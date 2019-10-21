NGL Energy: A Juicy 9%+ Yield On Preferred And 14% On Common

Given the prevailing opinions from economists on the Fed's lack of willingness to raise interest rates, the preferred share prices should remain intact.

As the company's "fee-based" segments have become closer to 58% of EBITDA, I believe preferred class distributions will become far less risky.

The 9%+ distributions are among the highest of preferred share offerings which come with very low risk.

Introduction

It's not easy to find preferred shares with a high yield that are both stable and potentially undervalued. I have identified two issued by NGL Energy Partners (NGL):

NGL Energy Partners LP, 9.00% Class B Fixed/Float Cumulative Preferred Units (NGL.PB)

NGL Energy Partners LP, 9.625% Class C Fixed/Float Cumulative Preferred Units (NGL.PC)

DBS chief economist Taimur Baig sees the Fed holding steady for the remainder of the year, noting:

We frankly find little to justify today’s rate cut. We also don’t see the market’s expectation of another cut this year as highly plausible, given the tension among the FOMC’s voting members. Unless US-China relationships nose dive in the coming months, or the US economy shows some sudden loss of momentum, the Fed will remain on the sideline this year, in our view, regardless of President Trump’s highly antagonistic tweets.

Analysts at UniCredit, on the other hand, continue to see further easing ahead, stating:

We continue to expect another 25bp cut in December, followed by two cuts in 1H20, taking the target range for the fed funds rate to 1.00-1.25% by the end of 2Q20, largely reflecting our expectation that US growth will be slower than the Fed currently expects.

The common shares also yield a juicy 14% dividend yield. However, this yield appears to come with some risks, as the company has had very volatile distribution coverage ranging from as low as 0.8x most recently at FY 2019 to as high has 1.2x at FY 2016. If NGL runs into cash flow problems, NGL Partners would have to eliminate the common distributions completely before it could suspend payments on the preferred distributions.

Although it is not the purpose of this article to analyze the investment merits of the common units, one could argue that dividend is much more safe than what would appear, as NGL expects to achieve its distribution target of 1.3x by 2020 due to the Mesquite Disposals Unlimited acquisition, which is expected to add $110-120 million annually by FY 2020.

There is also a syndicated revolving credit facility in place with capacity of $1.25 billion for cash borrowings and letters of credit (the “Working Capital Facility”), with only $2895 million utilized as of Q1 2020 ($818 million of which is due at 2021 FY). NGL also made $1.2 billion in dispositions prior to 2019 FY.

Below we can see that DCF has historically been more than capable of servicing preferred distributions.

Business Overview

Crude Oil Logistics

The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs.

NGL Energy Partners is 100% owner of the Grand Mesa Pipeline that transports crude from the DJ Basin to NGL’s storage facility in Cushing, Oklahoma. Grand Mesa is a 550-mile, 20” diameter pipeline that can transport up to 150,000 bpd of crude oil. With origins in Weld County, Colorado, Grand Mesa is well-positioned to serve the growing DJ Basin / Niobrara production area.

NGL currently transports crude oil using the following assets:

170 owned trucks and 248 owned trailers operating primarily in the Mid-Continent, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford shale play, and Rocky Mountain regions.

397 owned railcars (all of which are leased to third parties) and 246 leased railcars (all of which are subleased to third parties) operating primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and Washington as well as Mexico.

10 owned towboats and 19 owned barges operating primarily in the intercoastal waterways of the Gulf Coast and along the Mississippi and Arkansas river systems.

Customers include:

Oil refiners

Producers

Marketers

Most of the contracts to purchase or sell crude oil are at floating prices that are indexed to published rates in active markets such as Cushing, Oklahoma, therefore this segment is largely exposed to commodity price risk. NGL is required to manage price risk by entering into purchase and sale contracts of similar volumes based on similar indexes and by hedging exposure due to fluctuations in actual volumes and scheduled volumes.

Water Solutions

The Water Solutions segment provides services for the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production and for the disposal of solids such as tank bottoms and drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts. In addition, the Water Solutions segment sells the recovered hydrocarbons that result from performing these services.

NGL's water processing facilities are strategically located near areas of high crude oil and natural gas production, including the Midland Basin in Texas and Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the DJ Basin in Colorado, the Eagle Ford shale play in Texas, and the Pinedale Anticline in Wyoming.

NGL owns 82 water treatment and disposal facilities, including 137 injection wells. The location and permitted processing capacities of these facilities and whether the facilities are owned or leased lands are summarized below:

NGL charges customers a fee per barrel of wastewater processed, which significantly reduces commodity price risk associated with this segment. Certain contracts require the customer to deliver a specified minimum volume of wastewater over a specified period of time. NGL also generates revenue from the sale of hydrocarbons recovered in the process of treating wastewater, which is taken into consideration in negotiating the processing fees with customers. The company also charges pipeline transportation fees, pipeline interconnection fees and solids disposal fees to customers.

