Alcoa - There Is Hope, Even After Disappointing Earnings

Although the company is expecting weaker global growth, the stock was able to gain 12% after earnings as investors are slowly returning to cyclicals like Alcoa.

America's largest producer of aluminum just released its quarterly results. The Pittsburgh PA based aluminum giant Alcoa (AA) reported ugly earnings way below expectations, but saw an impressive stock price boost that pushed up the weekly performance to almost 12%. Yes, earnings were bad, but we are seeing signs of hope on the horizon that might be good news for Alcoa investors. So even if you are bearish, the risk reward for a successful short is terrible. The chances of a further rally however seem to be quite interesting.

Source: Alcoa

Macro Is Bad, Hence Earnings Are Weak

Most of my readers probably know this, but I look at Alcoa almost every single quarter. I like the company's cyclical characteristics as it makes the company one of the best tools to track the (global) economy. The basic idea is actually pretty simple. A strong economy benefits aluminum prices which benefits Alcoa. There are obviously a lot of factors involved on a company-level, but macro is what decides if the stock price trend is down or up.

It also means that earnings are highly dependent on the business cycle. In other words, I think 'everyone' expected earnings to be down. That's exactly what happened. Adjusted EPS fell by 170% to a loss of $0.44 from a profit of $0.63 in the prior-year quarter. That's not everything as earnings came in significantly below expectations of -$0.35. This also marks the fifth consecutive quarter of negative growth which does not surprise me as the global economy peaked in Q1 of 2018. The US peaked in Q4 of 2018 which marked the start of a downwards earnings acceleration.

Source: Estimize

Sales have only been in contraction since Q1 of 2019. In the third quarter, sales were down 24% which is the same contraction rate as the prior quarter. It pretty much started with a lower aluminum price. The realized aluminum price declined from $2,465 per mt to $2,138. This 13% decline was the main reason behind slower sales and caused cost of goods as a percentage of sales to accelerate. Q3/2018 COGS were at 73.2% of sales which has accelerated by 880 basis points to 82.0%. SG&A and R&D expenses were 2.8% of sales, which is up from 1.9%.

On a sequential basis, adjusted EBITDA fell from $455 million to $388 million. The main force behind this decline was a $107 million drop thanks to API (aluminum price index) and $10 million due to an unfavorable price/mix. Volume added $23 million and lower production costs added $15 million. Raw material deflation resulted in a $15 million tailwind.

Maintained Outlook Thanks To An Aluminum Deficit

I believe that one of the reasons (among others) why Alcoa surged after earnings, is based on an unchanged outlook regarding shipments. The company maintains it 2019 outlook which expects to ship between 47.0 and 48.0 Mdmt of bauxite and between 13.6 and 13.7 Mmt of Alumina. Aluminum shipments are expected to come in between 2.8 and 2.9 Mmt.

The good news continues as Alcoa continues to expect a global aluminum deficit in 2019. The company sees a 1.2 to 0.8 Mmt deficit in 2019 which is slightly down from 1.4 to 1.0 Mmt in the second quarter. Note that this does include massively adjusted global demand expectations. Q2 numbers indicated that demand growth (ex China) would be up between 1.0% and 1.5%. These numbers have been revised to -1.4% and -1.9%. Chinese demand has been revised to 1.0% to 1.5% growth from 1.75% to 2.25% growth. Global growth is now expected to be between -0.6% and 0.4% growth. Prior expectations had the low at 1.25% growth.

The company is reacting to challenges by focusing on cash generation through non-core asset dispositions. This should net between $500 million and $1 billion in proceeds. On a year-to-date basis, these asset sales have reduced EBITDA by $50 million to $100 million. Nonetheless, although I always encourage the sale of non-core assets, Alcoa is not in desperate need of cash as the company has a debt/equity position of less than 0.4 and a current ratio of 1.5. This is one of the reasons why the stock price is a good trading tool. The stock does not get punished 'more than necessary' like stocks that have higher debt ratios and tend to be sold of more viciously. And speaking of the stock price...

Alcoa Buyers Are Returning

So far, this article has a very bearish tone. The company missed earnings estimates and saw a massive earnings decline thanks to lower selling prices and lower margins. On top of that, management lowered its global growth forecast while maintaining a few that the alumina market will remain in a deficit.

Nonetheless, Alcoa was up 12% last week. The reason why negative results did not impact the stock price is the fact that most was already expected. Economic growth indicators have been down since the start of 2018 and gained further downside momentum in the past 2 months. In other words, it would be obvious that global growth forecasts were going to be revised. What is even more important at this point, is that investors are starting to bet on a recovery.

Source: FINVIZ (Comment: higher bottom & strong volume)

We are seeing the first signs of what could be a risk-on scenario - meaning investors favor riskier investments. For example, the Australian dollar is up 2.5% from its lows indicating that trade uncertainties are lingering. The same goes for the euro which is up 2.8% from its lows. This pressure on the dollar index is a good sign for the global economy as a strong dollar is often pressuring commodity prices and the (dollar) debt load of foreign nations. That's why a strong dollar is often referred to as a 'global wrecking ball'.

Source: TradingView

The copper price for example is one of the first green roost as copper is recovering after a failed breakdown.

Source: Twitter (@allstarcharts)

The Bottom Line

Alcoa is not in a very good place right now from an economic point of view. Global growth is down and earnings and guidance are under pressure. Nonetheless, there are first signs of a recovery as the dollar and commodities are starting to send risk-on signals. The risk/reward for an Alcoa short position could not be worse at this point. It even makes sense to start a small long position. However, note that when I say 'small' I mean small. The first signs of an economic recovery are connected to a lot of volatility/uncertainty and a further economic downturn could easily push Alcoa lower. Nonetheless, I expect tailwinds in case the dollar starts to weaken further. In other words, I am putting Alcoa on my watchlist in case the bull case is getting stronger but I am not yet buying. The company is weak, but signs of hope are likely to fuel a further uptrend.

Stay tuned!

