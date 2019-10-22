International Seaways' CEO On IMO 2020 And Capital Allocation (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: this is a transcript version of the episode of Value Investor's Edge Live that we published yesterday. We hope you enjoy.

J Mintzmyer: Welcome to the fourth episode of Value Investors Edge Live. We are recording in the morning of 20 September, 2019. We're pleased to host, Lois Zabrocky and Jeff Pribor, CEO and CFO of International Seaways, stock symbol INSW. We're going to discuss the current state of the crude tanker markets, especially in the wake of the recent Saudi disruptions. We're also looking to the upcoming IMO 2020 regulations and how International Seaways has positioned themselves to benefit from this catalyst. Finally, we will discuss company specifics, including company allocation priorities, and potential upside catalyst. For disclosure, I'm personally long shares of INSW.

Lois, Jeff, welcome. Thanks for joining us.

Lois Zabrocky: Thank you very much.

Jeff Pribor: Thanks J.

JM: First of all, just because its current events on our mind today, I mean, the Saudi Arabia disruption, of course, happened this Saturday, Sunday, past week. And there are some kind of uncertain reaction at first, right in the crew tanker space. What have you seen thus far in the markets and how do you think this impacts the medium and longer term picture for your company?

LZ: So at the end the week J, we're in, I think an ideal situation for our company and the crude markets at the moment. So what we've seen is an increase in time charter equivalent rates from week on week of about $20,000 per day on the VLCCs. Somewhere the Aframaxes are now in the Caribbean -- in the U.S. Gulf area around $30,000 per day. So they nearly doubled in their return. And the Suezmaxes are in between the Vs and the Aframaxes have also spiked up dramatically.

So at the moment, it appears that the impact out of Saudi is almost ideal for tankers. Because you don't have 6 million barrels a day off the market. What you have is a very concerted effort by Saudi to restore their production, deliver barrels out of storage. But in addition to that, there are a couple million barrels a day that are likely impacted albeit, it may be temporary. You have all your other demand centers in the East sourcing barrels from the wax incrementally in addition to their normal baseload.

So out of the U.S. Gulf, you're seeing VLCCs being paid over $8 million to take a load from the U.S. Gulf to China, where prior to the disruption you were somewhere around $6 million. So market -- tanker markets have been looking for those signs quite finely balanced for us to kick off into Q4. And it looks like this is the emphasis that we needed.

JM: Well, so let me just jump in. You mentioned that these were up $20,000 day to what level?

LZ: To about $50,000. And again, we're fixing forward. We're fixing into October. So but this is off a very -- pretty lackluster Q3.

JM: Yeah, definitely. Well, Q3 is, of course always -- well, not always, but usually the one of the weakest quarters of the year. So it's good to see -- like you said, these are pretty good rates in this part of the year. So when the disruption first happened, there was some fear that this would take, like you said, about 6 million barrels right off the market. And you'd actually see a tumble in rates. I think a few of the analysts Sunday, were actually discussing how terrible this was going to be for the tanker markets. Is there a situation where this would bring the rates down? Is that just -- if Saudi Arabia production doesn't come back online for months? Or what's your concern on I guess on the bearish side of this?

JP: Well, hey, J, it's Jeff, I'll jump in just to play tag team here. So we saw that over the weekend, and we thought that understandable first reaction was maybe misguided and it's proved out to be just the way Lois said. Because while that would mean that some production is down -- obviously is down for some period of time in Saudi, the immediate effect is that any barrels that were meant to be lifted were coming out of their inventory anyway. And they would continue to come out of their inventory or not just in Saudi, but in other places around the world where they keep it.

So we didn't see it as a drop in demand for tankers, just a change in the pattern for that amount as long as it's not a permanent drop and we don't see that. Secondarily, we did expect an increase in rates because we know from past cycles and past geopolitical events, this kind of stuff has happened before many times in most of my career, what happens is, if you are purchasing crude oil for your final derivatives in China, India, Europe, wherever, and you see this going on, your first instinct says I need to diversify my sources immediately, right. So you see those customers reaching for barrels from sources that are inevitably further away than you maybe go, whether it's West Africa, Brazil, or of course, the U.S.

So that that was what filtered to the market rather -- beginning right away on Monday, and has led to this increase. It's really the reaction of purchasing managers and the like diversifying and not being terribly sensitive to increase in rates, which as you know, Jay, the cost of transporting oil is actually quite small relative the cost of the commodity. So just what's key is to make sure that your supply chain is intact.

