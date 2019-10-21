Seeking Alpha
Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds & ETPs Q3 2019 Snapshot

by: Tom Roseen
Summary

TNA in the conventional funds business (not including ETPs) rose 1.43%, increasing $286.5 billion from Q2 2019 to just a little less than $20.523 trillion for Q3 2019.

TNA in U.S. ETPs rose 1.84% from $3.985 trillion for Q2 2019 to slightly less than $4.058 trillion for Q3 2019.

For Q3, actively managed funds—excluding money market funds—handed back some $35.0 billion net, while their passively managed counterparts attracted some $82.8 billion.

Individually,the passively managed USDE Funds, Sector Equity Funds, and Commodities Fundsmacro-groups’ TNAs rose above their actively managed brethren as of Q3 2019, with a combined sum of $4.956 trillion versus a $4.615 trillion,respectively.

Once again, the money market funds (+$229.2 billion) and short-/intermediate-term bond funds (+$43.2 billion) macro-groups had the largest draws of net new money for Q3.

In this issue of Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds & Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot, we feature a summary of total net assets (TNA), estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Q3 2019, comparing the changes to those of prior quarters and highlighting the largest individual gainers and losers of both groups. The Snapshot provides readers a powerful, easy-to-use guide and quick-reference tool to help them discern fund trends during the quarter.

