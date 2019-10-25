Domino's Pizza And The Short Delivery (Podcast Transcript)

While the 3rd-party food app aggregator effect is undeniable, it's unclear whether that is temporary and, more to the point, whether that is Domino's true problem.

Editors' Note: this is a transcript version of the episode of The Razor's Edge podcast that we published yesterday. We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: Welcome to the Razor's Edge. I'm Daniel Shvartsman and I'm joined by Seeking Alpha author Akram’s Razor. Each episode we take an investing idea or theme that Akram has been looking at for his personal investing as well as the Seeking Alpha marketplace service he runs, also called The Razor's Edge. We look at the ideas ourselves, stress test them, try to figure out what might go right or wrong, talk about what's been going on, and also about what the research analysis is that led Akram to his opinions. I share my thoughts, try to work out the whole picture. The idea is to share some current ideas, also get into the deep fundamental market research that can go into it.

This week's topic; Domino's Pizza, company reported a mixed earnings report this week, missing numbers but providing reassuring commentary on their earnings call that allowed them to recover ground. The stock ended up, up on the day. Domino’s been a big winner this decade. It's also had a target on its back from short sellers for a long time.

Akram recently wrote up a quick pitch for the short thesis on his service. And we're going to get into that thesis, what might make it attractive, why now versus other times and what's going on with the company?

Before we begin, quick disclaimer and disclosure. The Razor's Edge is a podcast on Seeking Alpha’s The Investing Edge channel. The views discussed belong to either Akram or me respectively. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice. We’ll disclose any positions in any stocks discussed at the end of the podcast, though upfront, I can say I don't have any positions in any stocks we plan to discuss and Akram is short Domino's Pizza.

We're recording this on October 11. The earnings report I'm referring to came out on October 8, so earlier this week.

Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

So, Akram, good morning.

Akram Razor: Good morning. How's is it going, Dan.

DS: It's going well, excited to talk about this. I think this is -- like I said it's been a story, I've seen short pitches at least for the last three or four years on Domino’s. It’s been sort of this monster. I want to jump right to this week. So I'll set the scene and then I want to hear your thoughts.

This week, the company reports, I guess it was Tuesday morning, same-store sales missed by a decent amount. They take their long-term projections down a full percentage point. But the stocks up 4.7%, I think on that day, and I think it's climbed more since then. So just what happened? Like what, how did we get there? How did that work out?

AR: I mean,so yeah, I guess starting point, you’re right, the short idea is this is not like original work for me. It was like a bit of a quick pitch. I mean, I have followed the company closely since probably from a short perspective thinking about doing it and I never really doing much with it since late 2016. So I think I put this pitch up like a few weeks ago, just because I've been doing a lot of like side work on the F&B space and was of the view that…

DS: What is the -- could you define that quickly, just I'm not familiar with that acronym, F&B?

AR: Food & beverage.

DS: Okay, great. Thanks.

AR: QSR or whatever, your McDonald's Burger King's, Domino's, Shake Shacks, Chipotle's whatever, Wingstop.

DS: Sure, okay sure. Great.

AR: So I kind of just laid it out, but no position, stock has come down like 20% before the earnings, advised everybody in the subscription service that I wasn't going to be in it going into earnings, because it's -- there's an element of it where like, fundamentally, things have started to go the wrong way for Domino's. But at the same time, like it's come off, but you've got like stuff in the F&B space that is just an astronomical valuation ranges right.

So you mean like Shake Shack trades at like 100 plus times operating income, Wingstop at -- McDonald's, Chipotle, Burger King, the restaurant brands is, they just been on fire. I mean it's not been a place to be short anything. And while McDonald's -- well Domino’s looks -- let's say appealing from a short side thesis in, let's say, over the next couple years. In the immediate term you're like well, kind of looks like a value stock next to the Shake Shack and Wingstop, right.

So there was that element to it, but I did short it after it reported and rallied, and I think that's like -- the reason I wasn't in it, I was just like, maybe this is setup for like less bad is good, right. So they reported. They missed on top and bottom line, and let's be clear, they took down the comp, but they were like very proactive in explaining it. So Domino's has had this like, US comps probably for the last seven years where it's like between 3% to 6%, and they always brush it right.

So they've averaged, I think something like 7.5% US comps since 2010. If you were someone who was like -- his most familiar memories of Domino’s was like ordering pizzas for 30 minutes or less in the late 80s and 90s, okay. I mean, it's been staggering how well they have comped domestically. It's like a new brand.

So management's explanation was like, look, this has been a three to five year goal. We took this down, not reactively but proactively because there's been uncertainty. You know, I think if you really want to look at it they've -- they were about what was it 2.3%, 2.2% same-store sales in the US.

DS: Yeah, I think that was the combined franchising company owned, that was around there.

AR: Yeah, that's pretty low. I mean that's below their 3% to 6% range right. And I think they're just being, I mean they're explaining it that way but they're acknowledging the fact that hey, we're not going to be up in the in the same range we've been anytime soon.

DS: So I want to get into what their explanation was in that sort of proactive thing. I think just they're all I mean, this is still…

AR: Food aggregators, bro, food aggregators.

DS: Right.

AR: DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, what reversed the stock, if you want to be frank, it was down 6.5%, which honestly considering the mess and the comp cut, like it gives you an idea of kind of the sentiment. It wasn't even down that much, like I was looking at it and even thinking about coming in and buying it for reversal trade which you know, I love those things when you can do them.

But when it lit fire was when he basically started talking about the fact that he doesn't see the aggregators as sustainable, like a little bit of a WeWork argument. Basically, they're burning a lot of cash. It's not going to last forever. There are subsidy for the big QSR players. And once -- that subsidy is coming from the investor base that's been funding them, venture capital, et cetera, and as that news tightens and they have to look to make money, things kind of change. So it's basically saying that we're being proactive by taking the comp down, as I'm going to do the fundamentals of our business just like it's a much more competitive landscape and we're going up against competitors, who are being subsidized on delivery by companies with unsustainable business models.