JM: Absolutely. Thanks, Jeff. And yeah, I mean, we're on the same wavelength. I'm not sure if you saw it, but we had a actually an op Ed in Splash on Monday. And we also had an article out on Seeking Alpha on Tuesday, kind of discussing how in fact, this structurally could be a bullish thing for tankers as there's more and more shift towards West of Suez whether it's Brazil or U.S. Gulf or whatever the route may be.

Shifting a little bit to the U.S. Gulf, two questions for you. First of all, how are we seeing those export numbers? I know that the U.S. has been kind of capacity constrained for a while both in terms of they don't have VLCC capacity yet. So there's lightering there, and also because some of the pipelines haven't been constructed. So how are you seeing that as far as the recent growth and limitations? And then secondly, you mentioned U.S. to China, was that just kind of speaking to Asia more broadly? Or is China actually starting to purchase some oil on the market?

LZ: So if I take the first question J, out of the U.S. Gulf, I'm always quoting the numbers that the EIA puts up, which is really total U.S. exports, which last week was like 3.2 million barrels a day. But if you look at it and you say, okay, I only want pad [ph] three U.S. Gulf only, you're somewhere around 2.9 million barrels a day. We spoke with EFAI on what they're building into their models, because I'm curious, how much additional can we export. And they have us going up to 3.2 million to 3.6 million in the first quarter, somewhere in between there. So that's around to half a million barrels a day, that they have additional getting out of the U.S. Gulf exporting.

Anecdotally, we are aware -- I was on one of our VLLCs that was loading, like a month ago out of the U.S. Gulf in Corpus Christi, and she was able to take a half cargo about a million barrels at the dock. And that's a new dock that was rapidly being constructed. And then she was topping up with barrels at the lightering. So you're already seeing incremental decrease in the constraints. And we know that Epic and Cactus, those pipelines have now been completed. So it's just how quickly all this infrastructure gets put together so that you can get those additional barrels out to market.

But it looks like into the first quarter, we should be able to add at least a half a million barrels a day. Each V is 2 million barrels and you're looking at about somewhere around 110 days for a round trip. So you're really adding a lot of additional VLCC demand into the system.

And then I do use China as a proxy. I believe that the specific cargo I was talking about was U.S. Gulf to Korea. But it will not surprise me to see the Chinese come back in. Again, a crude does have that 5% premium on it from the tariffs. But as Jeff pointed out, pretty small when you start talking about the value of the cargo and the freight component being quite a small part of the fraction.

JM: Excellent, Lois. Thank you. Yeah. There's always kind of a lot of discussion about U.S. China specific right. And it's interesting to see that, with the kind of trade war tensions there hasn't been a lot of trade directly, right, but there's a lot of oil that gets rerouted, whether it's Singapore or Korea or whatever might be. Now I brought up the EIA chart on our live chat. And I'll show that when we post an article and follow up, but it's just interesting for those who are listening in, I mean, you can see that US exports were basically nothing, right because of regulations and stuff like that.

And then in 2017, right in the fall is when they first passed a million barrels a day. Then less than a year later, you're already at 2 million and then early 2019, you are at three. And then probably early 2020, we're going to crack maybe 4 million barrels a day. So it's really just a fantastic increase in those exports. And every barrel, as we covered from the U.S. Gulf to Asia is double the distance of the Middle East Gulf.

So long term, it would seem that disruption is positive for the industry, as long as it's just in terms of a shift and not like a massive offtake of oil off the market.

LZ: Absolutely. And any anything highly dramatic J, would not be positive. But just to elaborate a little bit on that, in the old days, like say 10 years ago, what would happen is there would be enough crude coming into the United States from Saudi. So loading heavy sour, which the U.S. refineries are designed for coming from the AG, Arabian Gulf to the U.S. Gulf, and there would be enough takers in the basin then to load in the U.S. Gulf to go east. However, because now you have such an amount of exports out of U.S. Gulf, it's totally changed the trading patterns. And you see VLCCs routinely now ballasting in empty to get a load and go out. And that really adds ton miles into our equation.

