EIA's Electric Power Monthly - September 2019 Edition With Data For July

In July, Wind contributed 44.74% of new capacity, with 37.42% of new capacity coming from Solar and Natural Gas contributing 16.23%. Batteries contributed 1.14% with Other Waste Biomass contributing 0.32% and Landfill Gas the remaining 0.16% of new capacity.

In July 2019, the estimated total output from solar at 12,055 GWh, was 2.93 times what it was four years ago in July 2015.

The 12,055 GWh generated by Solar in July 2019 is a record, exceeding the previous record of 11,8549 GWh, set in the previous month, June 2019.

By Islandboy

The EIA released the latest edition of their Electric Power Monthly on September 24th, with data for July 2019. The table above shows the percentage contribution of the main fuel sources to two decimal places for the last two months and the year 2019 to date.

The Table immediately above shows the absolute amounts of electricity generated in gigawatt-hours by the main sources for the last two months and the year to date. In July the absolute amount of electricity generated increased, as is usual for the month of July when compared to June for the period covered by the charts, January 2013 to date. Coal and Natural Gas between them, fueled 66.92% of US electricity generation in July. The contribution of zero-carbon and carbon-neutral sources declined from 37.86% in June to 32.25% in July.

The 12,055 GWh generated by Solar in July 2019 is a record, exceeding the previous record of 11,8549 GWh, set in the previous month, June 2019. It is possible that the output from solar in August could exceed the output in July as was the case in 2014 and 2015. While the percentage contribution from solar did not decline between the months of May and June it declined slightly in July 2019 as is customary when the total amount generated ramps up heading into the midsummer peak. The increase in production from solar has not continued to keep pace with the total increase in generation from June to July. However, as solar capacity continues to increase, in future years, it can be expected that the contribution from solar will keep pace with the total and eventually increase going into the summer months.

The graph below shows the absolute monthly production from the various sources since January 2013, as well as the total amount generated (right axis).

The chart below shows the total monthly generation at utility scale facilities by year versus the contribution from solar. The left-hand scale is for the total generation, while the right-hand scale is for solar output and has been deliberately set to exaggerate the solar output as a means of assessing its potential to make a meaningful contribution to the midsummer peak. In July 2019, the estimated total output from solar at 12,055 GWh, was 2.93 times what it was four years ago in July 2015.

The chart below shows the total monthly generation at utility scale facilities by year versus the combined contribution from wind and solar. The left-hand scale is for the total generation, while the right-hand scale is for combined wind and solar output and has been deliberately set to exaggerate the combined output of solar and wind as a means of assessing the potential of the combination to make a meaningful contribution to the year-round total.

The chart below shows the percentage contributions of the various sources to the capacity additions up to July 2019. In July, Wind contributed 44.74% of new capacity, with 37.42% of new capacity coming from Solar and Natural Gas contributing 16.23%. Batteries contributed 1.14% with Other Waste Biomass contributing 0.32% and Landfill Gas the remaining 0.16% of new capacity. Natural Gas, Solar and Wind made up 98.4% of new capacity in July. Natural gas and renewables have made up more than 95% of capacity added each month since at least January 2017.

In July 2019, the total added capacity reported was 616.2 MW, compared to the 1596 MW added in July 2018.

The chart below shows the monthly capacity retirements up to July 2019. In July, all the retirements reported were owned by Georgia Power Co. and consisted of four coal-fired steam turbines amounting to 840 MW at the Hammond generating station, one 142.5 MW coal-fired steam turbine at the McIntosh plant and two 100kW hydroelectric units at Langdale.

Below is a chart for monthly net additions/retirements showing the data up to July 2019, followed by a chart showing the net additions/retirements year to date.

Below is a table of the top ten states in order of coal consumption for electricity production for July 2019 and the year before for comparison.