DS: Well,because he -- since specifically the CEO on the call Rich Allison said, in our view the market is more dynamic now than it's ever been and they -- not only do they take the comps down, they lower -- they reduce the rate like they previously had, I think five year long-term outlook and now they're saying it's just two or three years.

AR: No, like it's not being practical to talk about five years, let's talk about the next two to three.

DS: So what -- how do you I guess the main question here is do you buy it but like how does it -- the third-party aggregators Domino’s I think we associate, as you said with delivery even back when they were not as good a brand. They are a better brand but they're still super easy to order online, they're easy to….

AR: I mean, let's go through the simple Domino’s thesis right. Company was a complete disaster. They -- this genius CEO comes in, Patrick Doyle. They had, I think 2008, 2009, they posted really horrible comps, stock was in the dumps. And more importantly, the pizza in of itself was viewed negatively like, the argument was that it tasted like crap or more specifically like cardboard.

DS: Right, cardboard pizza, yeah.

AR: And he decides to run this brilliant ad campaign where he does focus groups on the pizza. And like he literally advertises the people criticizing the pizza, and it’s like, our pizza sucks, but we're changing it. So they do that. And that starts to turn things around as far as like, you know, complete revamp, essentially the quality of the pizza and the ingredients in the recipe. And he starts to invest in tech. And I mean, over like the next like, seven or eight years, they go from like, nothing in digital to 65%.

So if you go back to when I really first started looking at the Domino’s short, it was, like right before he left, Doyle was basically like we're a tech company that happens to sell pizza.

DS: Always kind of a yellow flag at least.

AR: I mean, yeah, it was, I mean, there's no doubt they had super high digital penetration. And they had the ordering app. And like I mean, it's a delivery business, right, like you physically don't go into a Domino's. I mean, they have physical locations, but nobody's going there to eat. So like for them developing the app was a no brainer. It was just optimizing their delivery channel. I mean, you're switching it from the phone to the application.

And they invested in that. Where I had the problem with that argument, and I mean, this is before kind of like even the aggregators really took off, but it's just like, all right, like are you going to be making this technology available to other restaurants? Apple can be a closed loop on phones, because it's just competing against other phones. But if you look at food, pizza is going to be competing against burgers and Italian food and subs and Mexican food and everything you can think of. So it's not necessarily like, if I have a delivery technology that's working well, and I say that I just happened deliver pizza.

Well, I mean, are you opening up that technology to all kinds of other foods, because, I mean, there's a fungibility that is unlike the phone, where we can say that it's like Android's open and iOS is closed and you're buying just one product, and you're locked in and we've invested in it.

DS: Because your argument here is that they could have opened it up and then become not quite what an aggregator is, but something similar sort of the AWS…

AR: Well I mean license the technology. I mean, not saying even AWS, I'm saying like that basic system of like ordering and tracking and like your pizzas in the oven, your foods on the way, your drivers at your door. Like before aggregators -- I mean clearly it wasn't very hard stuff to develop, but like being early in it, they could have licensed that out. I've been like you can use our tech and you pay us a royalty. And ultimately spun it at -- I mean, going back to our last podcast, where did Roku come out of, it came out of Netflix. They didn't want to spend their time, focusing on the streaming platform box. They wanted to be their own dedicated streaming service.

So like you could have done this and spun it out as a separate business. And then it becomes a whole different ballgame right, then it's its own DoorDash or Postmates or whatever. Stick a brand on it and Domino's shareholders own the lion's share, the IPO and then do whatever and they could have played that whole game. They didn't. So you get to this point where like, okay, 65% is great, but the food aggregators are 100% delivery.

So I mean, that part of the thesis, I think, obviously fell apart pretty quickly. I think what the argument they're making today, and I think he's done a good job timing it as far as like what's happened in VC land and the market's tolerance for it. But while like, let's say we can discuss we were going from 40 billion to 10 or whatever, like, or an Uber not being a $100 billion company and being a $40 billion company. These companies aren't going away. Like, I'm not necessarily worried about -- I mean, maybe delivery and ride sharing gets more expensive for us. And the unit economics change, but I -- and the valuations obviously can continue to shrink, but it's there as a channel.

So I don't think you're knocking off food delivery -- I mean it's an interesting thing to actually look at, which is where I spent a lot of time is like, for example, I don't know if you're familiar, McDonald's has a deal with Uber Eats. And McDonald's franchisees nobody talks about this, but they've been making a lot of noise about the fact that the economics on delivery for them with through Uber Eats partnership are cash flow negative because of what they have to share. And they're like, look, it's not the biggest problem now because it's not completely cannibalizing the in-store business, but at some point…

DS: If it grows, than it’s a problem.

AR: At some point it -- yes, if the shift occurs, it's a problem at which point we need to be able to price our delivery to offset that loss margin at a higher price than in-store. So you're going to get two menus. And look who's doing this right now, Domino's is, like what's their fastest growing business, it's carry out.

DS: Right and that's supposed to be deliberate. But the question with the third-party aggregators as far as like, where it actually hits Domino’s too, I guess you could say, it now brings a new if you're -- if Domino’s competing for people ordering at home, they're now competing with more people. I guess it also probably raises the price on what you have to pay for a delivery and for just getting this stuff like, for the labor costs and everything else. Or what is the argument…?

AR: Well, yeah, there's arguments that they're having, obviously a much harder time to find drivers, their standards on drivers have come down, et cetera. Like that's kind of obvious. I mean, I think the labor issue is a broader issue to look at in the entire QSR industry. So I mean, I was down to the Eastern Shore of Maryland a couple times this past summer. And I was just amazed on the drives back and forth like, how desperate all these QSRs are for employees. You know, everyone's like we're hiring, we're hiring advertising like. And then if you look into it, they all are complaining about how tough it is to find workers.

