Tele2: Operational Excellence Means Further Growth

The company remains overvalued but at the same time a study in the excellent execution of a telecommunications strategy.

Results came in above expectations, and the company guides towards both lower costs and increased savings.

When I last spoke about Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) (OTCPK:TLTZY), I went neutral on the company - not because I didn't believe that the company indeed could achieve everything they set out to do, but because I viewed the company as overvalued in the extreme - a telecommunications company trading at over 20 times earnings.

Well, today Tele2 reported earnings for the third quarter of 2019, making it an excellent time to look back into this company to see what's occurred. Because, judging from the 5% share price appreciation in a single day, the market thinks that things are going well indeed.

(Source: Earnings call Presentation)

3Q19 - Once again, organic growth and net profit improvements, with a significant lowering of expected CapEx

Results for the quarter were excellent in most respects. How?

Revenue, while somewhat flat, compared well on a YoY basis.

Growth of 4-5% both for the group and for the Swedish geography specifically.

Net profit doubling to 1B SEK and FCF increased by 67% as a result of the ComHem merger.

Guidance for FY19 reiterated, with CapEx guidance lowered to 2.3B-2.6B SEK, down 300M SEK from previous guidance.

Simply put, the company is on track to deliver exactly what was promised. Tele2 realized another 150M in merger synergies with ComHem, and have also raised the expected synergies to 750M SEK (from 650 SEK). The extraordinary dividend representing the divestment of Kazakhstan and the Netherlands of which I spoke during my last article has now been distributed - 6 SEK per share - which came to a juicy little bonus for me, increasing the monthly dividend payout by nearly 30%.

On the operational side, Tele2 also streamlined things in Sweden, reflected by organic growth and updated pricing plans across the board. The consumer segment in the nation saw this organic growth for the first time in 1.5 years, driven primarily by a strong mobile postpaid development.

Interestingly, the company also chose to audit its network in Sweden to find potential weak points. The result of the audit is in - and the conclusion is that Tele2's network across the nation is excellent in terms of Radio Access Network, and planned company investments are in line with what audit recommendations turned out to be.

As such, no further CapEx surprises in the form of required network upgrades beyond what has already been guided for will be needed.

(Source: 3Q19 Earnings Report)

Looking at the quarterly comparison, we see the slight improvement trend during 3Q19, with most positive metrics showing improvements due to merger synergies and consumer/subscriber improvements across the board.

(Source: 3Q19 Earnings Report)

The company remains a Sweden-heavy telecommunications giant, with a weighting towards mobile communications. Perhaps more importantly, we have some clarity regarding the expectations for the next fiscal.

The company now guides to low single-digit growth in the revenue portion, as well as mid single-digit growth of the underlying EBITDAaL. The CEO doesn't specify numbers but says it'll be on the "right" side of zero at the very least.

The company continues to expect a spectrum-excluded CapEx for the 5G-rollout of 2.8-3.3B SEK. This also includes potential asset leasing costs.

The company continues to operate under the following financial policies after the implementation of IFRS16.

Tele2 will seek to operate within a range for economic net debt to underlying EBITDAaL of between 2.5–3.0x and to maintain investment-grade credit metrics

an ordinary dividend of at least 80 percent of equity free cash flow; and

extraordinary dividends and/or share repurchases, based on remaining equity free cash flow, proceeds from asset sales and re-leveraging of underlying EBITDAaL growth

As a result, we can expect Tele2 to remain the dividend-friendly investment vehicle in the communications industry we've seen in the past few years. My YoC on the position at this time is 5.06% at this time. This is materially better than the current <3% on the current share price. Including the special dividend, the yearly YoC for the position is 11.96%.

As such, the company has been a truly excellent investment for this fiscal, and for as long as I've held it, currently coming in at a return of 86.30%, including the dividends paid out this year.

Let's look beyond these numbers and go back to results by geography/segment.

Tele 2 - Different segments, with Estonia profitability now solved

(Source: Earnings call Presentation)

The Sweden segment continues to come in at strong numbers. Revenue decreased by 1% due to lower equipment revenue, but margins and profit were up, driven by cost savings and only partially offset by revenue and marketing expenditures.

The challenge here for Tele2 remains the Swedish corporate/business market, and Tele2 is far from the only company affected by this. All telecommunications companies are feeling the pain here, and pricing pressure, particularly in the public sector, was a continued issue. Everyone in the telecommunications business here is playing defense and trying to retain their current customer base. The company did manage some small volume growth in the public segment, but despite this, revenue in the sub-segment decreased. A small EBITDA increase was recorded, again due to successful cost management efforts.

(Source: Earnings call Presentation)

The positive news this quarter was in the Baltics, where Tele2 finally managed to solve the Estonia problem - the first quarter of growth in three years was recorded in the country thanks to a combination of appealing offers, increased RGUs, price adjustment in legacy plans and enterprise plans. These factors resulted in an EBITDA growth of 1% during the quarter.