JM: Yeah, and that's interesting development. It's not just kind of recycling triangulation. It's actually dedicated routes developing out of there. I think we've really hit the Saudi disruption well, and kind of talked about some of those catalysts. Let's talk about the next kind of upcoming things, so IMO 2020. We're just three months away. If you're burning compliant fuel, it's almost time to start loading up the tanks with that stuff. So what kind of you see in the market so far? And how are you positioned specifically to International Seaways for this?

LZ: So I think the thing that has taken me a bit by surprise, although it shouldn't have is the refiners are being both opportunistic and planning well forward. So you've got -- let's take Singapore where a lot of the barges and tanks that have been dedicated to heavier bunkers, the 3.5 sulfur content are now being taken off the market cleaned and being used for just store 0.5 sulfur. So we're in that interesting couple of month's period where nobody really wants to buy 0.5 sulfur because we don't need to burn it until Jan 1. And the result is that it's adding inefficiency into our market, because now if you are having to potentially wait to get your high sulfur bunkers, wherever you are, whether it's the U.S. Gulf or it's in Singapore, and those barrels are being priced up.

Now that is just in interim because come January 1, something like 70% of the demand for the high sulfur will drop away. And we expect that price to drop dramatically. So we're really managing our inventory on all of our vessels extremely closely. We're planning every voyage. As I mentioned, the VLCC trips are very long. So you want to just be very careful so that you are planning everything quite closely.

For us specifically, we are going to put the scrubbers or the installation of those on to our 10 modern VLCCs. Our economics there are be it somewhere around $200 a ton. And if you look at the forward curve, we're some -- looks to be somewhere around that and in that case, that investment would pay off for us in a 1.5 year. And then, we would have those extra profits to the bottom line.

I don't know if you want to add anything, Jeff on that.

JP: Well, I might add one thing. J, kind of in your question, I think is what have we seen in terms of effect on the tanker market so far. And interestingly, we would say that IMO 2020 has probably more impacted the crude segment of the market at this point in time than the product. We think that this contra seasonal spike you saw in rates in August, was an indication that refiners are pulling more crude in or different patterns of crude in either way lead to more traffic and higher rates as they began to gear up for IMO 2020.

So it will hit the product tankers next most likely as 0.5 content comes out and starts to be moved around to various places around the world where it needs to be as ships bunker up in November and December getting ready for January 1.

JM: Yeah, that makes sense. And thanks for jumping into that, Jeff. Because I -- we've been watching the markets as well and there's been kind of an angst, I guess in product tanker investors. And I'm definitely one of them where, we've been waiting for the next bullish cycle for the last seven, eight, nine, ten years. So we've been looking at this IMO 2020 event and saying hey, is this going to be August, September, October what, right. And like you said, we saw that spike in crew tanker rates and then also, the big off hire right as people are installing scrubbers. But we haven't really seen a spike in in products yet. So if you had to guess would you think that's like an October event or a November event, or if you had to kind of pinpoint it a little bit.

LZ: J, if not to go off topic, but if we pop back up to the Saudi event, right now, everything happens in increments. And what you're seeing is the Saudis not putting out their products, which were traditionally then exported, because you're sacrificing. They want to put barrels for crude export and they're sacrificing their refinery runs.

So temporarily, I think it causes some consternation on LR1s and LR2. However, the longer that happens and the Saudis prioritize their crude exports, they will then start to import more product. And all of a sudden, you'll see that market react. And that's in, I'm talking the mid-section of the of the fleet, LR1s, LR2s, and then you should see that move.

Remember that right now we're in refinery still turnaround in the U.S. Gulf utilization rates went down 5% week on week. So the U.S. Gulf is pushing out more crude right now, less product. They'll come back online October-November and you'll start to see that product move in a much greater way.

JP: We have -- as you know, in our fleet both crude and product. So this is a nice thing about having a diversified fleet is, we're kind of agnostic as to which segment gets helped or aided first, which comes on later, difficult to say for all these factors. But kind of either way, we're well positioned. But I think Lois said it well, that as you get deeper in the fourth quarter that the product should really yield some good effects.

JM: Yeah, , it will be interesting to see it's kind of a prediction for one, two punches as Saudi Arabia causes a little bit of kind of reallocation and disruption there. And then you also have, of course, IMO 2020 coming on board. So it will be interesting to watch that. Shifting a little bit to talk about your company more specifically. And then kind of segue that a little bit talking about how you have some product tankers, but the cash balances is pretty strong. Your balance sheets are the strongest they've ever been.

