More, More With Pinduoduo

The company is still spending heavily on marketing as it looks to grow its business.

Its affiliation with Tencent gives it access to the a large audience of social network users.

Pinduoduo ((PDD)) is the second largest ecommerce platform in China based on annual active users. The company uses a gamified, team-buying platform to bring fun to ecommerce. Chinese internet giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) owns a 17% position in PDD which gives the company ready access to users of Tencent’s social networks such as Weixin and QQ.

Pinduodo’s name translated means “Together, More, More” and is meant to reflect its strategy of savings through social interactions.

As of 10/17/19, PDD’s stock was up over 28% since it went public in July 2018.

Although the stock is not cheap, given its growth prospects, we believe that it represents an attractive investment opportunity.

Team Purchase Model Transforming Online Shopping into a Social Experience

PDD provides a platform for buyers to build teams to make online purchases which garner them greater discounts on goods purchased. PDD’s affiliation with Tencent allows its users to utilize Weixin and QQ to build those teams.

The platform has been built to resemble a “virtual bazaar” where buyers browse and explore a full spectrum of products while interacting with one another.

PDD incorporates fun elements on the platform such as its Duo Duo Orchard in which users plant virtual trees which are watered when they perform certain functions on the platform such as making purchases, click on displays, etc. Once the tree is full-grown, users receive a basket of real fresh fruits.

C2M Platform as An Aid to Better Logistics

PDD’s Consumer to Manufacturer (C2M) model uses the data that it gathers from users buying patterns to help manufacturers gain a better understanding of what different groups of users want. Then, manufacturers can create more customized products for buyers, optimize their inventory management, and provide better pick-up and delivery services.

Internet + Agriculture

One example of the C2M platform is PDD’s Internet + Agriculture initiative, which facilitates direct sales between small-scale farmers and consumer. PDD can make recommendations to consumers based on their preferences, thereby generating large volumes of orders for farmers. This creates efficiencies that allow small farmers to sell directly to consumers.

Using Artificial Intelligence

PDD uses artificial intelligence to analyze its treasure trove of consumer data to provide a customized experience for its users.

Large and Growing User Base

As of 6/30/19, PDD had over 483 million active users on its platform, a 41% increase from 6/30/18, and an 88% year-over-year increase in monthly active users (MAU) to 366 million, according to its Q2 2019 earnings release.

PDD’s original target was consumers in rural China or recent arrivals to cities who were looking for bargains. PDD’s team buying strategy allows its users to access these discounts. However, PDD is working to expand its user base beyond rural areas. The Street reported that in the third quarter 2019, almost half of its revenues were generated in Tier 1 & 2 cities.

Strong Revenue Growth, but Heavy Spending on Marketing

Revenue growth has been strong second quarter 2019 revenues increasing 169% over the second quarter 2018, according to PDD’s Q2 2019 earnings release. The company continues to spend heavily on marketing resulting in a net loss for Q2 2019 was RMB 898 versus RMB 815 for Q2 2018. However, these expenses are declining as a percentage of revenue, implying that PDD may be moving closer to profitability. While average spend on PDD’s platform is below that of rivals such as BABA and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), it rose 92% over the second quarter in 2018. This increase may partially reflect PDD’s growth in upper-tier cities as well as consumer’s growing confidence in the company’s online platform.

Summary

While PDD’s stock is not cheap, in our viewpoint, it still represents an attractive investment. PDD’s team-buying platform stands out from competitor’s. It’s affiliation with Tencent provides it access to some 1 billion users of Weixin and QQ. It controls vast amounts of data that help it to drive sales and improve logistics.

Additionally, the company is only beginning its push into upper-tier markets. On the financial side, revenue is increasing, and losses are narrowing. And with less than 500 million active users, there is still plenty of potential to exploit in China.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDD, TCEHY, JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.