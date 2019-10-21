Grandpa Is Loading Up On Chevron's 6%+ Total Yield For His Retirement Portfolio

The company is planning to return north of 6% to its shareholders against its current market cap.

Chevron has been a cash-flow-generation machine. The financials look strong, and production is expected to go up.

Oil stocks have faced waves of controversy over the past few years in regards to their lack of environmental awareness. A significant catalyst has been accusations over lobbying against climate change and renewable sources of energy, to extend their fossil fuel production life span. The largest five listed oil and gas companies - Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B), Exxon (XOM), and Total (TOT) - spend nearly $200m a year lobbying to delay, control, or block such policies, according to a new report.

We can all agree that such actions are despicable. Sustainable energy production should be the source to prioritize. However, investors know that such an era is far from the present. You may often read articles like: "Renewable electricity overtakes fossil fuels in XYZ for the first time." While that's true, there are three points I believe are noticeable:

The majority of such reports are taking into account solely the electricity production among households and businesses. Oil has multiple applications. The increased production of renewables does not replace the use of oil and gas or their demand. As will be shown later, oil and gas demand will be on the rise for years to come. Big oil has enough data that will allow for a slow but eventual transformation to renewable energy.

My faith in energy stocks is strong. When I started my series "Grandpa's Retirement portfolio" around two months ago, the first stock that I selected as a buy was Royal Dutch Shell. Today I want to explain why I believe Chevron is also a fantastic pick for retirement investors and why Grandpa is loading up.

As always, our set of rules is consistent. Every stock that is selected for the portfolio must have the following characteristics:

A dividend yield ≥ 4%

A payout ratio < 80%

A PE ratio < 20

A beta < 1

My thesis

Chevron has, in my opinion, an attractive global asset base with the potential for solid production growth and best-in-class cash margins versus the other global integrated peers. Following the multi-year improvement in FCF from the Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG projects, CVX is in a great position to sustain a low dividend coverage breakeven and a fantastic balance sheet.

Moreover, with share buybacks currently at approximately $5B annually, CVX should return ~6% of its current market cap to shareholders over the next year. Chevron has proven that it is a resilient stock to own by boasting 33 years of consecutive dividend increases. For that reason, I believe that the stock is an excellent holding for "Grandpa's Retirement portfolio." Image Source: WPP

Financials

In his superb article, Brad Thomas grasped the resilience of Exxon. Since 1986 there have been three recessions, six oil crashes, and even ten years when oil prices averaged about $25. Both Exxon and Chevron have withstood all headwinds. They have been generously returning capital to shareholders, even at the direst of financial times. Such success is hard to achieve, considering how volatile the cash flow of oil stock can be due to changes in oil prices.

In the last decade (2009-18), Chevron's sales fell nearly 50% from a peak in 2009 ($273 billion) to 2014, before a crash in the oil price dented revenue further to a low of $114 billion in 2016, its lowest in the ten years. By contrast, Chevron's profits held steady during the 2008-13 period averaging $21 billion annually, but nosedived to a net loss in 2016, as you can see below.

Source: Bloomberg

Improving conditions in the oil and gas sector have raised Chevron's financial performance. In 2018 sales grew 18% to $158.9 billion. The increase related to better refined and crude oil prices as well as higher volumes of crude oil and natural gas production.

Net income grew 60% to $14.9 billion, supported by considerable growth in the international upstream business. Higher gas volumes also helped, but the income was partially offset by lower gains on asset sales and higher expenses.

Big oil may be attracting a lot of hate, but there is another thing that also tends to come to their way: Cash flow. These companies have managed to maintain outstanding Balance Sheets through strong cash flow generation, which is also the reason some can claim the "dividend aristocrat" status.

Chevron's cash position is improving after it fell sharply in 2014-2017, ending 2018 $4.5 billion higher at ~$10.5 billion. The firm's operations generated $30.6 billion while investing activities used $12.3 billion, and financing activities consumed another $13.7 billion. Chevron's primary cash spending in 2018 was capital expenditures, long-term debt repayments, and dividends.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Annual Report

As I have mentioned before, the goal of building Grandpa's portfolio is not to outperform the market by any means. All grandpa is looking for, are stable dividend payments that tend to increase over the years, while maintaining the principal amount invested. I believe that Chevron's price is attractive, and so does management. The oil major announced plans to hike the shareholder payout to $5 billion per year when it disclosed a deal earlier this month to buy Anadarko for $33 billion. Less than two weeks later, Occidental put a higher bid on the table.

Chairman of the board and chief executive officer Michael Wirth stated:

It was an announcement we made to indicate our strong confidence in the cash flow accretion and value creation that this transaction enables, and so it is tied to the transaction.

If management believes that their stock is cheap, returning capital to shareholders through share buybacks is the most tax-efficient way. Share buybacks along with Chevron's ~4.14% dividend yield, investors can expect this year's returns to be north of 6%.

Similarly, last year was a fantastic year in terms of shareholder yield. Keep in mind that these returns may not always be reflected in the share price. These returns represent nominal values strictly based on cash flows and shareholder value creation. As you can see, after all, dividends and buybacks, Chevron returned 6.6% of its market cap during the FY 2018. The company even managed to reduce its debt down further. Source: Bloomberg

I find Chevron's capital returns to be attractive and competitive amongst its peers. The highest yielding oil major in terms of Dividends+Buybacks is Shell, which Grandpa already owns. Conoco and BP and come second, while Chevron is in line with ENI (E) at ~6% annually. Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

European dividend yields remain richer than the U.S. Shell and Total taking over leadership in returns from Exxon and Chevron. By factoring in announced buybacks, the gap is even more extensive, but the group as a whole is above the S&P 500 median. At current oil prices, all of the Big Oil companies should be able to cover dividends from organic free cash flow, despite the uptrend in capital investments chasing the next wave of growth. For 2019, Chevron claims to be cash-flow break-even at $51/bbl Brent.

