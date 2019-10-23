Smoking Out The Altria Bull Case (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published yesterday on Altria (MO). We hope you enjoy it.

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week's Behind The Idea jump right into the long case for beloved dividend company and a notorious corporate name, Altria, ticker symbol MO. Speak with Atlas Research about his bull case for Altria as a stock that will beat the S&P 500 in the years to come. There are the recent concerns around vaping, the breakup of the Philip Morris merger and the ESG angles and squeamishness around owning a tobacco stock. Depending on your predilection that’s either a recipe to stay away or the very reason to buy. Atlas is on the long side and makes the case as we grill him on this week's Behind The Idea.

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

Mike Taylor: Welcome to Behind The Idea. I’m Mike Taylor.

DS: And I’m Daniel Shvartsman.

MT: Today, we are welcoming Seeking Alpha author Atlas Research to discuss his recent Seeking Alpha PRO Plus top idea on Altria, ticker symbol MO. Atlas Research takes spheres of regulatory crackdown on vaping are overblown and that Altria is actually in a win-win position with respect to nicotine products. Meanwhile, the stock is really cheap. Before we get to the conversation Behind The Idea is the Podcast that looks at ideas from the Seeking Alpha Ecosystem to find out what makes great investment analysis work.

I have no positions in MO, Daniel does not either, and Atlas Research is long this stock, as well as Range Resources, which may come up in our conversation. As always, nothing on this Podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. Finally, Behind The Idea is brought to you by Seeking Alpha PRO Plus. PRO Plus subscribers got an early look at Atlas Research's top idea and they get a lot of alerts and exclusives on Seeking Alpha’s best research offerings. To find out more, go to seekingalpha.com/proplus. That’s seekingalpha.com/proplus. With that, welcome Atlas.

Atlas Research: Thanks. Thanks for having me. Appreciate it guys.

MT: Yes. It’s great to have you. You know, you might say that Atlas didn’t shrug about Altria. You have a pretty high conviction about them. You have some conviction here. Before we get into some of our questions, can you just give us a quick recap of the general idea.

AR: Yes. So, there’s actually a few things going on with the stock. If you look at the chart of the last couple of years the real peak was in mid-2017 and that was, you know there’s a couple of things. That first peak where the stock sold off, I think it was July or June 27 was the exact date because that was when the former FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb first came out with this idea of shifting the regulatory sort of agenda towards cracking down on cigarettes and opening up the window for vaping. And at the time Altria was a minuscule player in the vaping space and the idea, I think the big concern in the marketplace back then was this idea of a nicotine cap on the, you know on traditional tobacco products, and I would have obviously – if you take away nicotine the tobacco industry basically doesn't exist.

I mean, that is what they are in the business of providing as nicotine. And so the stock peaked back then and then the big decline more recently has come after Altria purchased a stake in Juul to try to kind of captured this new vaping trend that the FDA themselves kind of opened up with this new regulatory regime back in mid-2017, and admittedly I think Altria way overpaid for Juul, but we can dispute that based on whatever growth projections you might have for the space and for Juul in particular, but that wasn't a necessarily, I mean the stock initially sold off on that acquisition because I think everyone could tell, I think they value the company at something like 40 times earnings or 20 times sales I think was the metric. So, since then the stock started to recover because obviously Juul is becoming a dominant player vaping and there is upside from that acquisition assuming you recovered from the overprice that they paid for it. And then more recently there has been a big backlash against vaping.

So, the FDA has kind of reversed and policymakers across the spectrum state governors even Pres Trump has now come out and there is two main things people are concerned about, which is one this recent epidemic of long illnesses that no one really knows what it’s tied to yet, but there is – it is implicating the traditional nicotine vaping products is getting caught up in that headline fear that people think these are most dangerous than the previously thought. And then the second big problem is, more and more teenagers are using vaping products and I think the vaping rate among high school students has doubled in just the last two years.

