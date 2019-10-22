Volatility In The Ethanol Market Could Increase - Archer-Daniels-Midland Suffers With The Agricultural Sector

Ethanol is a biofuel. In the US, corn is the primary ingredient in the production of ethanol, as the US is the world's leading producer and exporter of the grain. In Brazil, sugar is the input in ethanol production for the same reason. In the United States, the ethanol market is a political hot potato.

The trade war between the US and China has weighed on the prices of agricultural products. Since the US leads the world in corn and soybean production, producers of the grain and oilseed have been on the front line of the trade conflict. Earlier this year, the Trump administration lifted the ban on summer E-15 production. The ethanol mandate for gasoline requires a 10% blend of the oil product and the biofuel. With 15% ethanol for some engines, E-15 increased the demand for the biofuel, which was a benefit for corn farmers.

We have seen increased price volatility in the illiquid ethanol futures market since late last year, and that is likely to continue. Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) processes corn into ethanol. Policy changes in the US that impact demand for the biofuel could impact ADM's future earnings.

Lots of action in ethanol since the 2018 low

The ethanol futures market has been volatile since hitting a record low in late 2018 at $1.198 per gallon.

The weekly chart highlights that the price exploded higher after the price hit an all-time bottom. In mid-June, the price rose to a high at $1.645, a rise of 37.3%.

The price of ethanol rose to the high at the start of the driving season. The end of the summer ban on E-15 helped to boost the price, but it ran into selling throughout the summer. By mid-August, the price was back down to a higher low at $1.2520 per gallon, where ethanol ran out of steam on the downside. After a move to a lower high at $1.573 during the week of September 30, the biofuel was at $1.438 at the end of last week. Ethanol was trading just above the midpoint of its trading range from late last year.

Liquidity declines in the biofuel

Liquidity has never been a hallmark of the ethanol futures market. The all-time high in the total number of open long and short positions came in 2012 at 12,268 contracts. Since then, it has been all downhill for liquidity.

The weekly chart illustrates that after reaching a high in open interest at 2,934 contracts in mid-December 2018, the metric declined to only 492 contracts at the end of last week. Average volume has been running at around 200 contracts each trading session. It has become virtually impossible to execute buying or selling in the ethanol futures arena.

The trade war impacts ethanol - a policy decision fails to keep a promise

In the US, the price of ethanol tends to move higher or lower with the corn futures market. Last week, Iowa farmers and renewable fuel groups said that the latest proposal from the US Environmental Protection Agency has failed to keep the President's promise to support the ethanol and biodiesel market.

On October 4, the EPA said it would begin accounting for the reduction in demand for corn-based ethanol and soybean-based biodiesel that came from the administration's exemptions from the federal mandate called the Renewable Fuel Standard. The Standard defines how many gallons of ethanol and biodiesel oil refiners must blend into the nation's fuel supply. The EPA will use a three-year average to account for the demand for ethanol and biodiesel.

An initial review of small refinery exemption requests recommended waivers of 770 million gallons of renewable fuels. Meanwhile, the EPA approved waivers of 1.4 billion gallons during its last round of exemptions favoring the oil producers compared to the renewable fuels industry. The decline in demand for ethanol and biodiesel comes at a time when farmers are suffering under the weight of depressed prices because of the wave of protectionism between the US and China, Mexico, Canada, and other countries around the world. Time will tell if the accounting method will support big oil or agricultural producers. However, the farmers and renewable fuel groups are upset that the EPA policies run contrary to President Trump's promises to producers and refiners of biofuels in the United States.

The falling Brazilian currency is also a factor

While the US depends on corn and soybeans for biofuels, the second-leader producer of the energy commodities is Brazil. As the world's leading producer of sugarcane, the sweet commodity is the primary ingredient in ethanol in Brazil.

Meanwhile, years of corruption in the South American nation and the recent contagion from economic problems facing neighboring Argentina have kept the value of the Brazilian currency near the lows against the US dollar.

As the monthly chart shows, the Brazilian real versus US dollar currency pair declined from over $0.65 in 2011 to a low at $0.2340 in 2015. At $0.24275 at the end of last week, the Brazilian real remains not far above its lows. A weak Brazilian currency has weighed on the price of dollar-based sugar futures since 2011. The real was 62.7% lower than the 2011 high at the end of last week.

The monthly chart of ICE world sugar futures shows that the price has declined from a high at 36.08 cents per pound in 2011 to the 12.30 cents level at the end of last week. The drop of 64.6% is significant in US dollar terms. However, for Brazilian producers, the price of sugar is now less than 2% lower than it was in 2011 when it was on the high because of the move in the currency market. The decline in the value of the Brazilian real has also put pressure on the price of dollar-based ethanol. In 2011, ethanol, futures were at a high at over $3.00 per gallon.

Corn and sugar prices are the critical inputs when it comes to global production of the biofuel.

ADM is an ethanol producer

Archer-Daniels-Midland is one of the world's leaders in processing corn into ethanol and oilseeds into biodiesel. ADM is a producer of renewable energy products.

ADM's earnings in this area are a function of the spread between the price where the company purchases the inputs and sells the biofuels. The refining spreads can be highly volatile and impact the company's earnings each quarter. ADM will report earnings on October 31, and the market's consensus is that they will earn 72 cents per share for the third quarter of 2019. Over the past four quarters, the company missed estimates twice and beat once. Last quarter the profits came in at the consensus level of 60 cents per share.

ADM has a market cap of $22.078 billion, trades at a P/E of 17.07, and pays shareholders a 3.53% dividend based on the closing price of $39.64 per share on Friday, October 18. The agricultural sector has suffered under the weight of the trade war between the US and China and the wave of protectionist policies around the world.

The chart shows that ADM shares made lower highs and lower lows since trading at $52.06 in October 2018. The shares hit a low at $36.45 in early August when President Trump escalated the trade war with the Chinese, and China responded with retaliatory protectionist measures. At $39.64 per share at the end of last week, the shares remain close to the recent low, and the bearish price trend remains intact.

ADM is a company that is in the crosshairs of the trade war between the US and China. Just like the farmers and other renewable fuel producers in the US, the latest policies from the EPA are likely to continue to weigh on the company's earnings from refining agricultural products into biofuels.

The trade war creates an almost perfect bearish storm for US agricultural producers, refiners, and companies involved in the products that feed and fuel the world. A bet on the long side in ADM shares continues to be a wager that the trade war will end. When it comes to the price of ethanol, we should expect price volatility to continue. The uncertainty over trade, level of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair, and decline in liquidity is a potent cocktail for wide price variance in the biofuel.