I mean, we all know that about unemployment and whatever, but in the services industries it's been even worse. You can maybe argue that there's immigration policies factored into it, you can argue demographics have factored into it, you can argue that the delivery and ride sharing and empowering everyone to kind of work is like independent contractors factored into it. And that like specialty food opening the restaurant, the food truck, now cloud kitchens. Like that's all factored into it as well.

So labor is a problem without question in the services space and even more so here and in delivery obviously it's a supremely competitive market because you got these delivery giant aggregators who've come in and like that, that had been you're pretty much your niche, your sweet spot. You're the biggest food delivery company, globally, I guess. If you looked at it from that standpoint, until this mania started in food delivery.

DS: So then, I mean, I kind of got in the way of your full answer here. But I guess the question is, do you -- does this -- their -- Domino’s argument is on the call is that this is temporary, it's going to pass. We will be fine. Are you buying that?

AR: Yeah, that’s kind of bulls**t. I mean, like, I don't really know if you can look at it that way. I think they managed the call and the environment well, and it's just the stock was off peak. I mean, it had traded almost 30% of its highs. Like if you're going to make money shorting Domino’s, which I probably think over the next two years can trade into low 100s, you still need to see the broader sector get hit. Like I'm going to -- if I’m going to show Domino’s fine, but I mean, like, what about Shake Shack at 150 times operating income with 200 stores.

I mean, the unit economics of Domino’s as a franchise are still really impressive. It costs like $300,000 to build a store, your payback period is like almost less than three years. They're generating like a $1 million in free cash flow a day essentially as a corporation. It's an impressive business still.

Now there's a bunch of things that have gone in their favor. So when I really started looking at this again earlier, last year, was when I got sucked into this fiasco that was Papa John's. So Papa John's like -- as Domino's was sitting there trading like close to $300 Papa John's was imploding. It started with Schnatter's debacle on a conference call the end of December of ‘17 where he got -- he threw himself into the whole NFL, Colin Kaepernick stuff. And…

DS: This is the Papa John, the former CEO and founder.

AR: Yes, the Founder, CEO, the name of the brand.

DS: Right, and he was quite central in the brand too, as we talked about this on our other podcasts. And that was funny to think about.

AR: In every ad, I mean, and the stock obviously collapsed, and I started looking at it when it came down to like, I don't remember it was like $55 or something,from like the 80s. And I was like, geez, this would be a nice tuck-in for restaurant brands. This could be an acquisition, private equity, et cetera, et cetera. It's cheap and I mean things just got messy. You got this founder who wouldn't go away, took for a long time the brand image. They stepped out of the NFL andI think Pizza Hut replaced them there.

They probably closed like 10% of the company-owned store base that, you saw like a major decline in revenue for the year. It was just messy, didn't get really get sorted out till they brought Shack in, which obviously, up until this China stuff, the last couple days, there's no better -- like switching from the NFL to the NBA is a genius. Nothing is hotter than the NBA and no sport is in a bigger decline than football.

So I think if you look at it and if you went through Papa John's numbers, it's kind of interesting that if you look at the comps of McDonald -- sorry of Domino's over the last year, Domino's comps have been way below what they were obviously over the last decade but they were that low with a super weak Papa John's. So I mean they literally got market share, like significantly over 12 months.

Papa John shrunk their footprint physically and you know who's there to pick up that market share in pizza, forget aggregators, whose and other competition like that -- that was the broader thing but they were a net beneficiary. That goes away now, right. Like Papa John's and this like Shack and whatever reversal like, I mean at worse you're not getting that tailwind.

DS: Right,because you would put that in your original sort of, I'm looking at Domino's pitch and into that you're just thinking even if Papa John's now become -- stops the bleeding with with Shaquille and with just the real -- or getting through all the drama of last year, that's bad news for Domino’s, like it doesn't even [multiple speakers] ground.

AR: Yeah, exactly. I'm saying that like, look at Domino’s last 12 months, which is generally viewed negatively in a prism of operating performance, versus like their last three years. And put that in the context of that, they did -- that performance reflects a huge benefit from Papa John's literally, like nightmare year.

DS: Right. So you're the norm, -- like if you normalize their performance, it's even worse. And so…

AR: Yeah, it's a tailwind that turns into a headwind next year for Domino’s, right. Like it's just a stable competitor, there's less market share to be taken. If they somehow start to gain traction and Shaq is successful with his marketing, it works against you and you may give back some of that market share that you won in the last 12 months.

DS: Shaq's an owner of -- he's quite the entrepreneur. I feel like he owns some Popeye’s Restaurants, if I'm not mistaken.

AR: I think he got out of that. But he was in Popeye's, I think he was in fat burger at one point.

DS: I am just seeing if that quick -- if the restaurant brands would still be back on the table with the Shaq at the -- involved here, but…

AR: I mean, you never know with them. I mean pizza is pizza. It's a staple. I mean, I thought Papa John's was obviously very attractive for type of transaction. A year ago, I don't necessarily and I mean, it really hasn't come back that much. I haven't looked at it where is it.

DS: It's around $50, I checked it.

AR: Yeah. So that's really not an accomplishment. I was thinking he's saying he'd get back to $80, $90 in a takeout.

DS: So what it's done -- so I guess one thing that sort of came up in looking at Domino's is they are trying to take -- they're taking some steps they're doing the two things you already mentioned carry out, they are really stressing carry out, which I guess reduces a lot of the costs and changes the market share dynamics and they're also doing this fortressing [ph] thing, which as I understand is just they're building more stores close together, which keeps out competitors, I guess and also cuts down on delivery time. How -- what focus is?