So, for these two reasons, basically regulators are now really cracking down the space and there is fears of an outright ban possibly or even just cracking on flavors. So, Altria has been under pressure because they just paid 12.6 billion for their Juul stake that are extreme valuation and now looks like that’s going to written down significantly, I think. And so, there is just a lot of headline fear associated with a vaping that’s pushed the stock down over the last six months or so.

MT: Okay. So, but you are a bull on the stock, which means that I guess you think that some of the fear is overblown, what’s the sort of forward look here?

AR: Yes. So, the bottom line for me is, regardless of what happens with vaping, the traditional tobacco business is probably going to benefit from any crackdown that they do impose on vaping because nicotine as you probably know is one of the most addictive chemicals out there and so you’ve now got millions of Americans, some of a proportion of whom vape exclusively and then another proportion use both cigarettes and vaping.

So, from my perspective, and that’s what the article is about, was if you just look at the core cigarette business and you evaluate anywhere close to, if you assume that they can just maintain the historical rate of profitability growth on that business, I think the valuation of the core tobacco business right now is compelling, and if you assume nothing from Juul. And you know, you can take the vaping regulations in one or two directions, either the regulators completely crackdown, and there’s just an outright ban and the vaping industry dies, which in my view is an Altria investor, purely from the economics. I think that is the best-case scenario long-term for shareholders because that’s just going to create decades of additional profit runway for this company just for the traditional tobacco business.

The second alternative is they do a harsh regulatory crackdown, but they allow the industry to exist and I think in that case Altria still wins because – and there is various reasons that I’ve discussed in the article, but I think Altria and Juul would thrive in a harsh regulatory environment. For one, they already own 75% of the market and any additional regulations, the rest of the market is kind of fragmented there is one other big player, which is owned by British American tobacco, and the rest are just a smattering of small mom and pop operators just making one or two shops making may be a couple hundred thousand dollars a year in profits, and the cost of these regulations are going to put probably 99% of those small businesses just out of business because they are not going to be able to afford just the basic regulatory requirements that I think are coming. So, in my view, you have two scenarios where regulations go with vaping and either one, I think Altria comes out on top.

MT: So, one thing that struck us about this was, kind of, this feels like a classic value setup where stock sells off big on fears about recent things in the news and in this case, Altria is selling off on kind of fears around Juul and vaping and all of that. Does that concern you in any way that this just sort of seems like such an obvious value story, is it possible that you are just missing something and the market has been right about this? I say this as someone who feels like or have gotten burned on low PE long positions more often than I have succeeded lately?

AR: Oh! yes. I think, I am definitely [indiscernible] with you where I have been burnt myself most notably Range Resources (RRC) and the entire oil and gas sector has appeared cheap for the last 18 months and it does nothing, but just go down day after day. So, yes, there is always a possibility that I'm wrong. I start every investment thesis assuming I’m probably wrong, but I think the difference…

MT: Nice.

AR: Yes. I mean, I think you have to if you have been in this game long enough and you have been burned enough times you have to always be worried about the markets. I think the market is mostly efficient most of the time, but in my view, there is this idea out there that value investing is dead or there is all these value stocks that are not going up in value like energy for example, retailers, and consumer packaged goods companies and other two sectors that come to mind, but I think the big difference between a lot of the so-called value stocks in the market today in Altria is, if you look at most of the low PE stocks, most of them, at least the ones that I have looked at, and I am always searching for value stocks. So, I look at everything I can that seems cheap. I think those companies are all facing fundamental business headwinds that have lowered their return on capital, lowered their profit margins, but in the case of Altria, you have a core business that’s extremely profitable, extremely capital efficient, very generous shareholder return program, and the reason why I’m so sort of excited about this particular idea is because none of that has changed in this example. The underlying business, and the funny thing about all the headlines that have come out over the last six weeks or so about vaping and all the fears of, is Altria going to cut the dividend, are they going to write down the Juul stake, all these fears that are swirling in, I think are pushing the stock down. You know, quietly in the background management has come out and not only raised the dividend, but also upped their 2019 earnings guidance. And I just think that speaks to the fact that in this particular case you have a lot of fear associated with the future of vaping, but the core business has never been in my opinion more profitable and more undervalued at the same time. And management is guiding towards ongoing profit growth just from the underlying tobacco business and that’s why I think investors can basically just forget about Juul, assume a worst-case scenario where they just write-off the whole stake, which would be unfortunate, but even in that kind of catastrophic scenario you still have a terrific business model that I think is extremely undervalued based on the current assuming there is no deterioration in the core underlying tobacco business is the big caveat there.