Source: Investor Relations/ Company's September Presentation

A secured future

In the longer-term, Chevron is investing heavily in its Future Growth Project in the Tengiz oilfield in Kazakhstan. The depth of the field means production is difficult (particularly in comparison with the Permian Basin), but the size of it means Chevron will be pumping out oil for years. Chevron is investing $4.3 billion in the project to boost daily production by 260,000 barrels per day, while in 2018, it installed the first modular unit of a new processing plant. Chevron owns 50% of the license in a joint venture with Exxon Mobil (25%), KazMunayGas (20%), and LukArco (5%).

It looks like the transition to sustainable energy will have to wait for a little bit, considering Chevron's priority to meet the world's oil demand. The lack of investment in greenfield projects during 2015-17 will bring a lull to production growth, excluding shale, in 2019-20. Only Equinor's massive Johan Sverdrup field in Norway -- in which Total has a small stake -- slated for startup in that period. Source: Bloomberg

Chevron expects increased Net production at $60/bbl and a 5-year CAGR production growth of ~3-4%. Moreover, with better sector conditions increasing, the company expects upstream cash margins at $60/bbl.

Source: Investor relations, September's presentation

When it comes to oil demand, the International Energy Agency predicts sold growth, driven by strong economic fundamentals. Strong economies will, as expected, use more oil and demand, according to the IEA, will grow at an average annual rate of 1.2 MB/d. By 2023, oil demand will reach 104.7 MB/d, up 6.9 MB/d from 2018. As has been the case for some years, China and India will collectively contribute nearly half of global oil demand. As China’s economy transforms to be more consumer-oriented, the growth rate in oil demand is expected to slow down to 2023.

In contrast, their view on India is that the pace of oil demand growth will pick up slightly. Source: International Energy Agency

It's particularly interesting to me how Norway's plans to divest all its holdings in oil companies, actually turned out. The fund announced the intention to dives of as much as $40 billion two around two years ago. The news sent shock waves through the energy markets at a time when the industry had just begun to recover after 2014's oil crash. In March, the planned divestment was diminished to just $7.6 billion. After all the rollercoaster of news, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has been greenlit to sell only $6 billion worth of oil industry holdings.

Source: oilprice

The fund will also keep holding stakes in refiners and other downstream companies. The earlier announcement to maintain investments in so-called integrated oil firms, including majors Royal Dutch Shell Plc and ExxonMobil Corp, also remains in force.

Source: Reuters

Norway's intentions to divest oil stocks feels underwhelming, considering the initial $40 billion announcements. To me, that signals one thing. Oil stocks are a good investment. It's hard to get rid of them. I spend hours browsing my Bloomberg terminal, and there's one thing that is always distinct when it comes to retirement funds. The majority of them hold tons of oil stocks. Especially Royal Dutch Shell.

An example is the City of London Investment Trust (OTCPK:CLIUF). It is one of the UK's biggest funds for retirement-oriented investors. The fund has 53 years of consecutive dividend increases. Guess what its biggest holding is: The mighty Royal Dutch Shell.

Source: Janushenderson

Both RDS and CVX have been selected for "Grandpa's Retirement Portfolio" for the very same reason. They are cash flow machines that provide reliable dividends and return capital to shareholders consistently. If retirement funds all over the world can rely on these stocks, so can Grandpa, who now sleeps well at night.

Valuation

No matter how exceptional a company may be, investors should always be careful of never overpaying for an asset. The company itself believes that it's stock is cheap, which for me, is the most significant catalyst when discussing stock valuations. If management thinks that a stock is undervalued, it probably is, just because of the vast real-time data they possess. Theoretically, a company would never buy its stock at such large volumes if it was above moderately priced. Chevron should have a greater understanding of its business just because of how mature the industry in which it operates, is.

Chevron is currently trading at 14.9 times earnings, which allows for the stock to be yielding ~4.14%.

The company is the most profitable amongst its main competitors. It expects 2020's net margin of 8.82% versus 7.48% for TOT and 6.3% for its American peer, Exxon. Additionally, the stock is trading an EV/EBITDA of 6.61X, while RDS at 5.06X for the same metric, even though RDS is expected to return more capital next year, as shown before.

"Grandpa's Retirement portfolio" rules demand that a stock has a PE<20 and dividend yield > 4%, which Chevron satisfies. Grandpa will be therefore buying.

Source: Oleum Research's article

Conclusion

Oil stocks may be controversial, but cash flow is not. I genuinely believe that sustainable energy should be the only source of power in the future. However, the demand for oil is strong because the world runs on oil. Retirement funds hold tons of energy stocks because their dividends yield high returns, and their sustainability is hard to replicate. Chevron is the perfect fit for all retirement portfolios who see sustainable income, and therefore Grandpa will be buying. The stock has 33 years of consecutive dividend increases that have been pumping money to shareholders even at the most difficult of times. The future for Chevron and its shareholders looks bright. If you enjoy my articles on "Grandpa's Retirement Portfolio," please consider following me here on Seeking Alpha to be notified of my latest releases. Our portfolio is close to reaching its first ten stocks, and we are excited about the future. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.