So with that in mind, as we look ahead to IMO 2020 and the other bullish backdrop in the market, what are your capital allocation priorities at this time? Are we looking into, perhaps more secondhand acquisitions? Are we looking into any more fleet investments like scrubbers? Any sort of repurchases or dividends. How would you rank those allocation priorities at this time?

JP: Okay. Let me take a crack at that. So I for the benefit of those that are listening now or reading the transcript later, I think many know that International Seaways is just less than three years old. Although we were spun off of OSG which have a 60 year plus history. And so -- but that's good context to say what have we done in terms of capital allocation since we were born, so to speak and the spin off. And what we've done is to spend $600 million in cash plus earmarking $50 million more for scrubbers and ballast water treatment.

So $650 million total capital allocation cash to upgrading or is it say an energy it is hydrating the fleet, making it larger and younger at the same time. And doing at the bottom of the site and without issuing any extra equity. So that was our capital allocation principle first and foremost. And that we've accomplished over the last couple of years. And thanks for noticing it. We did it without getting over levered. We stopped when we got to the point that we were 50% loan to value. That's the self-imposed lever that we want to hit and we hit it. And we're comfortable with that.

Now you notice the cash is a pretty good number, was $150 million at last quarter with plus $50 million of undrawn revolver, so 200 million of liquidity. Now remember, a good portion of that is earmarked for the scrubbers, because we didn't need any -- don't need any outside financing for scrubbers, whether it was more debt or raising equity, don't need that. So some of that is earmarked to that.

But we did and say in our last quarterly conference call, that this level of liquidity means that we can begin to think about a different type of capital allocation, which is a phase where we are deleveraging and ultimately returning cash to shareholder. So we began that process with a -- $10 million wasn't big, but as the start of additional pay down of our turmoil B debt than we would have had to pay. So that's about the leveraging act.

And we expect that as these cash flow comes in from this rates, and in the end of the third and fourth quarter, you should expect to see more from us in the way of deleveraging and returning cash to shareholders in which area, I remind you that we have a $30 million share repurchase program in place.

So I think that's a priority for right now, J.

JM: Thanks, Jeff. And I appreciate a bit of the historical context there as well. One thing I did not hear in terms of what you're talking about, currently or near term going forward is fleet growth. Is that kind of deliberate that you are leaving that out of there, or do you think your fleet is large enough as is are you still looking at perhaps more second hand acquisitions?

LZ: J, there is always more work to be done in the sense of continuing to renew the fleet. However to Jeff's point when we did our investments that we've done today that took care of several years of renewal. And we just want to make sure that we're doing the right things at the right place in the cycle. And that's why our emphasis and our focus has shifted to deleveraging and returning cash to shareholders.

JM: Yeah. Thanks Lois. So as we're still kind of on the topic of capital allocation, and we just kind of wrapped up talking about IMO 2020, you've committed to 10 scrubbers on your VLs. Is there room for further additions of those scrubbers on more of your fleet? Or is 10 pretty much all you're considering at this point?

LZ: I mean, we have those two beautiful Suezmaxes delivered in 2017 from Hyundai highly efficient. Sometimes those would be the ones that -- if we were to do more we would do. But right now we're pretty content where we're at.

JP: And let me just add a little bit of math that Lois talked about a lot which is, it's 10 vessels but given that we have a diversified fleet from large like these to smaller vessels, while only 25% of our conventional tankers some 10 vessels that amount to about 40% of our bunker consumption. So we have a good commitment to scrub fleet, so but beyond that, I think we'll watch and see what the regulators do as far as how you know how long will covers be important factor for tankers overall. And it's something we will monitor as we go into 2020.

JM: Makes sense. Thanks, Jeff. And thanks Lois. As we're -- you kind of mentioned, kind of doing the math if you will, and you talked about how to ford kind of scrubber curve, both estimate and what you're expecting in both of the markets actually showing is about $200 per ton. So the way TCE is calculated for those kind of listening in, you take the revenues right and you subtract the voyage cost basically bunker fuel so those who have scrubbers can burn the older higher sulfur fuel with those scrubbers, and therefore their fuel cost be lower so that's going to result in higher reported TCE.

So in terms of doing the math, I'll kind of bounce that back to you either Jeff or Lois. What sort of TCE benefit are you expecting to see versus some of your peers that maybe didn't install those scrubbers?

LZ: We know that there are a lot of moving parts into every individual calculations. But if you were just to say, very roughly right, $200 a ton, 50 tons a day, $10,000 a day, J.