DS: Atlas question for you, just quickly trying to again sort of probe what might else be working, has Altria or Juul been implicated at all with any of the recent reported deaths or any of the issues that people are having, health issues, is there any risks that you’ve seen as far as exposure, liability risk that could like, when we are trying because you’ve made a – there is a compelling case here for the market cap has dropped even more than their Juul stakes worth and so even if that goes to zero they are fine, but is there any risk of added liabilities or anything that you’ve been able to find?

MT: Yes. Maybe Juul is worth less than zero.

AR: Yes. That is definitely a possibility for sure. As far as I know, and there is the CDCs, which is the centers for disease control which is kind of leading this investigation, they haven't released a ton of details. They keep coming out with new updates on like the number of injuries and some really high level statistics about, I think the latest I saw was 70% of the people that they’ve looked at with these illnesses were [vaping THD products] and then I guess a small minority, somewhere in there, there is people that are doing vaping and nicotine and then a small minority is just pure nicotine vapors. And they made a point and Altria has also come out and kind of said this that none of these illnesses have leaked exclusively to Juul and I actually don't think that any of them have been linked to any specific branded product at all. I think it’s just, they are not really implicating anyone yet, but that could happen and it could come out. I'm just personally not too worried about it because Juul has been [indiscernible] products for the last, I don't know 3.5 years and when you have this kind of, like, there is people are thinking [indiscernible]. There is a possibility that it turns out 10 or 15 or 20 years from now we find out that these vaping products are causing long term illnesses like cancer and stuff like that. That’s always a possibility, but in terms of like an acute outbreak that’s more often than not linked to – and the fact that these guys have been – people have been smoking these things for the last 3.5 years, 4 years with no issues and they are also being sold overseas without any major outbreak. So, a kind of – you add it all up and it looks like the proximate cause or some sort of contamination, somebody may be black market products or cutting them down with filler products like I talked about in the article, the Vitamin Oils, you just kind of look at all the scope of the evidence, it looks like it is an acute outbreak linked to some kind of contaminated or whatever you want to describe it as, people cutting down the pure products. Yes, that is a possibility and maybe we do find out that Juul is responsible for some of these [indiscernible], but just the weight of the evidence isn't kind of pointing in that direction based on what we know now.

DS: Okay. So, another sort of, again just trying to stress test a lot of these different things. Another thing that came up is, recently is that the merger with Philip Morris was called off and I'm just curious how much, trying to think through other explanations, how much does that matter to your thesis of, I mean obviously it is off the table, does that set a sign of anything? Is that inevitable that that was going to fall apart or does that have a factor here in terms of the discounts to fair value and anything that might cause it to reach that fair value going forward?

AR: Yes. I think some people were hopeful that there will kind of be a nice bid, although I think the reports were that it was a no premium take out. So, I'm actually kind of happy that that bid didn't go through because if it would have been – based on when the reports came out, I think there was, they were talking about not premium over the last 30 days of the average price, which I think was around like $48 at the time. I don't know exactly, you know no one is going to really know for sure what discussions went on behind the scenes and may be does that indicate there is something more fundamentally wrong with Altria’s business model, but personally, as long as we continue to see the underlying earnings of the tobacco business continued to do well, which they are, I would prefer not to be involved with Philip Morris merger because I think that, I personally think Altria has the better business model. They are participating in a market, which as I described in the article, they are really have no fears of competition on the core tobacco business, and then now with the Juul stake, I don't think they have much to fear in the way of vaping competition. They are sort of perfectly positioned and there is just terrific oligopoly of tobacco business in the domestic U.S., which requires very minimal CapEx. It is a high margin steady – their market share is almost guaranteed; it hasn’t budgeted more than 2% to 3% in the last 20 years. Whereas Philip Morris is also a great company, but their model of overseas expansion hasn’t for once spending more money on investments trying to grow the market trying to compete against competitors and these other emerging markets that there are no barriers to entry. I mean it’s really not rocket science to come up with a cigarette and you know it’s – the design hasn't changed in the last 30 years and so Philip Morris is competing against all these potential, you know they have to guard market share they have to invest and it is a less capital efficient business, and I think that’s why Altria has not only generated high returns, but has kind of had a higher multiple associated with it for the last 10 years or 15 years before all this vaping stuff happened. And going forward, I would much rather just own Altria. I don’t want to get involved with this big high investment, international, tobacco business where it is – maybe there is more growth there, but it is also a less profitable business in my opinion.

