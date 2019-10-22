Trade War Aside, China Will Continue To Grow

6% growth on current GDP is a lot higher than it was when it was running at over 10%.

All eyes around the world have been on China for many years. The story of China's economic growth has been nothing short of spectacular. A unique brand of capitalist communism launched the country from an emerging market to the world's second-leading economy. China has enjoyed its emerging market classification, as it provided the nation with lots of benefits when it comes to trade.

On the campaign trail in 2016, US President Donald Trump railed against China and the unlevel playing field between the Asian nation and the US. He told voters the US was footing the bill for Chinese economic growth and was responsible for the loss of US manufacturing. The initiative to level the playing field on trade, which is one of the few bipartisan issues in the US, has weighed on China's economy. However, China is a nation that has become the most significant political and economic force in the world, and that is only going to continue. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF reflects the condition of the Chinese economy.

Over 18% of the world's population

With 1.435 billion people and growing, China is the world's most populous nation.

As the population clock shows, with over 7.6 billion people in the world as of October 21, 2019, more than 18.5% of the world lives inside China.

China is the demand side of the equation in most raw material markets. Food, shelter, and energy require commodities. The more people in a country, the more significant its requirements for the essentials that sustain life and progress.

The second-leading economy on earth

With a GDP of over $15.5 trillion, China is right behind the US.

The chart shows that the Chinese economy is almost triple the size of Japan and under $6 trillion below the United States this year.

An article in the Visual Capitalist does an excellent job recounting the past seventy years of economic history in China. The chart of China's economic rise is particularly compelling as it chronicles the rapid ascent of the Chinese economy as the nation moved from emerging market status to a world leader.

6% growth on current GDP is a lot higher than it was when it was running at over 10%

The trade war between the US and China has weighed far more heavily on Chinese economic growth than on the United States since 2018. The latest economic data showed that the Chinese economy grew by only 6% in Q2, which was the lowest level since way back in 1992. After years of double-digit percentage GDP growth, China has experienced growing pains from a percentage basis. However, the decline in the expansion of the economy is not a surprise at face value. The fact is that nominal growth in China remains at an extraordinary level. Six percent growth on a GDP of around $15.5 trillion today is a lot higher than it was when the percentage gain was over 10% over the past years. Therefore, the worries over the slowdown in growth are a bit of an overstatement as 6% growth on the current level of GDP is still an extraordinary pace of expansion. The Chinese economy is closing in on the US when it comes to GDP, and growth is still three times higher in China than in the United States.

China is shifting to a service economy

The unique brand that combines communism and capitalism in China has boosted the economy and could eventually challenge the US for first place. However, social issues surrounding human rights within China, problems in Hong Kong, and Taiwan will continue to pose challenges for the Chinese government in the coming years. In a recent article, Newt Gingrich, the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, wrote, "For many decades, Americans thought communist-ruled China would evolve into a free and open system similar to our own. We were completely wrong."

Meanwhile, China has spent many years of making investments around the world that secure the flow of raw materials requirements to meet the needs of the Chinese government and its people. For many years, China was the center of manufacturing around the world. However, that has changed as the nation is shifting towards services rather than heavy industry. Under President Xi, the country is investing nearly $300 billion to boost manufacturing capabilities in high-tech fields like pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and robotics.

The sheer size of the Chinese economy and population is strength in numbers. China has gone from an emerging market to a world leader. The trade war between China and the US is one of the only initiatives of the Trump Administration that has bipartisan support. Moreover, other countries around the world are in favor of addressing unfair trade practices by China. Even though percentage GDP growth is declining, President Xi's new normal and the ingenuity of the Chinese people are likely to lead to a continuation of economic growth.

Decades of investment create a dominant portfolio; China will thrive, and FXI will break out to the upside

Many economists agree that when China catches an economic cold, the rest of the world comes down with financial flu. With over 18% of the world's addressable market and vast resources within China and via investments around the globe, exposure to Chinese business is a significant factor when it comes to a diversified investment portfolio.

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF product (FXI) tracks the FTSE China 50 index containing equities that trade on the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange. The most recent top holdings include:

FXI has net assets of $4.27 billion, trades an average of over 25.4 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.74%. The approximate yield on FXI was at the 2.13% level as of the close of business at the end of last week.

The chart highlights that FXI has traded from a high at $54 to a low at $37.66 per share since early 2018. At $41.24 on October 18, the ETF is a lot closer to the low than the high. Technical resistance currently stands at the April 2019 high at $45.96 per share. A trade deal between the US and China that takes the pressure off of the Chinese economy would likely propel FXI shares higher. Meanwhile, further price weakness in the ETF could be a compelling investment opportunity for the coming years.

While the trade war is the most significant factor for the Chinese economy and the price of FXI shares, the Chinese economy continues to be on a one-way path higher.