The other nations of Latvia and Lithuania provided a continuation of growth. 26000 mobile RGUs added in Lithuania provided ASPU increases of 9% and total end-user revenue growth of 12% in local currencies. Similar trends were recorded in Latvia, with significant ASPU growth due to higher-tier sales.

Tele2 characterizes the Baltics as a growth region and continues to expect further growth going forward here - and, more importantly, better growth than the marginal single-digit-growth we're currently seeing in the segment.

Tele2 has discontinued operations in a number of regions at this time. The only other region that remains is Germany, which recorded a continued decline of RGU that's been ongoing for some time now.

Company debt

Given the recent M&A, Tele2's debt is a relevant item to look at this quarter as well. Due to the distribution of the extraordinary dividend, company debt increased, as expected, to 2.6X.

(Source: Earnings call Presentation)

Still, the debt has been lowered somewhat following 2018, and the company's ambition is to further lower it. At current levels, below 3X net debt to EBITDAal, this contributor continues to view the debt as a non-issue.

The company's only risk is in relation to the company's generous dividend policy. The targeted minimum 80% payout ratio would be considered excessive elsewhere - and I consider it excessive even now. Because CapEx is planned in and the company following this large M&A is unlikely to pursue further for the time being, the risk is in the case of rising interest rates. With large portions of profit targeted at the dividend, the company's ability to pay down debt at an accelerated pace can be considered limited.

This is something that investors need to consider, and something I consider influences the thesis about the company's current appeal, at its bare 3% annual yield.

Valuation

Nothing has changed since my last article with regard to company valuation. The share price/valuation has climbed further, but this reflects the improved results of the quarter.

Swedish investors and institutions are seeking refuge in whatever "safe" investments can be found, and the large Swedish telecommunications companies are considered one of these relatively safe avenues.

(Source: Börsdata)

The past 3 years have been improvement after improvement in company valuations, and current annualized EPS (excluding one-offs and divestments that are currently muddling some P/E-ratios) for this quarter means that the company trades at north of 20 times current annualized earnings. The company trades at 10X higher P/E numbers than multinational giant AT&T, 8X higher than Verizon (NYSE:VZ) while yielding significantly less returns, and at the same time having a significantly higher payout ratio than any of these companies. That equation is odd even to me.

Back when I bought the company, valuations were appealing, especially by national standards. Now the valuations are so far disconnected from what I consider to be fair or likely, that I'm looking at share price models of where I'd start trimming the position - which for me is an absolute first.

To be clear, I still think it's a quality company. But much like other investments considered "safe" due to market position and market penetration in Sweden currently on the market, there's an incredible amount of premium given to Swedish telecommunications operators (and other types of companies) at this time.

In closing, it trades at valuations that suggest a growth company providing high single-digit or low-double-digit organic earnings growth, while at the same time providing somewhat north of zero percent organic growth. The company strategy going forward consists of using plan pricing and service pricing as a growth driver in legacy regions as well as growth regions (including the Baltics).

(Source: Earnings call Presentation)

While I have no doubt the company will be able to pass on these yearly pricing updates without losing too many customers, I question any company whose growth ambitions are, while not limited to, focused on pricing aside from innovation.

Perhaps I'm being unfair in my assessment here. Perhaps the company will provide further organic growth through innovation going forward. And, again, I'm not in any way dissatisfied with my returns or the company dividend. I also don't believe the company will drop in valuation anytime soon.

However, I'm giving the company a fair value in line with internationally-accepted fair value for a company with this sort of growth profile, adding a slight market premium due to market position, market penetration, and nearly-impenetrable barriers to enter the Swedish telecommunications market with ease.

Even at this premium, suggested fair valuation of ~18 times earnings, the downside at current valuations and annualized earnings can be said to be at least 27% from today's share price. It also wasn't all that long ago since the company traded below these suggested valuations.

All of this means my stance is as far from buying more Tele2 as it can be - and I'm starting to look at what point I'd be wanting to trim the position somewhat.

Thesis

Tele2 continues to impress, delivering while not over-the-top organic growth, what was promised in investor presentations regarding merger synergies and potential advantages. This continues, to the market, to justify the current elevated share price and company valuation.

However, the combination of the company's rather generous dividend policy and targets combined with the lofty valuation and the very low dividend yield, both from a national and international peer comparison means the company should be considered uninvestable at this period in time.

I'm maintaining my sizeable allocation to Tele2 and enjoy the continued dividend - hundreds of dollars coming in during this month of October - but I'm also not buying more, and if asked, would tell people to buy something else at this time.

Recommendation

My stance towards Tele2 continues to be a "HOLD" as well as "neutral" going forward. The company continues to impress, but at this valuation, I see no reason for any investor to open a new or extend an existing position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLTZF, TLTZY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.

Disclaimer: I own the Stockholm-listed ticker TEL2-B.