JM: Excellent. Thanks. Obviously, you can't just pick one exact number, and that's correct. But it is good for people to understand that we're talking about significant savings with these scrubbers. And of course, for your benefit, right, you're hoping that the spreads are as large as possible. You mentioned $200 on the spreads is what kind of movement have you seen recently on those spreads?

LZ: All of the outright prices have been fluctuating dramatically. If you just look at the actual bunker market that we're subjected to today, right now this week, bunker prices went up by 20% from last Friday. And then down some 20% from last Friday, just within this week. So you're seeing bunker prices fluctuating on the outright back of crude prices dramatically presently. And the forward curves are fairly illiquid at present especially on the 0.5.

So I think it is really, really a market that's moving around J. And we're being as tactical as we can within the pools where we operate commercially to make sure that you don't -- what you didn't want to do on Monday morning was panic and try to chase a bunker scam when the prices were spiked. A little bit of patience, the market settles itself and then you're more able to get a good economic deal.

JP: Yeah, and let me let me add there J, something Lois mentioned earlier is, because of logistical changes in the bunkering ports and other preparations for IMO 2020, at the present time, the 3.5, the high sulfur fuel is more expensive, which makes the spread look narrower. That's because as Lois said we're all wanting to buy or using the 3.5 right now. And 70% of that demand falls away automatically on January 1. I mean everything except for scrubbers are not compliance.

So it's natural -- naturally, you'd expect that price to then drop and the spread would widen. As you know the forward curve are not that creative predicting, or they're heavily affected by what's going on today. And what we expect is that there will be a couple hundred dollars of spread over wider. But you know what, if it's not, we're still looking at a payback of like say two years as well as one year on these scrubbers. So we kind of feel like it's a good capital expenditure decision for the company regardless.

LZ: And then we have the rest of the fleet where we haven't invested in scrubbers. So we have a little bit of a natural balance.

JM: Yeah, definitely makes sense. And like you mentioned, it's around 40% I believe you said if it was in terms of deadweight tonnage as opposed to just nominal numbers of ships. So it's easy to say, hey, they only have 10 scrubbers, but it's really nearly half the fleet at that point. I think we had a pretty good overview of kind of the market principles and where the company -- what the company's doing and where the priorities lie.

So now sort of a difficult segue, if you will. We have a -- I am a long term investor in International Seaways. We have a lot of investors on the call. And I'm sure people listening later. The reality is that Seaway's trades at a steep discount to the majority of your peers. So let's dig into that just a little bit. So first of all, why do you think that might be the Seaways trades at kind of a discount? And then why should investors right now, why should they consider Seaways? They look at a one year chart, they're going to see a lot of underperformance. Why should they buy Seaways now? And then finally, kind of wrapping it all together, what are you doing specifically to try to drive value in a per share basis?

LZ: So I'm going to start and Jeff's going to take off from there, J. So International Seaways has been independent and on the New York Stock Exchange since we're coming up on about 2.5 years. And if you go back from the spin out and you look at our performance against our peers over the last two years, we will stack up quite nicely. If you shift to a -- recently, we have a good response for that.

JP: Well, the one thing J that your listeners and readers should know is that, it's a bit of a technical factor but it's one really to take note of is at the time, our spin off we had about 40% of our shares held by kind of private equity or PE type investors who had funded the company in the past before the spin off. And about 25% of that 40% has been sold in the last 12 months. So there's been a lot of selling by what I'll call former insiders. It amounts to over 20% of our daily trading. That's really good in the long run, because that that so called overhang has been substantially reduced. To now where we just have one shareholder that has 13%. They sit on the board, they're great influence for bringing that kind of perspective on the board but the others that were not committed have largely gone out.

And so while that was sort of hurt in the short term, it's really good for our flow in the long term. So then, I think it leaves you with, okay, here's International Seaways. Thank you, so we had a nice balance sheet, which we do. We're going to improve it most likely by changing around some of the debt there and reducing some of the costs and optimizing it for this new newer fleet that we have now. But we are -- we have the operating leverage, and one thing we haven't talked about in this call is that we have with 40 tankers all, on spot and as we go to this higher market, every $1000 a day of TCE rate is over $14 million of EBITDA, $0.30 per share EPS.

