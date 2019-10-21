Roots: Near-Term Challenges Continue, But Shares Are Very Attractive Now

The company will continue to face near-term challenges due to soft sales in Asia, and operating adjustments in its new distribution centre.

Investment Thesis

Roots (OTC:RROTF) delivered another poor quarter with gross margin contraction and declining comparable sales growth. Looking forward, we believe its new distribution centre will help it achieve better operating efficiency in the medium to long-term. However, the transition has not been smooth in the past few months. We believe there may also be some underlying issues in its business. Although Roots appears to be undervalued, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Roots reported another disappointing quarter in Q2 2019 with declining comparable sales growth. As can be seen from the chart below, its comparable sales declined by 2.9% year over year.

In addition, its gross margin declined considerably from 55.1% in Q2 2018 to only 50.3% in Q2 2019 (see table below). Apparently, the company had to apply deeper discount in the quarter to clear its inventories in order to transition from its legacy distribution center to a new one. As a result, its diluted loss per share increased to C$0.23 per share in Q2 2019. Adjusted EBITDA also fell into negative territory. As can be seen from the table, it delivered a negative adjusted EBITDA of C$4.4 million.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

There are several items that will continue to impact Roots’ business in the near and medium term:

Reduction of international partner stores is not a positive sign

While we see a significant increase in international sales to Roots’ partners outside of North America (about 13.6% growth), this was primarily driven by earlier delivery of certain orders that were initially planned for Q3 2019. The reality is that the gross profit of its international business only increased by 2.2%. This was driven by higher mix of wholesale sales. We actually think sales to Roots’ partners will decline in Q3 2019 due to shrinking international store counts. As can be seen from the table below, total partner stores in Q2 2019 declined to 150 stores from 155 stores in Q1 2019. The decline was primarily due to a declining store count in China. Looking forward, we think the deceleration of China’s economic growth rate will continue to impact Roots’ sales growth in China. Sales in Hong Kong may remain weak due to continual protest in Hong Kong. While Taiwan’s economy remains stable, Roots already has a high exposure to Taiwan. Roots has 115 partner-operated stores in the country. This number is comparable to Root’s 121 stores in Canada. This is about 195 thousand people per store in Taiwan. In Canada, the number is about 314 thousand people per store. Therefore, we see limited growth opportunities in Taiwan.

Q1 18 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 19 Q2 Taiwan 109 112 115 117 115 115 China 27 27 33 37 39 34 Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 1 1 Total 136 139 148 154 155 150

Possibility of brand weakness

Roots has faced several issues in the past year such as warmer than expected weather, snowstorm, clearance of its inventory, etc. While these issues appear to be non-recurring, it is possible that there may be some underlying issues that are difficult to assess. Perhaps, consumer now favor other brands than Roots. This brand weakness may be another reason why its same store sales declined in Q2 2019. To increase its brand awareness, the company may need to invest heavily in marketing. This may further reduce its operating margin.

Transition to its new distribution center appears to be more challenging than initially anticipated

The transition from Roots’ legacy distribution centre to a new one appears to be more challenging than management anticipated. Numerous issues include higher distribution costs and SG&A expenses, and delays in the flow of products to stores. These issues may persist in Q3 2019 as the company continues to tweak the operation in the new distribution centre.

Valuation Analysis

Earlier in the year, Roots believes it will achieve adjusted EBITDA of about C$46 ~ C$50 million in its fiscal 2019. Management now admits that the actual number will be much lower than they had anticipated earlier in the year. We estimate its adjusted EBITDA to be about C$35 million in 2019 and will improve to C$43 million in 2020. Its 2019 EPS and 2020 EPS are expected to be about C$0.28 and C$0.40 per share respectively. Therefore, its 2019 and 2020 P/E ratios are about 7.25x and 5.08x respectively. If Roots can resume growth, we think investors may give it a higher valuation than its current valuation. It is possible that its P/E ratio will return to 10x. Using this valuation, its 2020 price target is about C$4 per share. This is about 97% higher than its current share price of C$2.03 per share.

Risks and Challenges

Weather conditions

Roots’ revenue can be impacted by weather condition. In fact, this has happened twice in 2018. First, the unusually cold and icy weather in Eastern Canada back in April 2018 has resulted in a significant decline in its sales. Second, the unusually warm September weather last year also caused a slowdown to its promotion in the autumn.

New product introductions

Roots needs to introduce new products every year in order to attract customers to buy its products. However, some of its new designs may fail to attract customers. This may negatively impact its sales.

Macroeconomic risk

A weak economy may result in a deterioration in consumer confidence. This will impact Roots’ revenue negatively.

Investor Takeaway

Despite the fact that its shares are significantly undervalued, we think Roots remain a show me story. Management needs to deliver its guidance in order to regain investor confidence. There are also many uncertainties in its business as discussed in our article. Therefore, we think this stock is only suitable for investors willing to take on high risks.