MT: One thing that we are sort of circling around here is the idea of ESG investing and also just for me personally, I look at this stock and I think about all the social externalities imposed on the world by Altria and, you know smoking is bad for you and it’s addictive and all those stuff. What’s your take on owning shares in a company that profits from so much addiction and misery?

AR: Well I think, I mean that’s a fair question and it’s a fair criticism at the actual business model, which no one is going to deny that it’s, you know tobacco companies are associated with a lot of disease death, misery probably in a lot of cases, but I think the bottom line is, we live in a society that’s supposedly free. People have the choice to make these purchases to buy cigarettes. I’m not a routine smoker, but I have occasionally smoked cigarettes and I personally enjoy them. That’s not to say everyone should or it’s not to say that addiction is a terrible thing, but as long as we’re living in a free society, and we're going to allow people to make these choices, I don't think people should shy away from investing in the companies that provide these services, especially when, you know, I think the industry is moving towards a less harmful model and whether it is vaping or the new Philip Morris IQOS device. I think that maybe there is a future where we can talk about consuming nicotine in a not so dangerous way and maybe there is a way to eventually get to a point where it becomes like caffeine where it’s really not, I mean the studies on nicotine itself is a pure chemical, don't indicate the same anywhere near the same level of disease and death that’s created from just smoking physical tobacco leaves, which most of that disease is caused by all of the biproducts. I think there is 7,000 biproducts created from lighting the – physically lighting the tobacco on fire.

So, I guess the long-winded answer is, I think that yes, there are problems with the business model, but a, I think we’re moving in a direction where we might find out one day that there is a way to consume nicotine and it’s a positive chemical because there are a lot of positive nootropic properties of the nicotine chemical, I don't necessarily see the problem with investing in a company that is supplying what free citizens in a free country are choosing to consume necessarily.

MT: Yes, okay. So, from the ethical perspective that’s one thing. Another thing that kind of bounces around my head as I'm going through my life in the world is just the concept of addiction, more broadly there is a perception out there and I think there may even be studies to support that, you know, social media and a lot of – use of mobile phones, and all this other stuff is addictive and it almost seems like, we’ve moved into a phase where business models are sort of more openly hinged, it’s almost more desirable to have business models that are kind of predicated on some sort of form of user addiction. I wonder if that investment theme poses, again the opportunity there is really obvious, right, because you have lots of demand for whatever product or service the business is providing. I wonder if there is ever a turning point around addiction driven business models that possess a longer-term risk, whether we figure out ways to treat or prevent addiction in such a way that it is harmful to companies like Altria and therefore their shareholders. So, not just the ethical perspective, which is one thing, but also just like, the long-term risk is there a state of the world where we kind of transcend addition? I understand that this is a very abstract question by the way.

AR: I mean, yes, I would love to believe that, you know, we can work to some sort of society where, you know, people don't suffer from, I think, addiction is sort of a mental illness and just – I lump it together with all of the other potential mental illnesses that, you know, human beings are naturally susceptible to. I don't know if there's an answer to that necessarily. I mean I would love think we could move society in a direction that way, but at the same time, the idea that – I think if we naturally move that – so if people just decided to stop smoking cigarettes or to stop vaping or to stop gambling or drinking or whatever it is, yes, that would be great for society. But at the same time, if we pursue, you know, sort of a government forced direction where we start cracking down on businesses because, you know, we believe that they are harmful to people. I don't know if I want to live in that society either where it’s, you know, we’re being forced against doing things that we would otherwise naturally choose to do in a free society.