So we've got -- we're looking at a lot of upside. We're going into this market a good balance sheet, terrific corporate governance, I think you know, we're ranked number one tanker company for corporate governance. And we're proud of that.

So I think we have all the pieces in place. We've had a couple of these technical headwinds. So that has led to maybe the price being a little lower than others. But I think it's a real opportunity for us actually. Do you agree, Lois?

LZ: I agree, 100%. Jeff. Building off of that, we have a diversified fleet where the vessels across the space are starting to do as we expected into Q4 with the market recovery and we're extremely well positioned. So we really believe we're probably one of the best bargains out there, if not the best.

JM: Thanks, Lewis and Jeff. And yeah, we certainly agree that that Seaway is definitely one of the top bargains. And that's why we bought the stock. And, of course, the technical constraints of major shareholders exiting, right, that has been pretty painful. What about in terms of repurchases? Is there an avenue to drive value in that way?

JP: J, as I mentioned before, I think I did. But I'll say now we have a $30 million share purchase program in place. We -- up until recently we were building cash to be able to fund the CapEx program for scrubbers and ballast water treatment. As I said, we allocated $10 million to deaveraging. And we've said that share repurchases is part of what we think is good capital allocation right now.

Now, there are some constraints in some of our debt on that. So it's not going to be a massive amount, at least until we rejigger or retool the balance sheet I would say a little bit. So that's a factor. But we are able to buy back shares and do things. That's good capital allocation. So I think you would expect that coming from us in the future.

JM: Excellent. Thanks, Jeff. And you mentioned kind of constraints with debt there. First of all, are there any specific covenants that restrict your purchases? And if so, kind of what's the ballpark on those? And then secondly, your cost of capital is --not just equity capital, your cost of debt capital is also really high relative to some of your peers. Is there sort of a strategic vision of refinancing and doing more of a traditional secured loan structure or any thought on that?

JP: Look, it's not a specific amount covenant. It's just -- it adds with a number of capital. At the moment our largest debt facility is something called a term loan B. It's legally a bank loan type of instrument, but it's sold in the capital markets like a bond. And like bonds, it has typical restrictions on restricted payments. And they move based on income et cetera. So there isn't any one number I can give you. But as I said it's generally relatively to traditional bank financing, it's more constraining.

So you combine that with your other question is, and that also is a little higher cost of capital. And by the way it's history, okay. But history is relevant as a higher cost of that was because we took a little higher coupon on that rather than issuing equity last year when we were buying $450 million of vessels. So that was a fine trade off at the time. But where we're headed for now is to reduce that cost by using more -- most likely more traditional ship financing in large part which will be several hundred basis points lower.

So there would be a twin benefit of lower cost and greater flexibility for capital allocation. That's what we're looking for.

LZ: And we do J, just to be a little bit more specific kind of -- we do have adequate room to do share repurchases as we determine that that's appropriate even presently.

JP: Yeah, exactly.

JM: Okay. Thanks, Lois and Jeff. And, I've heard the $30 million repurchase mentioned twice so far in the discussion. But I know it's been on the books for a while and we haven't actually seen it utilized. So I'm hoping that when you report Q3 earnings here in six weeks or so that will actually see a little bit of utilization. So fingers crossed from out here. It's clearly the most accretive allocation of capital at this point, especially now that you've already funded your scrubber program.

Real quick, I'd like to pivot a little bit to talk about your joint ventures. You have two of them, I believe one with those FSOs, our 50-50 partnership with Euronav. And then the other one works with Qatar, right for LNG shipping. So how do you view those as far as the company? Are these core to the future structure of the company? And if not, what is kind of the plan with those?

LZ: So we have, on the FSOs, that have been on the field in Qatar, our counterparty is North Oil Company, which is a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and Total. And the FSOs are really in what we called the harvesting part of their life cycle. They are on charter through the third quarter 2022. And we anticipate them staying on the field for foreseeable future. And those counterparts are extremely strong and have been -- our FSO have had zero off hire on those fields since 2010. We expect to receive $18 million push through to us from the FSOs this year in 2019.

On the LNG, it's a smaller -- it's more on around $3 million to $5 million. However, going forward on the LNG, somewhere around 2021, 2022, when we refinance will start throwing off $15 million through to INSW annually. So what they have been through the downturn in the market is really nice, stable cash flow that allowed for us to position ourselves for the upturn and keeping everything else spot. Because we had this additional cash coming through. That being said, we don't view either them particularly as core and we're looking to unlock shareholder value from them as we renew contracts, and as we look for alternatives for those joint ventures.

