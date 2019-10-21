Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Oct. 21

Two All-Stars have raised dividends since the last update in mid-September.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

It has been approximately a month since the last update, but with earnings season ramping up, so too will dividend increases. It begins this week with one Canadian Dividend All Star expected to announce its annual dividend raise. First, let’s recap what happened over the past few weeks. Of note all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week – Results

There were no real surprises per se, yet we did see two All-Stars announce dividend increases since our last update. Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF)[TSX:EMA] continued its pattern of unpredictability and came through with its annual raise, while SmartCentres REIT (OTCPK:CWYUF)[TSX:SRU-UN] announced its own dividend increase.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Emera 4-5% $0.0235-$0.03 $0.024 4.26% $0.6125 SmartCentres N/A N/A $0.0042 2.78% $0.1542

In late September, Emera rewarded investors with its 13th consecutive dividend increase. First featured back in August, it was noted that Emera had a highly unpredictable raise pattern.

Although a raise was never in doubt, the timing has proven difficult to predict. Emera’s dividend growth rate however, is easy to predict. After all, the company has targeted 4-5% dividend growth through 2021. Last month’s raise was right inline (4.26%) and will result in a new quarterly dividend of $0.6125 per share.

For its part, SmartCentres extended its dividend growth streak to six years with last week’s raise. The REIT pays out its dividend monthly and its new annualized rate is $1.85 per share. This marks a modest 2.78% increase and inline with its low single-digit historical average.

Expected Increases

TFI International (OTCQX:TFIFF)[TSX:TFII]

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 2.36%

2.36% Earnings: Thursday, August 24

What can investors expect: TFI International is a transportation and logistics company. Since 2016, the company has raised dividends along with third quarter results.

Over the past few years, TFI has posted impressive growth rates as earnings per share have grown by an average annual rate of 18% over the past five years. This has enabled the company to raise dividends by double-digits.

Last year, it raised dividends by $0.03 on the back of record earnings growth. I would expect a similar raise this year.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 12.50% $0.03 $0.27

Lately, TFI International has been one of my favourite stocks. It has been in steady downtrend since May and has only recently begun to bounce.

I’ve been accumulating at prices below $40, as the company was just too cheap to ignore. Despite the bounce, it still provides excellent value. It is trading at a cheap 9.52 times forward earnings and has a P/E to Growth [PEG] ratio of 0.55.

A PEG under 1 is a sign that the company’s share price is not keeping up with expected growth rates. As such, it is considered undervalued. As you can see in the F.A.S.T. Graphs below, the company is still attractively valued at today’s price of $41.34 per share.