So, yes, if the world moved away from addiction that would be wonderful. I just – I think that the human brain, you know, hasn't really changed much in the last hundred thousand years, not – I don't necessarily think we’re going to move freely in that direction and I – I'm more concerned about this idea that people want to put forth government policies to crack down on things like that. That almost to me is a worst society to live in where you don't have free choice and you’re kind of mandated to live a virtuous life. I think we’ve tried various policies in the last hundred years, namely prohibition to kind of force people to live a more proper life, and that – it usually always backfires in one way or another and I think it's until the human mind changes, I don't necessarily see us naturally moving away from the kinds of things that – you know, for better or worse we choose to do it, you know under our free will. So, I guess I'm not too optimistic that we’re going to move freely in that direction I guess is the short answer.

MT: Got it, okay. Before we sound too much like we’ve been vaping ourselves, we can get to – so I think that segues into a little bit more concrete. One of the things I liked about your article was sort of the discussion of what happened in the 1990s and how regulation and government intervention actually perversely marked to dig opportunity for Altria and I guess a similar structure maybe playing out now. So, can you talk a little bit about how potentially regulators might actually provide tailwinds for Altria?

AR: Yes, exactly. I mean if anyone – you know I think this is where we – you get – you could go down the conspiracy route with really what happened between Big Tobacco and big government in the 1990s where…

MT: Vaping a guy. Watch out, conspiracy theories.

AR: Alright. Well, I purposely tried to avoid going on that path in the article, so hopefully I can avoid that this time. But I mean if you just look at the structure of the agreement that they put in place, it's clear that not only did the government set the stage for the Big Tobacco to thrive by – and if anyone is curious about the MSA agreement, the key clause in there was that every tobacco seller, as of 1997, was basically forced to pay out these things called damages, which for – you know, they are on the order of tens of billions of dollars per year. I think its Altria’s single biggest cost of doing business. They basically put it into cost of sales, but they do break it out in the 10-K, how much they’re actually paying and it’s over $2 billion a year just going to governments for these damages’ payments. And so, it's – what they – the way they structured it was, it wasn't based on any analysis of public health costs, which – that was the whole justification for the crackdown was that these companies were causing – escalating cost to the public health, so they should pay for it, right? But the payment structure was not based on, you know, how many people got cancer, what it’s going to cost us to treat them, all that kind of thing. It was just based on what your market share is currently, and if your market share happens to fall below the 1997 level, then your damages – one of your biggest cost of doing business is going to shrink at a faster rate than your market share loss. So, the effect of that is, is that the Big Four tobacco companies had a government-sponsored guaranteed sort of protection against their business, and any competitor that wanted to enter would have to face these onerous payments to be set aside for 25 years in escrow, which, you know, all we deal with as an investor is a time value of money. As you can just imagine, you know, having to set aside a big chunk of your cost into an escrow account for 25 years and not have access to it. Or the alternative would be, you could avoid that by signing on to the agreement with the Big Four tobacco companies, but then, you can only increase your market share up to, I think it was 125% of the 1997 level, and on 1997 levels, the Big Four owned about 99% of the market.

So, the mechanics were that the government structured sort of this protective industry and its proven out over time that, you know, none of the big tobacco companies have lost any meaningful market share, meanwhile they've been allowed to basically increase prices, you know, freely almost every year for the last 15 years. And in the flipside of that was the state governments got all this money with no strings attached, you know, as to how they were going to spend it. So, you fast-forward 20 years and we find out now with all the data that's come in that states have reaped billions of dollars of basically tax revenue because it wasn't mandate that they spent it on public health or tobacco prevention. A lot of the money just went to plug state budgets, to fund pet projects.

