I'll simply round down to $140).

The current share price is hovering just below this target. In other words, I don't think investors who buy shares of JNJ today are receiving a very wide margin of safety, but I also don't think it's completely necessary to lock in significant discounts when you're looking at blue chips like JNJ. The practice of buying best-in-breed name at fair value and holding them over the long-term is a proven method of success in the markets.

Sure, I'd rather buy stocks when they're cheap. And, since I personally already own a slightly overweight position of JNJ, I'll be waiting for a wide margin of safety before really backing up the truck and adding to my position in a significant way to avoid excess single stock risk. But I was happy to add a few more shares to my portfolio in light of recent news, and I suspect other income-oriented investors may be interested in doing so themselves. In short, I think investors could do much worse than buying JNJ near fair value.

Q3 Earnings

Prior to the Q3 report my fair value estimate for JNJ was $130, but I'm happy to raise that target by $10 because of the strong quarterly results.

JNJ's Q3 revenues came in at $20.7b, up 1.9% y/y. Management noted that there was a negative currency impact during the quarter of 1.3%. U.S. sales growth came in at 1.2% and international sales growth was 2.6%. Management also concluded that excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and currency impacts, total operational sales would have been up 5.2% (3.5% in the U.S. and 7.3% outside of the U.S.).

On a GAAP basis, net earnings during the quarter came in at $4.8b, representing diluted earnings per share of $1.81. Diluted EPS during Q3 of 2018 came in at $1.44, representing 25.7% y/y growth.

However, I tend to focus on non-GAAP reporting, especially when it comes to these large-cap names that tend to make constant M&A moves and have wide coverage by the analyst community. JNJ's Q3 non-GAAP EPS came in at $2.12, up 3.4% compared to the $2.05 non-GAAP EPS figure that JNJ posted in Q3 of last year.

Source: Q3 ER Slide Show, Page 6

As you can see on the graphic above, taken from one of JNJ's Q3 earnings report slides, the company's revenue pie continues to be well balanced. This is another attractive aspect of this company. I like the fact that JNJ's eggs are not all in one basket. As you can see in the images below, the company's segments are also well diversified internally.

Source: Q3 ER Slide Show, Page 9

Source: Q3 ER Slide Show, Page 10

Source: Q3 ER Slide Show, Page 11

I've been covering the stock for roughly eight years now, and over that period of time, I've seen different operating segments shine. One quarter, the pharmaceuticals may be posting most of the growth, yet a couple of quarters later, you might see the devices or the consumer goods shouldering more of the load. In the big-pharma/bio-pharma space, where patent cliffs can represent scary headwinds to portfolio growth, it gives me peace of mind knowing that JNJ's sales/cash flows are so well diversified.

Low-single-digit revenue growth and EPS growth isn't exactly anything to be excited about, but it is essentially in line with analyst expectations for this year. I also think it bears mentioning that even though JNJ's growth rate has slowed a bit over the last decade or so, the company continues to be about as reliable as they come when it comes to producing bottom-line growth. On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, you'll see the JNJ hasn't posted a negative EPS growth year since the turn of the new millennia. That's a fantastic feat and it doesn't appear that the streak is going to end anytime soon.

Dividend

It's this reliable EPS growth that enables this company to produce regular dividend growth. As previously mentioned, JNJ offers a 2.8% dividend yield. That's impressive in a market where U.S. bond yields are much lower. Yet, it's not JNJ's yield that has driven investors into the name over the years; it's the reliable annual dividend growth.

JNJ has an annual dividend increase streak of 57 years. The company's 10-year, 5-year, and 3-year dividend growth rates are 7.0%, 6.4%, and 6.3%, respectively. The company's most recent dividend increase was 5.6%. The DGR has slowed down in the face of slowing EPS growth and rising fears associated with litigation penalties, yet at the end of the day, there is nothing wrong with a 2.8% yield growing at a 5-7% clip year in and year out.

To me, JNJ's reliable bottom-line growth and dividend growth results make it a prime candidate for investors looking for a defensive, income-oriented position. Can you find higher yields? Sure. Can you find better dividend growth prospects? Yes. Heck, you can even find names with higher yields and better dividend growth prospects. But it's difficult to find a company with a better pedigree, a stronger balance sheet, and such defensive cash flows. To me, an investment in JNJ isn't about generating the absolute best growth and/or short-term results, but as the company has proven over and over again, a long-term investment in this company's stock has the potential to generate significant wealth for patient investors over the long-term.

Conclusion

Lastly, I want to note that in the last couple of days, news has come out regarding JNJ's court room issues that appear to be bullish to me. On October 15th, the company won a case, overturning a $110m talc verdict by a Virginia woman in a Missouri court room on grounds set by prior precedent starting that out of state residents cannot sue within the state of Missouri. Analysts believe that this ruling may significantly reduce the number of talc-related cases that the company will face. In a statement, JNJ pointed out that the company has won all four appeals that it has made against negative talc rulings. While the door certainly isn't shut on this issue, this news certainly bodes well for the company and its potential legal liability in the talc arena.

Then, early on Thursday morning news broke that JNJ has offered to settle its opioid liabilities for $4b. This is below the $5b-10b estimate that analysts had previously come out with for the company's likely opioid risk. I know that certain investors expected JNJ to fight this one to the end, but at the end of the day, a $4b penalty for a company with a AAA-rated balance sheet ($17.9b in cash and marketable securities, $29.2b in net, and $11.3 in net debt) and that has produced more than $18b in free cash flows during the last year isn't going to be the end of the world. Closing the door on the opioid issue will remove a significant question market facing the company and help sentiment to turn. This settlement deal hasn't been completed yet, but it's a step in the right direction, in my opinion.

So, with fewer question markets surrounding the stock and another quarter of fine data in the books, I feel comfortable raising my fair value estimate from $130 to $140. JNJ has been generating significant wealth for its shareholders for decades and decades, and I don't think this trend is going to end anytime soon.

In closing, I want to note that while the title says, "buy Johnson & Johnson," I'm not actually making a recommendation for anyone else to do so. This is just what I told myself before making a recent purchase. I say this, because I'm not a professional financial adviser and what works best for me and my financial situation may not be in anyone else's best interests.