The customers of NGL's Wyoming and Colorado facilities consist primarily of large exploration and production companies that conduct drilling operations near their facilities. The customers of the Texas and New Mexico facilities consist of both wastewater transportation companies and producers. The primary customer of the Wyoming facility has committed to deliver a specified minimum volume of water to the facility under a long-term contract. The primary customers of the Colorado facilities have committed to deliver all wastewater produced at wells within the DJ Basin to NGL facilities. Most customers of other facilities are not under volume commitments, although many of NGL's facilities have acreage dedications or are connected to producer facilities by pipeline.

On July 2nd, 2019, NGL Energy Partners announced the closing of all of the assets of Mesquite Disposals Unlimited, LLC, a Northern Delaware Basin water disposal company, for a total purchase price of approximately $892.5 million.

Mesquite’s assets are central to developing NGL’s consolidated and growing position in the Texas/New Mexico state-line area. The company will control one of the largest water disposal systems in the Delaware Basin, allowing it to have a highly defensible presence in the Permian, which is the most prolific basin in the U.S. NGL’s aggregate saltwater disposal capacity will increase to more than 2 MMBbls/d in the Delaware Basin.

The acquisition purchase price was funded with the following sources of capital:

$400 million aggregate gross proceeds from privately placed equity securities.

$100 million of additional NGL preferred units based on market value of an existing class (part of the April 2019 Class B issuance), issued to certain beneficial owners of Mesquite as part of the acquisition consideration.

$250 million gross proceeds from a new 5-year secured term loan.

The remaining is to be funded under revolving credit facility once certain volumes are achieved.

Projected Year 1 EBITDA estimated between $110 million and $120 million, less than a 7.5x multiple, and Year 2 EBITDA is expected to be less than 6.0x.

The cash flow profile on the Mesquite acquisition is supported by a multi-producer platform, fee-based long-term contracts with creditworthy customers, minimal commodity price exposure, low maintenance and growth capex, and attractive operating margins. The acquisition will also enable NGL to integrate its significant large pipeline and disposal infrastructure into the Mesquite system and realize substantial commercial and capex synergies.

NGL Liquids

The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants throughout the United States and in Canada. Using its leased underground storage and fleet of leased railcars, the Liquids segment markets regionally through its owned terminals throughout the United States. The Liquids segment also provides terminal and storage services at its salt dome storage facility in Utah.

Assets include:

26 Liquids terminals

One import/export facility capable of exporting over 12kbpd of butane

2.8 million barrels of leased underground storage, 0.35 million barrels of above ground storage

Sawtooth Caverns - 5 Caverns with ~6.0 million barrels of butane and propane storage capacity in Utah

~4,600 leased railcars

NGL's Liquids business serves approximately 950 customers in 47 states. The Liquids business serves national, regional and independent retail, industrial, wholesale, petrochemical, refiner and natural gas liquids production customers. NGL delivers the propane supply to customers at terminals located on common carrier pipelines, rail terminals, refineries, and major United States propane storage hubs.

Customers are offered three categories of contracts for propane sourced from common carrier pipelines:

Customer pre-buys, which typically require deposits based on market pricing conditions.

Market-based, which can either be a posted price or an index to spot price at the time of delivery.

Load package, a firm price agreement for customers seeking to purchase specific volumes delivered during a specific time period.

NGL uses back-to-back contracts for many of their liquids segment sales to limit exposure to commodity price risk and protect margins. They are able to match supply and sales commitments by offering customers purchase contracts with flexible price, location, and storage delivery.

Refined Products and Renewables

The Refined Products and Renewables segment conducts gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel marketing operations. NGL purchases refined petroleum and renewable products primarily in the Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Midwest regions of the United States, and schedules them for delivery at various locations throughout the country.

A significant percentage of business is priced on a back-to-back basis, which minimizes commodity price exposure. Products are sold to commercial and industrial end-users, independent retailers, distributors, marketers, government entities, and other wholesalers of refined petroleum products. NGL sells its products at terminals owned by third parties.

Contract sales are made pursuant to negotiated contracts, generally ranging from one to twelve months in duration, that are entered into with local market wholesalers, independent gasoline station chains, heating oil suppliers, and other customers. Contract sales provide these customers with a specified volume of product during the term of the agreement.

Segment sales are from approximately 180 terminals in 34 states. Combined storage capacity is ~9.9 million barrels across the 12 storage facilities.

Financial Condition

The two main segments are Crude Oil Logistics and Water Solutions, which accounted for 41% and 38% of adjusted EBITDA respectively (shown below) in FY 2019. Water solutions has been the fastest-growing segment, as EBITDA grew by 43% YoY and went from 28% to 38% of revenue YoY. As shown above management is targeting 50-55% of EBITDA for this segment, largely as a result of the Mesquite Disposals Unlimited, LLC acquisition. Conversely, refining products and renewables has become an ever-decreasing proportion of profitability, as it fell from 33% of EBITDA in FY 2017 to 7% in FY 2019.