So, you’ve kind of got this, you know, cozy relationship between Big Tobacco and big government where they’re both profiting basically on the back of the average cigarette smoker, and you know, I'm sure there's not a lot of people who have a ton of sympathy for the average, you know, smoker in society. But that's kind of the way the agreement worked out and I think that's a big reason why there's a lot of incentives to prevent that money from going away, and that would be going on the conspiracy path. So, I’ll kind of cut myself short on that one.

DS: Going at this from another angle to – or just again I’m trying to understand what's going on here. What I want to ask you, we’ve kind of talked about how – and in your – I think [implicit] in your article is that if vaping being sticks around, regulations might actually beat – again also play out to Altria’s benefit as an incumbent to some degree via Juul, but I’m also curious about cannabis here, how does this fit in? It was – it didn’t come up in your article, but what I’m curious about is potentially is this an opportunity? Is it a threat? When you look at a chart of Altria’s PE ratio and there could be some wonkiness here in terms of the – what’s, you know, one-time expense to whatever else, but it's actually still a little bit higher than it's been in the last three years, and it seems like that might have been a – I don’t know if that was related to the vaping exposure would have rouse. I’m just curious if do you think there’s a threat working from cannabis or if conversely that's an industry that they can get into that will expand their – you know as a smoking company, I guess more broadly, I’m just – so is that at all factor into what you're doing here?

AR: Yes. I think that's one of those things that’s – it's highly speculative. I mean, Altria has gotten their leg in the door and the industry with their Cronos investment last year. But at this point, it’s just – I think it’s just way too early in the game. I mean we really don't know, a, if or when – I think legalization is probably coming to the U.S., but it's really hard to tell when and what it’s going to look like, and I'm hesitant to really project. I think that's potential upside long term for Altria. I don't see how it's a threat necessarily because, again, for me, the big value anchor for this company is just the core tobacco business, and, yes, I think they have upside from cannabis. It's really hard for me to – I mean when it comes to that, it's – we’re talk about a – you know again it's a commoditized product and, you know, will Altria be the company that develops the next powerhouse cannabis brand? I think maybe, but for me, it's just – I can't really factor that in because it’s such a huge unknown. I think that it will be years before we can even start potentially modeling that in anywhere in the kind of earnings expectations, but I don't see that as a threat necessarily. I just see that as maybe potential upside long term.

MT: I’d also just add – this triggered my own thoughts and my own personal experience as someone who’s had both cannabis and nicotine that cannabis is not a substitute for nicotine for someone who's a real smoker, you want the nicotine, I think so.

AR: Yes.

MT: Just from a kind of substitutability perspective I think there are sort of distinct chemical needs or in the case of cannabis maybe – I don’t know they’re distinct chemicals …

DS: As Mike pointed out...

AR: I would agree.

DS: …before the podcast a lot. If I ask any questions here, I’m kind of telling on myself as far as my…sector expertise is quite well on this front. So…

MT: You're not the expert on cigarettes.

DS: Except through my father I guess. I can – I have some experience there, but that’s – so, yes.

MT: Yes. Congratulations to him for laying off the cigarettes. I also am proud to say that I had not had a cigarette since for 2.5 months, so, yes. Listeners out there, it’s possible if you want to quit. Atlas, on the other hand, I'll just read a passage from your article real quick, and I'm quoting now:

“As a brief aside, I'm not a regular smoker, but I went ahead and smoked an entire pack of Marlboro 27s, followed by the mint flavored Juul and finally the tobacco flavored Juul (the sacrifices I make in the name of financial research!)”.

So, was that all in one sitting? And if so, are you okay? How's your heart feeling now?

AR: No, I wasn't. It was spaced out over, I’d say, a couple of weeks. So, I think I’m still upright as of current time.

MT: It’s a deeply researched article, but maybe if you’re fueled by that much nicotine, you could can get it all done in like 48-hour period.

AR: Yes, it really helps. I think – just chain smoking as I’m furiously typing away my keyboard.

MT: Yes.

AR: It was – they do say that.