AR: Yeah, I mean the focus is delivery time. This started in Seattle. So like the Seattle market is essentially where they started testing this out in like 2010, 2011 with like, their biggest franchisees there. And basically, when corporate shows up, they take the Seattle template, and they're like, this is what happened in Seattle. Delivery times got cut down to this, average revenue for store went from $15,000 or $16,000 in sales per week to like $25,000. I don't really know how much of that really is driven by the fortressing approach, because they're comparing to 2010 when the brand was freaking depressed, and like the overall brand grew, but the Seattle is a market where like essentially like covering a wider area with like one store, the unit economics wise they figured out doesn't work as well as splitting it up into smaller stores.

The delivery guys can do more deliveries, they earn more tips. I think they do like it came to like 5x if you split them up correctly, deliveries per hour.

DS: Well, it's interesting because I was thinking, first of all, I used to work as a delivery driver, not for either of these chains but for Papa Gino's in college once, that's a New England chain and it's the greatest -- it's really a great job for like a college kid, because you get to listen to music. The tips are way better than they should be and you're still getting like I might have been getting a little more than minimum wage. But anyway.

AR: Papa Gino's was a pizza delivery chain.

DS: Yeah, it was a pizza. We didn't have Papa John's New England. I don't know if they're there now, but Papa Gino's was is a New England chain.

AR: It’s the Italian version of Papa John’s.

DS: Maybe, maybe. Well, it's a big Italian immigrant community historically. But anyway, what's interesting what I was thinking about because and we use -- I'm in Spain now and we use a couple of different Just Eat, Glovo is another one that's a Spanish founded one for a delivery aggregation and you think about what's attractive about the model and that's maybe what the fortressing gets you to is, if I'm a delivery driver, I don't have to go back to base. I can then go to the next restaurant and pick up my next delivery and you can kind of cut down on whereas if you're -- even if you take two or three deliveries at a time from a restaurant, you still have to go back to that restaurant.

So maybe with the fortress thing, it kind of keeps you always closer to your next pickup. I don't know it just as you said that, that sort of came to mind for me.

AR: Yeah, I mean, you get that you keep competitors out, right? So like, if I'm Papa John's, I'm looking for gaps in coverage. And so kind of like fill those gaps, and that's where I want to open those stores. So the argument is that if you fortress effectively, you do that. I mean, look, it's a combination -- like to me, it's a way of replacing to a degree, like they're opening more stores, they're increasing the footprint. I think, like Domino's believes they can get to something like 8,000 U.S. stores by 2028.

There are like 5,800 now, like, their argument is that -- their biggest argument is that, there are still less than 20% or something like 17%-15% or something, and US market share in pizza.

So their point is like, hey, it's not like we're 50%-60% pizza market share. It's like what there's -- we got a lot of runway in pizza. I mean, I have a very hard time like, I mean, I was in Manhattan for like the last month and a half or so, and pizza is everywhere. You try different types of pizzas, like, I mean, you obviously never going to think about ordering a Domino's while you're there.

DS: No, I hope not.

AR: I mean, the -- like there's major markets where there's tons of variety. And I think we're in an era of variety. I think Domino's is a great unit economics franchise model. But like, it wouldn't take -- wants to turn this thing stock wise in a negative direction. I mean, let's like -- let's step back from like the business a little bit and just look at the company.

Domino's has done, like, I think maybe $2.7 billion in buybacks over the last three or four years, which when you put it against the size of the business, let me see if I can pull up the numbers. Let me pull up this.

DS: It's about $10 billion market cap, I think that was.

AR: Yes. $10.5 billion market cap, $3.5 billion in debt.

DS: Soabout a 14 million…

AR: $14 billion EV.

DS: Enterprise value, yeah.

AR: And they're at about 6x, net debt-to EBITDA. And the range has been stated at 3x to 6x. So they didn't tweak that, by the way, which is an interesting thing. So here, all right, here you go. So against 1.95 billion in operating income over the last 3.5 years, they bought back 2.63 billion in stock, $300 million in dividends.

So when comps are going up, I mean, you go back and you look at the stock. I mean, whether it's like a 20 bagger from like the lows and whatever in 2009. But you go back and you look at the stock over the last three or four years, I mean, not only that, like on his way out the door Patrick Doyle, like I mean they delivered they grew the comps, they got into digital, they got the multiple expansion. But he also did the financial engineering.

So Domino’s is basically like, we have great unit economics, we're not going to be expanding into -- we’re not making acquisitions or diversifying or doing anything. So let's just gear up and do one time, recap of huge dividends and huge buybacks. And when your comps are like, the human metronome, like Steady Eddie, everyone's fine with that. It's just like, it's so predictable, makes sense, they can leverage this.

That obviously really boosted returns for equity holders. I mean, you've got something that's getting a multiple expanding and then you got this guy coming in, and he's buying back stock to the tune of, almost 2x operating income over a four year period. And that's being funded with that. And you're at the ceiling of that range. So if comps turn negative, this whole phenomenon works in reverse, the equity gets crowded out. So you're the big loser because of the leverage. And like that's obviously a concern if you're long the stock because the company falling 20%-30% in enterprise value is significantly bigger hit in stock value.

DS: Right. So the question for you is, is -- so I got a couple questions here around the trade itself then. First, you mentioned earlier, Shake Shack for example, use these as one mode, you also go at the third-party aggregators too, which don't I haven't looked at the numbers you are assuming? I know like, I've seen Grub, some pitches for it as a long but also don't seem like the steadiest businesses. Why go after Domino’s and not someone else that doesn't have the unit economics, doesn't have the good [Multiple Speaker].

AR: I mean that's where you get into the whole -- that's where you get into the whole issue of like, I could pitch this as I was working essentially, like I was more intrigued on what's going on in the burger place. And I mean, I was pretty clear to the guys I'm just like, look, I mean, stock's 240, was 300, like I got excited about like the obvious dynamics of the short thesis because I know the comps -- I know they're going to miss, I know the comps are coming down. So it's one of these where you know the news coming out of corporate let's say not even corporate, operationally, financially reporting is not going to be supportive. It's going to be negative.