(Source: Author's Tables, Company Filings)

As we can see below, gross margins and Adj. EBITDA margins have fluctuated in a very narrow band since FY 2015 (no more than 300 bps).

(Source: Author's Tables, Company Filings)

This is important, as it provides guidance into the stability of the company's cash flow profile (it appears to be highly stable). The reasons for the high level of stability are:

Size and scope of operations - Although the company is not perfectly hedged against commodity price risk, the fact that the Crude Oil Logistics segment benefits from higher commodity prices while the RP&R segment benefits from lower commodity prices acts as a natural hedge.

- Although the company is not perfectly hedged against commodity price risk, the fact that the Crude Oil Logistics segment benefits from higher commodity prices while the RP&R segment benefits from lower commodity prices acts as a natural hedge. Manage price risk by entering into purchase and sale (futures) contracts - Crude oil logistics segment benefits when the market is in contango, as increasing prices result in inventory holding gains during the time between when inventory is purchased and sold. In addition, storage assets are better utilized when contango markets justify storing barrels. When markets are in backwardation, falling prices typically have an unfavorable impact on margins. On the RP&R side, NGL utilizes NYMEX futures contracts to mitigate commodity price exposure as well, but does not manage the financial impact from changes in basis differentials affected by local market supply and demand disruptions.

- Crude oil logistics segment benefits when the market is in contango, as increasing prices result in inventory holding gains during the time between when inventory is purchased and sold. In addition, storage assets are better utilized when contango markets justify storing barrels. When markets are in backwardation, falling prices typically have an unfavorable impact on margins. On the RP&R side, NGL utilizes NYMEX futures contracts to mitigate commodity price exposure as well, but does not manage the financial impact from changes in basis differentials affected by local market supply and demand disruptions. Increases in fee-based revenue - The Water Solutions and Liquids segments are the most "fee-based" segments and have accounted for an increasing proportion of adj. EBITDA, going from 33% in FY 2017 to 58% in FY 2019, mitigating cash flow uncertainty. Management has increased its proportion of fee-based revenue as a means to become a true "midstream" company.

NGL has also significantly reduced leverage largely as a result of making $1.2 billion in asset dispositions prior to FY 2019, but also as a result of the February 2019 redemption of $328 million in notes that would have matured in March. The company followed that up by issuing $45 million of preferred units (Class C) and $450 million in new debt, which it used to redeem higher-cost preferred units (Class A) and pay down its credit facility.

On April 2, 2019, NGL issued 1,800,000 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Class C preferred shares at $25.00 per unit for net proceeds of $42.6 million (net of the underwriters’ discount of $1.4 million and offering costs of $0.9 million). The current fixed distribution rate is 9.625%. The proceeds were used on April 5, 2019 to redeem 7,468,978 of the Class A Preferred Units which had an initial distribution rate of 10.75%. On May 11, 2019, NGL redeemed the remaining 12,473,191 outstanding Class A Preferred Units. These efforts have the advantage of lowering the company's WACC.

What should also give preferred shareholders comfort is that distributions since 2017 have been covered more than 4x by just the Adj. EBITDA from the more "fixed-rate" segments like Water Solutions and NGL Liquids.

Fixed-to-Floating

Both Class B and C series of preferred shares are "fixed-to-floating." This means that after the call date, the interest rate will adjust to a variable rate.

Pref. Share Class Class B Class C Price $24.94 $25.00 Amount Outstanding 12586 1800 Dividend $2.25 $2.41 Last Dividend Date 15-Jul-19 15-Jul-19 Stripped Price $24.33 $24.35 Stripped Yield 9.25% 9.90% Call Date 01-Jul-22 15-Apr-24 Floating Rate LIBOR + 721.3 bps LIBOR + 738.4 bps

We use date of writing (October 20, 2019) for stripped pricing calculations.

These are among the best floating-rate offerings available for preferred shares and given the cash flow risk associated with the company. Though interest rates may decline through the call dates, the floor will still provide a strong fixed yield at 7%+, even if market interest rates are zero.

The Class C preferred shares come with a 65 bps liquidity premium in that there is only about one-seventh the amount available relative to the Class B shares. Although nothing is saying that more of this class won't be issued as NGL pursues more acquisitions. An advantage for income investors who prefer more "fixed" payments is that Class C shares will not be called until April 2024, which is almost 5 years away, and have a longer time horizon to not worry about "call risk."

Conclusion

As NGL has made tremendous improvements to deleverage its balance sheet, improve the stability of its cash flow to be more like a traditional "midstream" company, and with the high cash flow coverage, I believe both preferred share classes are excellent choices for income-oriented investors.

The preferred shares offer dividends in excess of 9%, more than most fixed-to-floating preferred offerings, which is a high return for the level distribution risk incurred. There are also shareholder-friendly conversion options in the event of a change of control.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NGL.PC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.