MT: The conspiracy theories.

AR: Yes. I think, you know, that theme kind of works, I guess. Yes, they say that nicotine has really high nootropic properties, so – and I believe too. So, I will say that it definitely helps in there and it probably is the reason why this article turned into 5,000 words and I originally it would be maybe a thousand words, so I’ll blame the nicotine on that one.

MT: So, sticking with the premise that nicotine is good and a good anchor for the business, we were curious about the economics of vaping versus tobacco cigarettes and we’re not really familiar with any differences in kind of margins or how the operations might be distinct from one another. My guess would just be that tobacco cigarettes are – have better gross margins, but then I think about the in-store experience of buying vaping products and I’m no longer really sure. It seems like they're priced similarly with similar pricing power, but I wonder what your perspective is on the sort of differences to the extent that there are any between vaping and tobacco in terms of – from the sort of shareholder business perspective?

AR: Yes, I think so. We don't know exactly what the vaping margins are because, you know, Juul is still a private company, but there is a report that was released, I think, by Axios was the one who reported originally that Juul currently has, I think, 70% EBITDA margins on their vaping business. And so, that would be significantly – I mean that's – it's definitely higher than traditional tobacco and I think one of the big things is that they don't have the MSA payments associated with their product, right. So, if you – when you buy a pack of cigarettes, I forget these …

MT: That’s interesting.

AR: Yes, that is one of the competitive advantages because someone I think has – I’m not sure where this data came from, but basically like one Juul pod of the 5% nicotine concentration is roughly equivalent to a pack cigarettes, but the national average pack of cigarettes is approaching $7 now and a big chunk that is both excise taxes and MSA payments whereas you can buy one Juul pod for $5 today. So, I think a big part of, you know, the appeal to vaping is it's actually cheaper for the consumer, and especially, if you kind of – I think you can do it even cheaper and people are by, you know, doing your own. They have these things called open source vaping products where you have your little device and you can, you know, manually top off your – and I think people are even making their own mixtures with – you know it's kind of a dangerous think because nicotine is actually a toxic chemical if you come into direct contact with it. But, you know, because of…

MT: Unlike putting it in your lungs.

AR: Yes. Well, I think it's acutely toxic if you happen to touch too much of it. I don't know the exact details, but…

MT: Right, if it’s concentrated.

AR: Yes. So, I guess the bottom line from a sort of shareholder perspective and I think you could, you know, if – because of – you know if you take 70% gross margins on Juul’s products and you extrapolate the historical growth rate, and I was kind of playing around the numbers, you could actually justify, you know, a hyper growth scenario, the valuation that Altria paid for it. But I think that, a, that growth rate is probably non-sustainable given the current regulatory backlash and you have retailers like Kroger's take them off the shelves now in Walmart. So, I think that growth rate is going to slow, but if they’re able to maintain those margins, it could be a highly profitable business in the future. But the second caveat is we’re most likely – my opinion is, you know, the states are going to lose a ton of money if there's a widespread shift from cigarettes to vaping and I think that's kind of this hidden – you could call it the hidden agenda. I don’t know if would go that far, some people have, but I think what you’re going to see is a move to – if vaping is allowed to exist, there’s going to be some heavy taxes and maybe even an MSA style damage payment associated with it and there might be a justification for it like, you know, we don't know what the current damages are, but you need to start setting aside some money to deal with it. Whatever they use to justify it, I think you’re going to see a move by regulators and by government, you know, state politicians to impose both higher taxes and some kind of potential damage equivalent so that vaping is eventually on par with cigarettes in terms of how much actual sort of tax revenue it generates. So, that's kind of my prediction. So, I think the margins are kind of up in the air, you know, at this point.

MT: Interesting. But there is a possibility for convergence there?

AR: I think so.

MT: So, I want to kind of put a final touch on this discussion with just a sort of higher-level question about the stock and the fundamentals of the business and valuation to sort of tie it all together. So, what's your higher-level pitch on the long-term business model for Altria and the valuation for the stock?