So, but I'm like, at the same time, it's tough to get excited about this, when I look at Wingstop. A friend of mine has done a lot of work on that. And he's been short that and I look at Shake Shack, which I know very well as a brand, I mean, like, essentially, like it was a big, like Middle East expansion story before they opened here. So it had a couple locations in the U.S., and then they went and they opened, like 30-40 in the Gulf, and then started expanding here domestically. And just like -- come on, I mean, what's the -- like, how can I get super enthusiastic about this on a relative basis in the near term?

It's tough. And it's got to be a long-term investment and I've been, I'm like so active from a trading standpoint, I'm not -- not running a billion dollar, where I'm just like, all right guys, I'm going to short this here. They're going to probably say some positive stuff. It's going to go up a little bit. I'm going to short some more. And I'm going to be short this for the next two years. That's my plan. Like people look for hard catalysts, right? There's the hard catalyst and shorting Domino's right now.

DS: Well, that was going to be my next. So you're sort of seeing this play out as just kind of…

AR: I'm saying it's a secular short. It's almost like looking at everything that went wrong in mall retail. And like if you had stepped into that space early, there were some bounces along the way that were painful, but look at the trend over five years, right? So I look at Domino's now and they can say what they want to say. I mean, I get what they're doing. But I look at it and I say they had this amazing 10 year -- 10 year run. One was a turn around and then another part of it was this huge digitization of their business and delivery before that filtered into everybody else. That's now changing.

So you got different appetites. You got more diverse -- you got more choice like them thinking they're going to get to 50% 60% or like that they have tons of room to go in pizza market share is to me like way too optimistic.

DS: Well, it just seems like --

AR: And by the way, I really liked Domino's Pizza. Most people that I'm friends with don't like it. I've developed like a long standing affinity to it. Like that whole cardboard taste problem, I never had an issue.

DS: Yeah, it's -- that's my guilty -- like I don't do most of the International fast food chains. But I haven't done it in a while but I've been in places where I've ordered Domino's regularly because it is easy and because yes, it's kind of consistent. It's like a good BP. But you would think that with the aggregators bringing up, like, you said it for Manhattan and other cities, but even in smaller towns like Domino's is not what you're thinking of as the high standard pizza. It's that B level I need to get a ton of pizzas. If you cannot get me to any -- and pizza companies have always delivered. But if you can make it that much easier for me to just get from a pizza company that does seem like it's going to be a persistent, competitive dynamic that is changed from the last 10 years.

AR: Yeah, 100%. I mean, look, one thing that I do think is interesting for them is, as other stuff has gotten so expensive, they actually are still a little bit kind of like value.

DS: So they're 27 times earnings, 2019 earnings. I was trying to pull that up.

AR: Which is what McDonald's and restaurant brands trade at. Starbucks I think now it's like 29, like they're all in the same range on that. Wing Stop and Shake Shack are aberrations. But the major chains are right there. The difference with Domino's is Domino's is, I mean, restaurant brands is obviously very -- it's geared as well. But I mean look, there's a whole theme here in F&B that you need to step back and look at. The last 10 years have you ever really looked at the numbers on McDonald's? McDonald's has gone from like less than 20% operating margins to over 40% operating margins.

I mean, that's like Facebook man. Like, you look at it and you're just like, what the hell? I mean that's like -- a lot of it has involved the fact that they've been exiting the company owned stores. So it's like McDonald's now is like 94% 95% franchise.

So they're like a royalty real estate company. They take a cut as they are a landlord and they take a cut off sales. And this is another area where these guys complain is that is that look, food delivery is driving throughput. And I'm paying, I'm paying you guys rent based on that and I'm paying you royalties based on my regular sales. And my unit economics on that volume is very different than my unit economics in the store.

So at some point, McDonald's faces that tension with their franchisees. But in the big picture you got -- you have a 10 year cycle where these companies have gone in this direction. Your burger prices are like -- there been like three four times inflation. So like, there is an argument that's been made, which is, even pizzas obviously gotten more expensive. But it's like the Chipotles of the world and food trucks and all these, like little boutique type service restaurant, let's call it a renaissance that we've had over the last five years has made it easier for the high volume guys to raise pricing.

DS: Right, right.

AR: So like if I was paying $10 for a meal at a Chipotle, it didn't take much for McDonald's and Burger King. And be like, yeah, we can get that up to $7. The consumer is not going to really notice. Like a quarter pounder with cheese meal. When I was in law school, I could get that done for $3.90 or $4. I mean, that's like $8 now. That has gone up significantly to the point where I got to look at McDonald's when I order, now and I'm like it really -- I mean, they still have the dollar menu, they run their promotions and whatever. But it's not the value it once was, relative to you know -- Shake Shack's expensive. But if a quarter at Chipotle with cheese meal is $8. I mean I might as well go pay $10.

DS: And get something. Yeah, get something else.

AR: I mean, if I want that, I mean I personally prefer Elevation Burger or Five Guys over Shake Shack. Shake Shack is great going in. It's horrible, like it's like popcorn. I eat it. I like it and then like 10 minutes later I'm like, why did I do that?

DS: So we need to save this for our burger podcast, Favorite Burgers in the U.S.

AR: I mean burger mania the burger bubble, that's another one of those. It's like when does it pop? But I mean again like that's the context I look at these. So I look at it and I say you've had this cycle. You've had these you -- like it's been a tailwind in this space. And this is all happening against what Daniel? Like a decade long depression and I say like depression and commodity food costs. That like milk, and like anything you want to think of, beef, et cetera, like, it's been horrible.

