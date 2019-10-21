Canadian Solar Is Undervalued

Introduction

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is one of the world's largest solar power companies and a leading provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia.

Solar stocks saw a sharp drop in late September. Despite increasing top-line, comparing CSIQ's valuation with its peers reveals that it is undervalued at this time.

In this article, I discuss CSIQ's valuation, its growing top line and the long term opportunity for investors.

Background

CSIQ’s business consists of the following two business segments: MSS segment and energy segment.

MSS Segment, which primarily comprises the design, development, manufacture and sale of solar power products and solar system kits. The MSS segment also provides EPC and O&M services;

Energy Segment, which primarily comprises solar power project development and sale, operating solar power projects and sales of electricity.

CSIQ sells products to a diverse customer base in various markets worldwide, including China, Japan, the U.S., Germany, Brazil, Netherlands, Australia, U.A.E, Canada, India and the United Kingdom.

Revenue Growth

The MSS segment primarily involves the design, development, manufacturing and sale of a wide range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products and solar system kits. The MSS segment also provides EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and O&M services (inspections, repair and replacement of plant equipment, site management and administrative support services.).

The energy segment primarily consists of solar power project development and sale, operating solar power projects and sales of electricity.

Looking at the revenue mix, the energy segment has been a rapid grower since 2016.

While MSS is a dominant revenue segment, revenue generation from sources other than solar modules & solar power products is a key differentiator for Canadian Solar in its space. While O&M services and sale of electricity are a small fraction of the total revenue source, these are contractually recurring and predictable.

Growing Solar Projects Pipeline

Solar generation is projected to climb from 7 percent of total U.S. renewable generation in 2015 to about 36 percent by 2050, making it the fastest-growing electricity source. This industry is here to grow.

Canadian Solar’s solar power product shipment has already proven to be an impressive grower with a 62.7% CAGR in the past 13 years.

In the Solar Projects space, Canadian Solar has 4.7 GW solar power plants built and connected globally, and maintains a portfolio of solar power plants in operation at 795.8 MWp. The company has 13 GWp total project development pipeline.

Recently, Canadian Solar secured three solar projects with a total generation capacity of 393.7 MW in Brazil. Canadian Solar has already been a market leader in Brazil and Mexico with 508MWp and 368 MWp in late stage projects respectively.

Canadian Solar has been expanding it revenue mix through expansion in the Operations & Maintenance business by signing O&M agreements with Gannawarra Solar Farm Pty Ltd, Hayman Solar Farm Pty Ltd and Daydream Solar Farm Pty Ltd for three solar PV plants totaling 300 MWp in Australia.

These opportunities in the pipeline and increasing global demand are good news for investors.

Valuation

In this section, I am comparing Canadian Solar with its peers - Jenko Solar (JKS), TerraForm Power (TERP) and SunPower Corporation (SPWR)

Both CSIQ and JKS have a balance sheet structure with current ratio slightly under 1.0.

From a valuation, Canadian Solar trades at a lower multiple compared to Jenko Solar (JKS). A similar 8x EBITDA multiple gives us a price target of $42. This indicates a 131% upside from the current price.

In my opinion, the manufacturing and sale of solar power modules (i.e. wafers, panels, cells, modules, etc.) is comparable with the semiconductor manufacturing companies and is a purely cyclical sector with extremely low margins. Due to solar power being on the spotlight as Global Clean Energy Initiatives are taking traction, solar component manufacturers deserve to trade at a premium to the semiconductor sector.

Considering CSIQ’s involvement in solar project development, O&M services, sale of electricity, etc, in my opinion CSIQ is slowly moving away from being a cyclical “semiconductor industry.

Conclusion

Canadian Solar operates in a strong market that has strong growth potential in the coming years. The company has an impressive portfolio of contracted projects.

CSIQ is undervalued when compared with peers like Jenko Solar. In my opinion, the strong portfolio of solar projects (both operational and late / mid stage pipeline) and expansion of predictable revenue sources (such as O&M and electricity sales) should help bridge the valuation gap. With a 130% upside in the stock price through a valuation gap adjustment, Canadian Solar is a good opportunity for value investors with a 3-5 year investment timeline.