JM: Excellent, thanks, Lois. I appreciate the thorough answer on that one it. Very interesting on the LNG potential refinancing catalyst, that wasn't something I've been tracking is, is there a sort of -- I understand it's aspirational at this point, but there's sort of a timeline where that could get done?

LZ: That is a -- natural window is coming due 2022. However, Jeff, it's pretty preemptive.

JP: Yeah, it's very clear cut that there is maturity on the existing debt. It's non-recourse to us just on the joint venture itself, but that debt matures, and at the end of -- in 2022. So we will be -- we and our joint venture partner will be looking to redo that at least a year ahead of time coming into it. So we still got a little time to go before that is likely to change over to being a higher dividend. But it's not --not that far away and should be very achievable.

JM: Yes, it's interesting situation with your JVs. I mean, you mentioned that they provide a cash flow stability to the company. And that's always been a positive the way we've looked at it. So whether or not they maintain -- they remain core or not, even though they have benefited you to this point, it seems like a lot of the analysts out there that either calculate your NAV, or just set the price targets, and they don't really give you any sort of value for those joint ventures.

So that would be maybe a consideration of, A, if we divest these, yeah, they're great. But if we divest them maybe our shares will appreciate because of simplicity. So definitely something to consider there.

In terms of where you trade at versus your peers? I mentioned that you trade at a significant discount. And if you look at a year-to-date chart, or even a one year chart, I mean, the performance gap is pretty large. I mean year-to-date, like you said, there's been a lot of selling. So year-to-date I think you guys are about 10% versus your three peers. Euronav is about 25%, DHT is almost 50% and Frontline's about 60%. So there's a big gap there. There is a chance to create a lot of value for shareholders with those repurchases. But I also understand there is a kind of desire to have a marketable flow with those shares.

Now your flows gotten bigger with the private equity firms selling off. But what is kind of a reasonable flow target wherever you would be okay with -- hey, I'm willing to repurchase -- was it, 1 million shares, 5 million shares, what is something that's realistic for you to consider?

JP: Well, I'll just answer it this way. I think that you're right. Thank you, the flow and the trading liquidity is darn good. I mean, sometimes people look at shares and then number of our peers are trading at low dollar amounts. And so they have higher number of shares traded. But when you look at what I think counts as dollar amount. So we're sort of averaging $4 million to $5 million a day of trade. So that falls right in the middle of the peer group. If you look at crude product tanker companies, which we do. So we think we have good liquidity now it's only getting better as some of the insiders have sold off.

So I don't think that there's an issue with liquidity as we consider whether or not to do share repurchases. I just don't think that's a constraint.

JM: Yeah, thanks, Jeff. It's good to hear that. I've heard that used as sort of an all buyer excuse by a lot of companies. They say, well, we don't want to hurt our share liquidity. Well, yeah, I mean, I can see that is maybe a consideration, but you also want to throw your shareholders a bone and show them that you're on the same side and that you're allocated.

Last sort of question on this topic, and I think we've had a really good interview today, just to kind of close this one up. How is your performance compensation as far as executive pay? Is that related to a share performance at all, or is that just a flat amount?

LZ: No, absolutely. We have -- and it's all available in the proxy. We have a fairly comprehensive compensation system. It is based on various KPIs and metrics that range from operational safety statistics us versus competition petition regarding our Time Charter equivalent earnings all the way through to shares that are based on us versus our peer group. So it is a -- we are keenly aware. And I would suggest that you might see a different slope to the curve going forward and I would sell my other guys and buy some INSW.

JM: Excellent, thanks, Lois. Yeah, I figured there's a good portion of your forward pay that is based on the share price performance. So we all want to make money here. Investors are definitely looking for INSW to close that gap and then likely -- in fact, outperform peers going forward. And I'm sure that helps you as well.

So with that said, it looks like we're aligned and we had a pretty good discussion today. I'll close this one out. And then if any of our folks have follow ups, I'll make sure to email those to you and get those responses back. Thanks very much for your time, Jeff and Lois. I appreciate you joining us today.

LZ: Thank you very much. We appreciate the opportunity to INSW out in front of people.

JP: Thanks, J.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer is long INSW and EURN. Lois Zabrocky and Jeffrey Pribor are employed by INSW. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.