So these guys have been pricing, they've had pricing power. You look at it traffic has not been the story. It's been ticket and price, although ironically, Domino's is the least egregious violator of that. They haven't pulled the price lever yet, which is as a short something you kind of want to watch out for. But then again, I mean, you look at it, it's not the greatest value relatively speaking like it used to be. But it's still somewhat value. Like, I don't know how much room that they have there.

But if you consider this type of stuff in aggregate, say labor's going up. I've had pricing in the industry I'm facing -- I've done financial engineering for a decade. I and this is all against the backdrop of the depression in my raw material costs, which is just not sustainable. I mean, there is going to be another cycle where like you're going to see some -- you're going to see some commodity food inflation. And if that coincides with labor pressures, and your inability to raise pricing, those are secular themes that are flipping.

So when you look at it, and like someone's like, oh yeah, how do I type shorting this? And I'm like look, guys. I'm not viewing this as an event short. I want to wake up five years from now. Do you really think McDonald's is going to still be running it over 40% operating margins? Like at some point, there's going to be there's going to be sacrifices that have to be made. Like, there are certain stakeholders on the shareholder end that have really benefited there. And there's going to be offsets.

It's going to be the relationship with franchisees is maybe going to have to change somewhat. And that's where you may lose some margin. The relationship with employees may have to change somewhat, that's where you may lose some margin. And then you may lose some margin on just the simple gross margin of the food as food costs maybe come up.

So go ahead.

DS: To jump in, what -- my question then I think you've sort of -- you can put together how this plays out puzzle. I guess the question for you is how -- just out of curiosity, you're essentially saying it could be cut in half. How do you kind of get there? And then you mentioned pricing is one risk. Like what else can go five years from now, Domino's is not in the 100s it's in 300s, which may or may not be terrible. But like what would have gone wrong? What else can keep this from playing out in your view?

AR: Well, I mean, the trends that are going on right now are negative momentum and the stock market is powerful. So you look at a Domino's right now, where back to back quarters and sub 3% comps. Like you get like a one like -- if the next time they report, they report a 1% comp. The stock will drop 20%.

So this is just like -- what you're seeing here a bit as a flooring. That's why I opened up the short at like $254. It had been as low as $220 and down there I was reluctant. I didn't want to be like -- I don't -- I didn't see it dropping on earnings. I didn't see anything new.

So I'm like if this thing can get up a little bit more and close the gap that it's had with the rest of the F&B space, I'm happy to start a longer term position here. Because I don't think I think that they have favorable comparables against Papa John's, which are going to go away by the time you get into next year. And I don't think the food aggregator problem is disappearing in the next 12 months.

So you print me a negative comp or two. And then the questions become, you're pretty geared you know, how about reducing debt somewhat, like what -- like maybe this maybe the fortress thing is leading to significant cannibalization, et cetera, et cetera, right? Carry out momentum has slowed down like that like that worked for a little bit, but like there's a bunch of these things where you can look at it from that standpoint. Well look, I mean, it's still going to be a very solid brand, but like understand like -- a lot of the equity returns have been inflated by the predictability of the comp. That comp changes. It's your enemy when you when you're at six times EV to EBITDA, like you're the top end of your range. And like you

DS: Net debt to EBITDA you mean? Right?

AR: What is it? Yeah, sorry.

DS: Yeah, it's going to be a higher EV-EBITDA. But yeah.

AR: So whatever. $3.5 billion in debt under 5.9x to 6x or so. So that part that part of it is where you keep your eye out. Because if this thing prints a negative 1% or negative 2% comp two or three quarters from now, the stock is going to be like around $150. So you just got to be looking at the trends. And like these past two quarters right that comp is reflective of a very weak Papa John's. But facing generally a combination off the cooling off of their business. And the obvious pressure from food aggregators which has -- it's not like the food aggregator stuff is new right now. This has been going on now for what -- like 18 months, two years at a solid steady rate.

So I would say that when you look at it, it's like it's trending in the other direction, which is where the appeal on the quick short pitch was right? Because Shake Shack isn't trending in the other direction, McDonald's isn't trending in the other direction, Wing Stop isn't trending in the other direction. That's already started with Domino's. And like, once that starts, it's tough to reverse it immediately. Like you're going to get to a point down the road where it's going to be like -- hey, we're going to do this with the menu we're going to reinvent that. Like we've hit a bit like that things get stale on food. I mean that's part of the story.

So what turns you around in 2010, the whole menu revamp, great and you've been consistent and but like you like they go through cycles. I mean, look at Subway. I mean -- how hot was that for how long? And like now it's what like, it's like the plague. I mean, I think what's his name, scandal player, Jared played a part in it. But like food quality started to go down and franchisees started to not want to price things a certain way and run the same discount specials that they were running, because they weren't making money on the -- what do you call them the -- what's it called -- sub.

DS: $6 foot long.

AR: The $6 foot long, yeah.

DS: Yeah, it's been a long time since I've had a subway. I have to say.

AR: Yeah, but I mean was there a point where you were eating there regularly there was for me.

DS: College we sort of were -- I was on the wrestling team in college that was like where we had to go when we went on trips. Because it was -- it's the healthier option as compared to your average fast food is how we viewed it.

AR: I didn't know you're a wrestler. What a miserable experience that was. I hated cutting weight. I feel like I stunted my growth for like two years of high school. But anyway, we're off topic.

DS: We're off topic a little bit. So Domino's -- so I don't know -- any last -- I mean the thesis.

AR: My question, would you short it like, I mean, you're not exactly a like a super active trader type right? Like your buy Disney, sit on it. Like, I don't think you short this year and you get hurt over time. So like if you're a boring short, right? And you're like in two years, I'm going to look back at this and say this was a good investment. And I did far better than the market returns.

DS: Yeah, I don't. So I don't and just based on my job and just time, I don't have the time to think through a short book and how to manage that. But I think what I was going to say--

AR: I mean, I always get annoyed with this with people. It's the same thing as a long book. You're a long term investor. Do you think over the long term, the stock is going to come down over a couple years? If so, short it?