AR: Yes. So, I think the easiest way to think about the potential sort of return of Altria from current levels is just – I would just take the current – well, first I would think about what's the business capable of generating? And in my view, I think, a, right now the current dividend is solid. Even if they take a big write-down on Juul, I think, you know, on a worst-case scenario, they could – if they were had to, they could liquidate the Budweiser’s stake, which is they currently own about 10% of Budweiser, which is almost – and its approaching $20 billion in value. So, assuming that the dividend stays intact, which I think it probably will, and then assuming that the current underlying business whether it's tobacco whether there is some contribution from vaping, management, I think, right now is guiding for long-term earnings per share growth of between 7% to 9%, and I'll just be conservative when I say, I think long term, they could probably hit mid-single digits, so maybe 4% to 5% as a conservative target assuming for, you know, write-downs on Juul and whatever else might come, maybe some extra regulatory costs. So, if you just take the current 8% dividend add in – and the other big part of this thesis is management is committed to paying out a fixed 80% of earnings per share through the dividend, right. So, you can just – whatever your expectation is for EPS growth, you just scale that – scale the dividend growth alongside the growth in the EPS. So, I think if you take the current 8% dividend, add maybe 4% to 5% growth, then you should be able to compound it around, you know, 12% to 13% assuming that they can maintain 4% to 5% earnings growth going forward, and I think in today's equity market, opportunities like that are extremely rare, and that's why I’m particularly – this is one of my highest conviction ideas because I see that, you know, going forward, it seems like a 12% to 13% rate of return is pretty high probability for Altria.

MT: Yes, I like that. Daniel, got anything else for our friend Atlas Research here?

DS: No. I think it's – I mean this sounds to me like a classic beyond what Mike said about the classic case of a value story where a stock sells off and settle where multiple teams also like, you know for those who are interested in what a sin stock is, right. The PE is low due to the headlines and to the associations, but when you're starting from a lower price, you have – assuming other things are in order, you have higher expected returns over time. I mean is that sort of a fairway to summarize this?

AR: Yes. That's exactly how I would summarize it. And I think that, you know, people that are maybe frustrated that the share price is so low, I would just say that as – if your plan is to hold this kind of long-term and reinvest dividends, all things equal, you would prefer that the share price goes nowhere and you just get to compound those dividends over time. So, it's kind of my hope that the share price doesn't start, you know, ratcheting higher over time before they can start reinvesting dividends, buying back shares. I think the best thing that Altria investors can do is just forget the noise, even forget the share price, just look at, is the underlying business continuing to generate profit growth? And if it is, then just, you know, sit quietly and collect a higher rate of dividends over time and I think that’s the best strategy. It’s just don’t worry about the share price, focus on the business.

DS: It's funny how hard that is for us as investors because we’re all looking at what everybody else is doing. We’re always marking to market. We’re looking at what the S&P is doing, and, you know, your article argues that this going to outperform the S&P. But it's – and that's all real. It’s all like that opportunity cost of what else you could be doing, but at the same time, yes, if the stock is growing, if the company is growing, if the company's business prospects look promising and continue to play out in theory, that's all that matters, and I mean as well as did I pay a price that gives me a chance for a reasonable return over time? But, yes, like we get – if it doesn’t happen today, we get frustrated. So, I hear that.

AR: Yes, exactly. And so, I guess I should caveat when I say beat the S&P, I’m talking mostly about – I’m actually thinking more along the lines of the dividend growth, the total return stream, and I probably should have specified that like I don't expect the share price necessarily to beat the S&P although that would – I guess that’ll be nice in a theory, but just on a total return basis alone.

DS: Right.

MT: Alright. Cigarettes, vaping, the youth – the vaping youth, no big deal. Atlas Research, I think this is a great article, a really fun idea and thank you very much for coming on and sharing it with us.

AR: Absolutely, thank you.

DS: Yes. Thank you so much Atlas.

MT: Alright. Alright, guys. Well, let’s end it there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Atlas Research is long MO and RRC. Mike Taylor and Daniel Shvartsman have no positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.