DS: Yeah. And what I think what I liked about what you were saying earlier, because Wing Stop example, as some as a stock that again, I've seen short pitches, basically since it came on the market. And it looks like it's come down a tiny bit this year, but who knows. And I think what you said about the story it has the negative momentum is powerful. I think that's what's really interesting here. I haven't done my own. I always like to do my own work, but I think what you've laid out, that negative momentum is such a -- both because they think of the reflectivity and the narrative around it. And all of a sudden Domino's…

AR: And of the quantitative traders who don't give us one beep about anything we're talking about. They're just like beep, beep, beep right there, miss, miss, miss, miss, short, sell.

DS: So. Right. Yeah, so that's where things can get away from you. Yeah,

AR: They don't buy companies where the operational metrics are trending in the wrong direction. And they will short, they will short rallies and stuff like that. That's the way those algorithms work.

DS: So yeah, I think it's -- I think I would want to get a better scope. I think the third party thing -- I think you're right that that's not going to go away. And that really, I think is at the very least that kind of clamps down on the upside that path to.

AR: They got a benefit, look the guy from Wedbush came out and he put out a note a couple days before earnings. And I read it, before they reported. And I'm busy with another short and like, which is like compared to Domino's infinity, relatively better. So I was just like I have no business, like even bothering with this stock right now. But I read that note and I'm like -- he makes a good point. He took this WeWork and IPO market and whatever. And this whole shift to focusing on profitability. And he translated that into Domino's relatively attractive here by a little bit, it's come off a lot, because this is not sustainable.

Then the CEO on the conference call when the stock started reversing was him basically emphasizing that point. He's just like look, they're being subsidized by investors and he is right. And there are many businesses with some of them the worst business model ever that are being subsidized by investors who don't even take a close look remotely at what's going on.

But in some cases, the models will persist they will look at different form, others it will be complete abject failure. I think and food aggregation delivery, the technology to empower it is not going away. And the aggregators themselves and how the economics will be defined, we may just get to a point where like, what Domino's is doing, like when I order food from McDonald's, or Burger King or any or Starbucks or whoever. And if I'm using the aggregators and the aggregators are taking their big cut to make money, price is going to be higher. I'm going to have to get in my car and drive to save money. Okay, simple. If I want that convenience of delivery, it's not going to cost me the same as coming into their store. That arbitrage is going to disappear.

So right now I can sit at home. And I essentially get the same food as walking in the store. And if I'm not walking the store driving, which is obviously like I'm saving money. So that's not sustainable. And that's where you're going to get into that dynamic. But like, Domino's isn't competing against the arbitrage in of itself. It's competing against the fact that I did go from having the ability to order nothing but really pizza consistently and easily to anything I want. And that is not going away.

DS: Yeah, yeah. It's sort of. I remember we talked about Walgreens and how they sort of made the pharmacy to be a generic thing. Not -- no pun intended. Just a very you don't need the local pharmacy. You could just get the sort of Walmart version of it, which is great until online comes and then all of a sudden you don't even need to go to the store and then good luck competing with Amazon or whoever else. And that's sort of what you're saying here, Domino's has had such success, making it so convenient to order. But now that everybody else has gotten that in that they missed the chance to sort of own a royalty over that in some way, now it's they're kind of being, live by the sword, die by the sword a little bit, because now you can order from anywhere. And even if you like Domino's it's still not.

AR: Yeah, look, I think what's really good about Domino's is that they've had this ridiculously efficient unit economics, right? Like they're super small stores. They're pretty clear. It doesn't cost much to set up. I mean for a franchise it works and pay making pizza is easy, repetitive, fast, like it's designed for delivery. And it's been a clear winner model structurally.

Now you look at them and it's like they are having dine-in locations. You look at them and this whole fortressing model and whatnot and how much more than they open it. And you're like, they're being forced to tweak the actual underlying nature of the model, carry out, right, come into the store, do this and whatever.

So when a business starts doing that, that has been a well-oiled machine on the other end. And that well-oiled machine has been the strength you're going to go through a period of from an investing standpoint of adjustment. There's just no getting around it, because they're not designed to be a place for you to come in and dine in. And for most people, they don't affiliate the brand with coming in and picking it up from the store. So you're going to spend marketing dollars on that. You're going to look at that. And if you're going to go in that direction, then you start to compete with other pizza options, where like -- it's like, look, if I'm going to go pick it up, why don't I just go to Pizza Hut, or if I like this pizza or that pizza.

So I look at it from the standpoint of, they're tweaking. They're doing what needs to be done, but this is not the amazing story it was from 2010 to 2017. And how much worse can it get? Well, I think it gets worse from here. The question is how much and what we got measured in this most recent earnings is nothing more than like, a stop gap relief. So like, you get a nice really balance in that, it's like, look, they said all the right things. And they said the right things at the right time, and they were oversold relative to the rest of the industry.

If the industry gets taken down, and if you believe McDonald's and Burger King and all these stocks at the current multiples are short, then Domino's multiples are also going to come down with that. That's one clear obvious tail when you got. If you just believe we're kind of at a ceiling there and that's it's not as clear and maybe whatever, Domino's still going to relatively be under pressure. Because metrics wise, I can't look forward to anything in the immediate term.

And there here's another thing that we didn't get into at all on this so far, which is -- may be a little bit poor on our part is the international right. And you're abroad, I don't know, is dominant successful in Spain? Like there are some places where it's been an abject complete failure, pizza. And then there's like their argument that China and the India market and whatever and then pushing into those places.

DS: They have visibility here. There is a Domino's like 5 to 10 minutes from me. They often leave flyers in our mailboxes. So there is the presence. I can't really speak. It's not as the last country I lived in -- I lived in Bulgaria previously. And there it was a -- it's no brainer bargain, really easy to get. Here it's actually competitive wise, not that cheap. And I've got -- and again I've got a Pizza Shop on basically on my street. I can order on my phone, they have my address, they come in 25 minutes. And I really like their pizza. So that's where I see it from my end. And that's not even an aggregator that's them using Flipdish, which I guess is an order aggregator but not actually like.

AR: They're doing the delivery themselves.

DS: Yeah, so it's not a Glovo it's not Just Eats, it's not an Uber Eats or whatever. And all of those

AR: You guys have the deliverer, deliverer here.

DS: Yeah, deliverers here. Just Eat, Yeah, it's those four I think are the ones I see Glovo, which is sort of a messenger system for anything. Just Eat, Deliveroo, and Uber Eats. So it's -- I think Domino's probably is doing fine. They seem to be -- the American chains are popular here. KFC is popular. Burger King's popular.

AR: KFC is popular everywhere, bro.

DS: Yeah, but, but Domino's does get people so they don't seem to be a failure but there is a lot of competition for sure.

AR: I mean, look the International comps have been worse, right for the last several years. I mean they're definitely not looking the as good. So I'd say maybe a mix of preference and a mix of the same problems that they're having in the U.S. right. The brand definitely isn't as powerful outside of the U.S. as like obviously these Super QSR names are. So it's no McDonald's or KFC. Like one I've always been amazed at how poor it is outside the U.S. is Taco Bell, like everywhere I've been it's just like, Taco Bell does not seem to catch on.

DS: Taco Bell has a presence here. They've got a -- interestingly enough I don't know if you're aware Five Guys is also expanding internationally. They've got a store. Both of them have a store in our…

AR: So I love Five Guys hot dogs. I'm a big fan of those. And the burger is good. I mean my favorite one that we discussed earlier is Elevation. But yeah, I mean I think the Five Guys brand has executed pretty well.

But I mean like the burger space has gone through its stuff. I mean like the craziest stuff being back in the U.S. these days is Chick-fil-A. I mean, I went to school in Atlanta. I mean like, it's Chick-fil-A was like, commonplace there. I would never consider going to Chick-fil-A and waiting in line.

And Chick-fil-A is now anywhere you go. It's like they've got like the people outside with the iPads taking the orders because they're overwhelmed with volume. And you're like what is like how is Chick-fil-A, I mean, it's good. I've always liked it. But I mean it's become -- it's become culty -- it's like Chipotle eight years ago.

DS: All right, let's leave it there, before we run down our full fast food, right. We'll save it for our burger pod, our burger ranking podcast. But this was really good. I think this is a -- it's just again, as I said at the top, it's a short idea that I think is floated around. But it's interesting the timing here. And yeah, I mean, I do to answer your question. I think there's a lot.

AR: I don't think anyone's made any money shorting it. I don't think anyone's made any money long it in the last couple years.

DS: It's been through flat for a little while.

AR: It's been a tough one. And that's usually occurs right in between a bit of a transition period. Right. So I mean, I think if you're someone who is at least listened to this podcast and is like, not the type of person who's -- who wants to a short a Roku and be petrified in three months when he's down 50% if something goes wrong. And you've done some work and you have some views on this. I don't think you're going to -- I think this is one you can short and not go to sleep at night wondering whether or not you're going to wake up in the morning with a disaster.

DS: Right? It's sort of a steadier place.

AR: Yeah, you can sleep safer, which is -- in short selling over time you do learn to spot. Like, there are some that are traps, right? You think you're sleeping safe, and you're like, what the heck just happened? And there's the ones where you're like -- you know that what you're what you're signing up for if you're shorting. But I think in this one -- I think it's kind of obvious. And I think like it particularly if you're looking at it from like the range that it's been in, shorting this year at over 250 maybe as high as 260. Like I think you should be comfortable.

I think by the -- by Q2 of next year, the benefit of all the Papa John's stuff that they've had is gone. And whatever till when that that's provided. And you're just kind of left with this like dynamic and delivery and the competition. I don't think you're going to see it incrementally get worse in the near term. But Postmates and Doordash are waiting to list. And listing for them no matter what is going to give them some sort of relief.

And I don't think -- I don't think that once they're public you're going to get much in terms of an immediate change in the dynamics. I think you'll see these companies focus pretty strongly on the relationships with the volume players like they have with McDonald's like Uber Eats and whatnot. And it will really come down to like the maybe the choice will drop off in the lower end if you want to get into the delivery space. And they're going to look to make money off of those smaller players. Because they will subsidize the huge volume giants that are driving throughput for them

So like if you're a smaller chain they're going to be looking to get their unit economics out of the deliveries they're doing for you. And at which point you are going to have to price higher and maybe that helps out for like a Domino's and the likes over the long haul. But I just don't see this trend -- I get the argument of that like the WeWork element of that, the subsidies at some point will cool off. But the trend in online ordering isn't going away.

So WeWork can potentially complete disappear and nobody will care. Okay. People will definitely care if they wake up tomorrow, there is no food aggregators.

DS: Yeah, yeah, it's a good way.

AR: Someone can step in to fill that void.

DS: Okay, all right cool. Any other disclosures based on any stocks mentioned that, you mentioned my Disney position. I'm long Disney, anything?

AR: No, nothing I mean no position in Roku, that worked out great. Although I look at it look at it today it's rallying upgrade by RBC, well timed. Smart guy. But no, I don't think so. What did we discuss? Just the Domino's I guess. I wanted to short Shake Shack I bought puts once or twice on it but I don't have a short position. Wing Stop, my friend has been all over it from over 100. I was too slow at that time. I don't have a position there. And I've done nothing. I just -- I spent a lot of time looking at what goes on with McDonald's and Burger King, but I've done nothing with them.

DS: Okay, all right cool.Then let's leave it there. That's good stuff. Thanks, Akram.

AR: All right. No problem.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel is long DIS, and Akram's Razor is short DPZ. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.